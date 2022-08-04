Reduced Sulfur Emissions Could Cause Climate Shock

When we talk about emissions these days, we typically talk about cutting them back for the good of the environment. However, the climate system is a complex beast, and one we’re still learning to understand.
As it turns out, cutting back on emissions may have unexpected or undesirable effects. Some scientists are concerned that cuts to human-induced sulfur emissions may actually be warming the Earth.
What’s The Deal With Sulfur Emissions?
Much work has been done over past decades to cut down on sulfur emissions. This has taken many forms, but often comes down to targeting fossil fuel sources. The European Union, United States, and many other jurisdictions have legislated lower sulfur levels in diesel fuels. This has led to cleaner engine designs with emissions control devices that rely on lower sulfur levels to work. Similar efforts have been made to cut sulfur levels in marine fuels as well. Many coal plants have also cut down on emissions of sulfur dioxide, through the use of flue-gas desulfurization hardware.
Cuts to sulfur emissions have been made with good intentions. SO2 and other oxides of sulfur (SOx) are harmful to human health. High levels of sulfur oxides in the air can harm plant growth, and these emissions also have a habit of causing acid rain, too.
However, as it turns out, sulfur emissions tend to help create sulfur-based aerosols that end up in the stratosphere. These aerosols actually increase the amount of sunlight reflected away from Earth. In this way, they have a cooling effect on the planet – quite the opposite of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane.
Overall, the efforts to cut down on sulfur emissions have been successful. Over time, more and more countries have switched to cleaner low-sulfur fuels, and the maritime industry has been proactive in following suit. In particular, sulfur emissions from the shipping industry have dropped 80% worldwide since 2020. The effect has only been compounded by the abrupt drop in shipping activity experienced in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.
So What’s The Problem?
The problem is that the aerosols produced by sulfur emissions were probably doing good work cooling the Earth. As our greenhouse gas emissions have continued to ratchet up over the years, the cooling effect of our sulfur emissions may have hidden some of the damage being done.
With such a rapid reduction in sulfur emissions, we may face something called an “aerosol shock” or “termination shock.” This is where the Earth’s climate rapidly heats up once the production of cooling aerosol is terminated. This can have rapid and catastrophic impacts on the climate, or at the very least, unexpected ones.
Unfortunately, our understanding of aerosols is limited at this stage. Models show that the impacts of reduced sulfur emissions could be unmeasurable, or could be serious and severe warming on a regional or even global scale. That’s a wide range of options, showing that we need to better understand the problem before we can be sure.
However, we do have some measurements that indicate there may be a real problem here. Comparing 2014 to 1750, the estimated cooling effect of aerosols on the Earth was to cut roughly 1.3 watts of solar energy per square meter (W/m2). By 2019, that had dropped by 15%, to just 1.1 W/m2. That’s a significant amount.
There’s some correlation in data from past decades, too. As Europe began to cut sulfur dioxide emissions from the 1980s, it has seen an uptick in temperatures. Correlation does not equal causation, of course, but it’s an area worthy of further investigation.
It’s part of a broader trend in Earth’s albedo, the amount of light it reflects back to space. Less aerosols and less ice on Earth are both making the planet less reflective. That means the Earth absorbs more heat, leading to higher temperatures. It’s feared that rising temperatures could push further change to albedo as glaciers and ice sheets melt, locking in a runaway increase in temperatures beyond our control.
Can’t Turn Back The Clock
Of course, this isn’t to say we should ramp up sulfur emissions to cool things down. That would cause harm to health, likely dampen crop yields, and increase incidents of acid rain, among other negative effects.
Plus, aerosol shock is a primary reason many say we shouldn’t intentionally use aerosols to cool the climate. If we relied on aerosol production to counteract global warming from greenhouse gases, we’d be in big trouble we had to stop all of a sudden. Whether due to politics, mechanical failure, or some other cause, we’d be exposed to sudden ramp up in temperatures that would play havoc with the climate.
The fact that sulfur aerosols may have counteracted some warming effects is notable, but by no way a solution for the problem of climate change. Instead, it should serve as further incentive to drastically cut back on greenhouse gas emissions. We may just have to work harder than expected in order to account for the fact that sulfur-based aerosols may have been obscuring the worst consequences of our excesses.
Just read “Termination Shock” by Neal Stephenson to get a good picture of this issue. Written as a novel but based on hard science.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/geoengineering-treatment-stratospheric-aerosol-injection-climate-change-study-today-2018-11-23/
Human climate engineering is an industry that we need to create. Controlling the temperature and rainfall of our planet is a step toward becoming a next level civilization. We lack the will to do what is needed to control the planet’s temperature. We don’t lack the knowledge.
If we don’t do what is needed to do these things, as the temperatures rise naturally as the sun expands NOTHING will prevent our demise. CO2 isn’t going to go away immediately. Those that talk about capture are just looking for grant money.
Problem is that it’s not just the temperature. Ocean acidity due to dissolved CO2 is also concerning.
“We don’t lack the knowledge.”
Yes you absolutely do. This is called hubris. If you think that introducing technocratic managerialism to the climate will have only good outcomes, you have not been paying attention to anything.
Put giant sun-blockers in space.
Perhaps mixing in a bit of sulfur into jet fuel is a “solution”? After all, distributing it at 10-12 km above AMSL is a lot better than most industrial users and shipping industry is able to. And down low the sulfur isn’t as useful. (unless some of the requirements needed for it to do its job only happens closer to the ground, then things gets more complicated.)
However, it also highlights a big thing with any policy or decision. And that is unforeseen consequences showing up slowly over time. There though isn’t many ways to make research to see changes ahead of time, the Earth is a very huge complicated system, and small scale experiments and even simulations aren’t always that helpful.
But like any system, one can nudge it in a given direction, observe changes, and rethink one’s decisions if they were for the better or worse. Though, politics and public opinion isn’t one to follow drastic changes in policy, and there is frankly too many pieces in play to get a good grasp of the larger picture and what decisions are actually good or bad. So when politics and public opinion have been pushed down a given track, it can be hard to get it to alter course.
At least clear research of the effects of various things is helpful. And perhaps sulfur emissions have been reduced too much at current. If emitting more is “better” is though debatable.
They are already doing this and more and it’s already having unintended effects
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pSwMEtuL-GQ “Cuts to sulfur emissions have been made with good intentions. SO2 and other oxides of sulfur (SOx) are harmful to human health. High levels of sulfur oxides in the air can harm plant growth, and these emissions also have a habit of causing acid rain, too.” There is a series of the videos on the video site. I have only seen the first three but they are hillarious and worth the watch.
