Blocking Out The Sun: Viable Climate Countermeasure Or Absolute Madness?

If there’s one thing humans hate, it’s exercising willpower. Whether its abstaining from unhealthy foods, going to bed early, or using less energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, we’re famously bad at it. Conversely, if there’s one thing humans love, it’s a workaround. Something that lets us live our lives as the carefree hedonists we are, and deals with the sticky consequences so we don’t have to.
One such workaround for the issue of climate change is a doozy, though — blocking out the sun’s rays in order to cool our warming planet.
How Would It Work?
The basic theory is simple. By injecting aerosols — tiny little particles suspended in gas — into the stratosphere, we could reflect more sunlight back out into space, rather than letting it warm the Earth. The idea is to reduce the amount of heat coming in from the sun to make up for the extra heat trapped by higher greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere. The concept is well understood, and has been demonstrated in the past. Events such as major volcano eruptions have lofted huge amounts of particulate matter into the atmosphere, with a measurable cooling effect as the result.
Of course, if you’re getting visions of James Bond villains or the infamous Mr. Burns, it’s important to note that the aim isn’t to blot out the sun entirely. Perpetual night would have overall negative consequences, leading to total crop failures and a resurgence of goth subcultures. Instead, the idea is to add small amounts of particulates or aerosols into the atmosphere to increase the amount of sunlight reflected by a few percent on average. The amount could be varied to maintain global temperatures in a desired range.
Why Aren’t We Doing It Already?
While the basic theory is straightforward, the devil is in the details. The climate system is a complex one, with many moving parts that all interact with each other. A small change in one area can have unexpected or undesired effects in another. Opponents to the technology fear that such changes to the chemistry or temperature of the stratosphere could have drastic effects on rain patterns, for example. This could lead to wild shifts in weather, or lead to droughts in crucial farming areas leading to major food shortages.
There’s also engineering issues to contend with. It’s one thing to create reflective aerosols in a small atmospheric region for testing; it’s another thing entirely to do so at a scale that will have real-world effects on global temperatures. Getting this right involves careful consideration of the emissions cost of procuring materials and flying them up to deliver them to the upper atmosphere. Logistical issues are a very real concern, too. It may prove that it’s simply impractical to create enough aerosols in the stratosphere to cool the earth without simultaneously spending huge amounts of energy to get them there.
Stratospheric Experimentation
To investigate these issues and learn more about the process, the Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCoPEx), based at Harvard, is investigating the technology. The experiment plans to loft a balloon into the upper atmosphere, and disseminate particulates over a limited area to study the effects. Experiments will involve tests with sub-micron calcium carbonate particles, chosen for their near-ideal optical properties and expected ozone-safe attributes. Later studies may explore other materials, such as sulfates, already present in the stratosphere, though considered less optimal due to their role in ozone depletion and the amount of heat they can absorb from the sun.
However, the project has faced major setbacks in recent months. After partnering with the Swedish Space Corporation to build a test vehicle, the mooted June launch for a shakedown of the vehicle’s systems was cancelled. Local environmental groups and others oppose the project, on the basis that it could damage the Earth’s climate, and that geoengineering on such a scale should be avoided at all costs.
While the initial launch was solely to test out the balloon platform and would not deliver any test material to the atmosphere, the mission was nonetheless cancelled in the face of public dissent. The SCoPEx project has elected to undergo further public consultation in the meantime, in the hope to assuage fears, pushing back any potential launch until 2022 at the earliest.
The incident hints at the controversy around the very topic of geoengineering. Broadly, opinions fall into two camps. There are those that believe we should focus solely on reducing emissions, and that any alternative technologies are a distraction that don’t help solve the root issues at play. Others believe that the world’s slow progress at reducing emissions means that other solutions are desperately required in order to avoid the worst outcomes possible from climate change. Regardless of opinions in the broader public, research into the technology is beginning to pick up steam; the US government recently funded the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) with $4 million to research the concept.
It’s likely that the debate will rage on for some time, but with money continuing to flow into the field, it’s likely we haven’t heard the last of these plans to dim the light from the Sun. It may turn out to be impractical, or even wildly disruptive to our global climate. But, until we do the science, we’re never going to know. When we do, expect to read about it here!
43 thoughts on “Blocking Out The Sun: Viable Climate Countermeasure Or Absolute Madness?”
