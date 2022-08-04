To some folx, puzzles are the ultimate single-player game, but to others, they are like getting a single Tootsie Roll on Halloween. [Shane] of Stuff Made Here must fall into the latter category because he spent the equivalent of 18 work-weeks to make a robot that solves them automatically. Shots have been fired in the war on puzzles.
The goal of this robot is to beat a hybrid idea of two devilish puzzles. The first is all-white which could be solved by taking a piece at random and then checking its compatibility with every unsolved piece. The second is a 5000-piece monster painted white. There is a Moby Dick theme here. Picking up pieces like a human with fingers is out of the question, but pick-and-place machines solved this long ago, and we learn a cool lesson about how shop-air can create negative pressure. Suction. We wonder if anyone ever repurposed canned air to create a vacuum cleaner.
The meat of this video is overcoming hurdles, like a rhomboidal gantry table, helping machine vision see puzzle pieces accurately, and solving a small puzzle. [Shane] explains the solutions with the ear of someone with a technical background but at a high enough level that anyone can learn something. All the moving parts are in place, but the processing power to decode the puzzle is orders of magnitude higher than consumer machines, so that will wait for part two.
5 thoughts on “Jigsaw Puzzles Are Defeated”
“shop-air can create negative pressure. Suction. We wonder if anyone ever repurposed canned air to create a vacuum cleaner.”
*Giovanni Battista Venturi enters through the wall like the koolaid mascot*
Everything Shane Wighton does on his Stuff Made Here channel blows my mind (and makes me laugh!) – guy is a total genius.
Okay, I have not watched the video.
A passenger sitting next to me on a bus told me of a jig saw puzzle contest she competed in recently. The contest was put on by one particular company using their own puzzle.
2 person teams each had a table with the pile of pieces,
Every team had the same puzzle,
Because the company used the same cutting template on all their puzzles, contestants were required to assemble the puzzle face up. (A number of people had memorized the pattern and often assembled their puzzles face down faster than they could face up!)
The winning team assembled their puzzle in 15 minutes! (I have forgotten how many pieces the puzzle contained) That team was bare footed to make it easier to detect if a piece had fallen on the floor.
Of course, this machine made by [Stuuf Made Here] could also be used to reassemble shredded documents!
@Brian McEvoy said: “…like getting a single Tootsie Roll on Halloween.”
Dang-it Brian, now I MUST have a Tootsie Roll! 12:25 PM my time. I might -just- have enough time left on my lunch hour to hop over to the corner store…
This is so well explain on every step and the level of difficulty and analysis to reach the goal that should be part of a basic industrial automation training for dummies specially for managers or directors.
