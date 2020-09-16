Autodesk Announces Major Changes To Fusion 360 Personal Use License Terms

Change is inevitable, and a part of life. But we’re told that nobody likes change. So logically, it seems we’ve proved nobody likes life. QED.
That may be a reach, but judging by the reaction of the Fusion 360 community to the announced changes to the personal use license, they’re pretty much hating life right now. The clear message from Autodesk is that Fusion 360 — the widely used suite of CAD and CAM software — will still offer a free to use non-commercial license for design and manufacturing work, with the inclusion of a few very big “buts” that may be deal-breakers for some people. The changes include:
- Project storage is limited to 10 active and editable documents
- Exports are now limited to a small number of file types. Thankfully this still includes STL files but alas, DXF, DWG, PDF exports are all gone
- Perhaps most importantly to the makerverse, STEP, SAT, and IGES file types can no longer be exported, the most common files for those who want to edit a design using different software.
- 2D drawings can now only be single sheet, and can only be printed or plotted
- Rendering can now only be done locally, so leveraging cloud-based rendering is no longer possible
- CAM support has been drastically cut back: no more multi-axis milling, probing, automatic tool changes, or rapid feeds, but support for 2, 2.5, and 3 axis remains
- All support for simulation, generative design, and custom extensions has been removed
Most of these changes go into effect October 1, with the exception of the limit on active project files which goes into effect in January of 2021. We’d say that users of Fusion 360’s free personal use license would best be advised to export everything they might ever think they need design files for immediately — if you discover you need to export them in the future you’ll need one of the other licenses to do so.
To be fair, it was pretty clear that changes to the personal use license were coming a while ago with the consolidation of paid-tier licenses almost a year ago, and the cloud-credit system that monetized rendering/simulation/generative design services happening on the Autodesk servers. Features removed from the free license in this week’s announcement remain in place for paid subscriptions as well as the educational and start-up license options.
The problem with these personal use licenses is that it’s easy to get used to them and think of them as de facto open-source licenses; changing the terms then ends up leaving a bad taste in everyone’s mouth. To their credit, Autodesk is offering a steep discount on the commercial license right now, which might take some of the sting out of the changes.
31 thoughts on “Autodesk Announces Major Changes To Fusion 360 Personal Use License Terms”
I am really unclear what license I am on. I think I am on the “startup” one, but then I seem to have 2.1 million cloud credits.
Is that normal? I can imagine that perhaps all free licenses are sharing one cloud credit pool, and that is what I see.
Or, something odd has happened. I have had various commercial, home-use and free licenses with Autodesk since about 1990. So, do other free users see a huge cloud credit pool if (for example) they try to set up a simulation?
And that, my children, is how you monetize the cloud. Never buy into anything that you can’t keep.
An this is why I don’t like software as a service, they can change it anytime and have your data to ransom.
Last year when people, including here said I was being paranoid and just Autodesk-hating: told ya so. (I had to say i) AD is in business to make money. Not to be your friend. They have run the same cycle before, just like drug dealers. Give you the taste for free to get you hooked, then jack it up.
I do not criticize- they are in it to make money- but I don’t have to like it.
Well there are only 2 industries that refer to us as “users”, Drug dealers and software companies
^ OMG +1 lol
Thanks Autodesk, I’ll be sure to never recommend Fusion 360 to anybody.
What other options are available that can replace Fusion 360? Ignoring OpenSCAD – I was never interested in learning to script models together. I’ll take a “real” program, thanks.
FreeCAD, LibreCAD. If you insist on “real” programs, though, you have to pay “real” money.
I don’t have a problem paying real money.
I do have a problem paying real money over and over again to keep access to my work.
You are paying over and over for a constantly evolving product. I don’t like it either but as a software developer I do recognize that it takes time/money to add new features.
The problem is, most of us want to pay once for a product that doesn’t change and then update years later, when enough changes have been made to the new version of the product to make the upgrade worth it.
FreeCAD is really the only option that comes close. Some will say it is far better. I think it can be as good, but there is a bit of a learning curve.
For 2D, QCAD is the next best option in my opinion.
In the closed-source universe I’ve enjoyed Onshape’s free tier – very similar to SolidWorks (and fusion by extension). That said, it has no built in CAM tools, which sucks.
FreeCAD looks good except it doesn’t have Fusion 360’s hand-holding camera movement and color scheme is terrible.
I’ve never understood the fascination with color schemes, probably me…but, you know you can change it, right?
Interesting way to say “I’m too dense to figure out parametric modeling”, but OK.
I figured this was too good to last when they introduced it. Lack of DXF export, ATC, and rapid feed are some really questionable choices. I guess they just want you to use it for programming a Tormach.
OTOH, my old crusty BobCAD still does the same things it did when I bought it, still does excellent 2D design and DXF export. I know I “paid” nothing for the personal version of F360, but it still feels like a knife in the back that they have crippled the personal version.
Does anyone have a good alternative?
WTF, that’s not a commercial license, it’s a rental fee. Don’t get my hopes up that Autodesk finally decided to be somewhat, partially human and let people actually buy their software again.
Duh. Se also Adobe Creative Suite. Bye bye, greedy bastards. I will never rent software that holds my work hostage.
If you want innovation, you need to pay for it.
The people who got subscription based software correct is Jetbrains. If you pay for 12 months, you get what they call a fallback license. That current version is now yours, to keep forever. If you continue to pay the subscription… at the next 1 year mark, you lock in at that version. This continues perpetually. On top of that, your subscription cost is reduced over time.
You could consider this more like “financing” the software with the option to break the agreement at any time but still keep your investment.
You are 100% right!
Autodesk already proved they were out of touch with users when they moved Eagle to subscription-only. They seem desperate to monetise at the cost of their user-base and preexisting goodwill. You can’t buy that back when it’s gone.
Sigh, The changes bite, but DXF is not being removed. You can still export DXF from sketches. See: https://knowledge.autodesk.com/support/fusion-360/learn-explore/caas/sfdcarticles/sfdcarticles/Fusion-360-Free-License-Changes.html
There is confusing messaging from Autodesk on this. If you look at the table shown on the announcement page DXF is not listed as a supported export format:
https://www.autodesk.com/campaigns/fusion-360-personal-use-changes
Anyone familiar with my past thoughts on the subject will understand my next thought: LOL
Yeah. It’s just not believable that anyone was surprised by this.
Beware of anything web based. They control everything. BOOM your locked out.
They proved they were liars with the Eagle subscription changes. You can’t trust liars.
I got fusion and used it a little but then deleted it. Alibre has a simplified 3D cad program for $200. Lifetime license. No web garbage. A pro version is available if you ever need it which has sheet metal and other things for $2K. I’ve given up on autodesk. They used to sell a personal version. Autosketch. Cost me maybe $79 and I’m still using it after 15 years. I don’t want or need an ‘upgrade’ every month. Most everybody has migrated to some sort of subscription and I will not do that.
I think that Alibre did to me just what Autodesk are doing now. Somewhere I have a bunch of models that I made in a “Free” CAD package that suddenly became an expensive CAD package. So those models became inaccessible.
I _think_ that was Alibre, but the buy-outs and renames have confused the matter.