Madness
Agreed … snowpiercer anyone
Though, the premise in snowpiercer is that the efforts to reverse climate change were done too quickly and too far. Though to a comical degree, not to mention the other oddities of the show….
But any efforts to manipulate the climate at large tends to have unforeseen consequences.
In my own opinion, it would likely be better to paint all the roofs white to reflect away more of the sun’s rays that way instead. Not to mention design buildings to naturally avoid letting excessive heat build within, instead of just “solving” the design problems with air conditioning.
One could also argue that roads should probably be made in a color that isn’t black. As to reflect away more of the light that hits the surface.
Putting stuff into the atmosphere to block out some of the sun is just another example of how stubborn humanity is to change. And such efforts would likely impact the amount of light exposure that vegetation gets to see. And when plants sees less light, they actually need to breath more. (Yes, plants do produce carbon dioxide at night and this is why you shouldn’t sleep in a greenhouse.)
In the end, reducing the amount of incoming light is honestly the wrong solution to our current problems.
Currently the world is covered in more highly light absorbing surfaces than it has likely ever been, and this is part of the problem. Greenhouse gases is another part of the problem. And then there is the long list of other issues.
Sooo… how long would a satelite need to mine bitcoin to become profitable while blotting out the sun?
Asking for a friend..
We don’t even manage to convince people that climate change is for real and human-made.
Research into *that* issue would pay off handsomely, IMO.
There is natural ice age every 10K years.
What typically kicks off those changes? Could it be large releases of CO2 and methane into the atmosphere, as the geological record shows?
Because if so that–when combined with the fact they we haven’t detected a significant increase from natural sources–means that the source of the change in atmospheric composition only has one logical explanation: the apes that are dumping millions of previously sequestered gases into the air.
but this is not natural, we created environment where year after year there is surplus of CO2 added into atmo.
It will lead to runaway effect turning earth into Venus. or we ‘fix’ the atmosphere with a patchwork last ditch attempt and hope we have accurate enough solution for immensely complicated system of dependencies that is our planet so we don’t fuck up something – aka snowpiercer.
If we disposed of everyone that didn’t believe in climate change or covid / anti vaxxer, would we have enough people left to make human kind viable as a species ?
yeah, but you wouldn’t want to live among such people.
For once they have the power to “dispose” of everyone that doesn’t share their ideas, do you thing for a New York Second that they will ever reach the point of “enough”? Or will they just keep finding new reasons to “dispose” of others? What has history shown in that regard?
Firstly, there are actual concerns with climate change that no one seems to want to debate. We see news reports of all the crazy conspiracy theories and how they are so stupid, but none of the real concerns are brought to light. This makes it seem like all skeptics are in that camp, but there are intelligent individuals who have concerns that are not addressed.
Secondly, climate change may be an issue (and I think it probably is), but it’s always presented with leftist talking points. It’s always an imminent catastrophe “and the only thing we can do is $this”, where $this is today’s leftist talking point. Nowhere is there talk about adding nuclear power, or rooftop solar, or increasing research into new technological solutions.
(And $this used to be “carbon tax”, because “carbon tax” is the only solution known to work, but that’s since changed and I don’t know what it is now. Maybe it’s “green new deal”.)
As an example of the previous, I note that Tesla is poised to reduce carbon emissions worldwide by several tens of percent, and yet the left seems to want Tesla to fail. There are 5 major automakers who have reached (or almost reached) the federal rebate limits on EVs, so doubling that rebate (for all companies) would hasten the uptake of EVs country-wide and reduce our CO2 emissions faster… but that’s never discussed, and suppressed when anyone brings it up.
Looking at the history of problems humans have had to solve, it looks like in every case humans have noticed a problem and solved it by technological innovation. We’ve only known that we are the stewards of the planet since about 1965 or so, and we’re doing really well.
Think back to the year 2000 and note what has changed: rooftop solar is a thing. EVs that people actually want to buy is a thing. Wind farms are a thing. Offshore wind farms are a thing. Solar farms are a thing. LED lights are everywhere, using 10% the power of incandescents. Coal is being replaced by natural gas. Massive batteries that smooth out peak load at the (small) city level are a thing (reducing the need for peaker plants).
Think ahead another 20 years to 2040 and note that we can’t really predict what will happen, but I suspect that there will be a ton of stranded energy sources available (energy gone unused due to low demand), so that the extra energy can be diverted into doing useful work such as making ammonia locally (for fertilizer, currently uses 5% of the world’s energy production), or CO2 reforming using solid oxide electrolysis – like we just did on mars.
