The removal of features from Autodesk products would appear to be turning into something of a routine at this point, with the announced removal of local simulations the latest in this series. Previously Autodesk had severely cut down the features available with a Personal Use license, but these latest changes (effective September 6) affect even paying customers, no matter which tier.
While previously executed local simulations on designs will remain accessible, any updates to these simulations, as well as any new simulations will have to use Autodesk’s cloud-based solver. This includes the linear stress, modal frequencies, thermal, and thermal stress simulation types, with each type of simulation study costing a number of Cloud Tokens.
Solving a linear simulation should initially cost 0 tokens, but the other types between 3 – 6 tokens, with the exact cost per token likely to vary per region. This means that instead of solving simulations for free on one’s own hardware, the only option in a matter of weeks will be solely through Autodesk’s cloud-based offerings.
Naturally, we can see this change going over exceedingly well with Fusion 360 users and we’re looking forward to seeing how Autodesk will spin the inevitable backlash.
(Thanks, [Jeremy Herbert] for the tip)
6 thoughts on “Local Simulation Feature To Be Removed From All Autodesk Fusion 360 Versions”
I’m amazed that they can keep customers at all any more. They’re really making room for competition.
The excellent Linus Tech Tips YouTube channel did a video where they tried an alternative to their expensive Adobe subscription and found that the alternatives aren’t as good and the extra labor cost involved outweighed any savings from not paying Adobe.
I can imagine many of the shops using Autodesk software would be in the same boat where the cost involved in switching to a competitor (including the extra cost in lost productivity etc as everyone has to adapt to the new software) outweighs the cost of just continuing to pay Autodesk for a subscription.
Such a nasty company, the Adobe of the engineering space. Software as a service? More like software-as-a-scam.
I’m assuming the new name is Fusion 180. To be followed by Fusion 90. And in a few more years it’s just F, as in What the F.
Corporate bloodsucking at it’s finest.
You can bet your behind they will make even the online version refuse to run if you have competing software installed as soon as it is technically viable.
And yet, people wonder why I don’t use Fusion 360. Besides living in an area where the quality of my net connection forces me to buy standalone programs, having my work and livelihood held hostage to corporate decisions like this really doesn’t give me an incentive to subscribe…