(And note that the solid oxide electrolysis tech is also mostly within the last 20 years or so.)
All of those are *real* suggestions that help fix climate change. They don’t attempt to tamper with a highly complex system that we don’t know enough about, the risk/reward is much lower, and it makes considerably more sense than trying to control the weather.
And for the record, I am personally researching ways to reduce the energy requirements of generating ammonia from atmospheric nitrogen, hopefully reducing that 5% total energy production mentioned previously. I’m actually applying my skills to try to fix the problem.
Don’t wonder why people don’t believe in climate change, it’s obvious.
*Dude*.
It’s « always presented with leftist talking points » because the right is ignoring the issue and promoting conspiracy theories and complete denial of the science on the subject, leaving *ONLY THE LEFTISTS* to respect the science and facts on this subject.
In that concept, do not be surprised if the solutions proposed smell like the left. If the right did not lie on this issue and bathe in denial, they would be proposing solutions too, and there would be balance here.
But you can’t propose solutions to a problem you pretend does not exist.
That’s the issue here.
Need to invent oil for space, spreads 1atom thick over atmosphere.
Or keeping the moon over the sun.
What’s worse an unlivable planet or some rain?
All I want to know is who gives them the right to do it
good question.
Who gives you the right to add CO2 to the atmosphere from your car, electricity usage, air travel, or other consumption? It might be nice to have a single governing body making these decisions, but many people are already affecting the environment with no permission. Why shouldn’t these people be allowed to make some positive changes? Their method is new and untested but the fact that they are making changes is not new.
The same body of international experts and theologians who give each of us the individual right to pollute as much as we do. That is to say: no one.
Money.
Rich people with it who likely stole (selling expensive crap we dont need) it from the rest of us, and governments who stole (tax) it from the rest of us.
Who contributes most to the problem in the first place?
Rich people with money.
So you can have your cake and eat it.
If you have the money.
Maybe we should fix the money problem which itself is a giant ponzi scheme everyone pretends isn’t, and once we stop deluding ourselves that forever growth is a thing, we might believe in climate change.
If you can find a way to produce exponential profit from a method which combats global warming, you will fix climate change overnight.
Like striking oil, but without the bad bits.
But because we can’t/wont see the end game until it happens, we will walk right into it as no one is going to blink first “at their own expense”.
It’s a giant game of chicken, except the loser gets to say I told you so, but we all die anyway.
So, lets get rid of the symptoms of a warming climate but not really do something about the cause. That is what it would result in. Oh, see, it not getting hotter and is cooling; we can continue as we have been doing and need not change. A deeply flawed technological thinking style. We need less technology to solve our problem, not more.
Just recreate forests…
The simplistic view is that reducing solar radiation will cool the planet. But there will always be unintended consequences – nature doesn’t do simplistic.
Such as reduced photosynthesis, which reduces CO2 fixing by plants, which makes the original problem worse.
That would depend on how exactly the solar radiation is reduced. If there’s a similar amount of red and blue light reaching the ground, but less green and infra-red, the plants can fix as much CO2 as they do currently.
Not saying there wouldn’t be other unintended consequences, but on the face of it the one you’ve mentioned can be side-stepped.
The issue is though the following.
If we put something into the atmosphere that reflects the incoming IR into space, then it will also reflect the IR emitted by the ground back to the ground as well. (if you can solve that, then the Nobel committee has a physics price to give you for breaking the laws of thermodynamics.)
The reason this is a problem is due to the fact that the vast majority of the thermal energy emitted by the ground is in the IR part of the spectrum. Ie, the “solution” to reflect IR is what we refer to as greenhouse gases, and that isn’t a solution to our problem.
And then there is the fact that plants also do breath and produce CO2 themselves when it is too dark to keep photosynthesis going.
I don’t think reducing the amount of incoming light is the solution to our problem.
The problem is rather that the world is covered in more highly absorbing surfaces than it has ever been before.
Considering how the sun gives us about 1000 W/m^2, while a 30C perfect black body gives off only about 40 w/m^2. A fairly drastically difference. (ie, 1 hour of mid day sun will take over 25 hours to radiate back out into space. Obviously our day/night cycle isn’t that unevenly skewed world wide.)
Making our asphalt roads more gray would likely reduce the amount of absorbed energy fairly drastically.
Not to mention painting roofs white, among other minor changes.
My concern would be that it reduces the sequestration of atmospheric carbon by biomass, getting us nowhere.
Then if you tune it to specifically block IR… it will do that from both sides, it’s a screen and a blanket.
The real problem as I understand it is that it makes us Aerosol addicts. Geoengineering of this kind means that our CO2 emissions could continue to increase while we apply the workaround, but if we stop applying it, then the effects of CO2 quickly bounce back (because the aerosols don’t stay in the sky for very long so we keep having to pump out this junk to cover for our other junk). So, it’s really just another global heating time bomb waiting to go off, if somehow humanity civilisation undergoes a collapse – or at least a crash significant enough to terminate the geoengineering, which will be increasingly likely over this century (even on the basis of what happened last century).
So, it’s unwise from that viewpoint.
“The heating effect of carbon dioxide persists for 10,000 years or more, absent unproven technologies for scrubbing carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. In contrast, the sun-dimming particles in question drop out in a year or less, meaning that if you come to rely on geoengineering for survival, you need to keep it up essentially forever. Think of it as climate methadone.
And if we are ever forced to stop, we are hit with dangerous withdrawal symptoms – a catastrophic “termination shock” wherein a century of pent-up global heating emerges within a decade.”
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/apr/22/climate-crisis-emergency-earth-day
If we built a space tether to get us to LEO easier/cheaper than rockets, which doubled up as a chimney, at what height would we stop having to pump CO2 up the chimney and the vacuum of space would just draw it out ?
If said chimney went from ground level into space, can we just get space to act as a giant suction device along it’s length?
We have Dyson sphere theory, what we really need is some sort of Dyson “hoover”
As CO2 is denser than air you would have to pump it right to the top, and then you would get CO2 snow raining down and adding to the atmosphere anyway.
Maybe instead run a rail gun and shoot solid CO2 lumps into space, exceeding escape velocity.
However, the high altitude dry ice snow would probably block sun temporarily, so it would still do something.
Furthermore, UV sunlight might break the CO2 molecules apart and release oxygen perhaps?
But, either way it couldn’t scale up to volumes which would help our goal, even if it was beneficial.
Vacuums don’t suck. Atmospheric pressure pushes toward gravitational centre of the planet. Putting a big straw into the atmosphere would just fill the straw to the height of the atmosphere.
To both of you:
Not terminating in the atmosphere but into space, past the atmosphere.
Which I was told was a vacuum. Which doesn’t suck I suppose but gases would tend to flow into it.
A closed pipe inside the atmosphere but extending past it and being pumped is no longer the same as the rest of the atmosphere.
In a sense, we were already doing it:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Global_dimming
The trend of global dimming was reversed around 1990.
I thought global dimming started with reality TV.
LOL!
I bequeath you one (1) Internet Merit!
It’s only after things get substantially worse that this area of research will get serious consideration. People don’t like the effect CO2 is having but they don’t want to do anything about it, they want someone else to do something. We will wait until it’s too late before actually do something.
If you don’t believe me, just recognize that despite caring about climate change that it’s exceptionally unlikely you drive an EV.
Despite caring about climate change, I just don’t have the money to drive an EV.
My barbaric country gets its electricity mostly from dirty low-caloric coal which is abundant and near surface around here. Switching from hydrocarbon fuel to basically coal would be a step in wrong direction, IMHO.
Why don’t we try that on Venus first?
That’s a neat idea. I wonder if anyone has done the maths on what a cooler Venusian atmosphere would look like. Would we just flood the surface with sulphuric acid? Is there enough calcium in Venusian rock to begin to reduce the acidity? Could be interesting.
Maybe instead of blocking the sum, it would be possible to reflect the sun’s ray at the poles. That would reduce the quantity of calories absorbed by the Earth, and help with climate change as well. For example, you could have a very, very thin film or paint or powder, that you disperse on the ground or the sea near the poles, and that would cause the ground/sea to cool down and freeze. That way you have ice instead of what you normally would, and it would help with storing water at the poles instead of the oceans, and therefore help with reducing the rise of the sea levels. The idea here is that you only need an extremely thin film to achieve this effect (or powder, or paint). And so you would not need large quantities of materials to have effects/help with issues. For example, a 10-atom thick layer of reflective material could cover square kilometers with very low weights/volumes of materials. I can do the math if somebody is interrested.
