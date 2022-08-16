Pulling a trailer behind your bike has an aspect of freedom and exploration to it. However, the reality is that pulling a large, heavy box behind your bike is incredibly draining physically. So [Drew] returned to the drawing board for his bike camper and added a motor, making some tweaks along the way.
We covered his first attempt at a bike trailer; this update encompasses everything he mentioned as future improvements. First, he strengthened the axle, and the trailer mount bolted straight into the chainstay arm for added strength. Then he built a custom battery pack out of 18650 cells clocked in at just under 3kw. Next, he installed a hub motor kit into the bike’s back wheel. Finally, a flexible 100W PV solar panel was added to the roof and routed to a small battery bank inside that provides USB and a few AC outlets for laptops and phones while camping. [Drew] does note that he could charge the big e-bike battery with the smaller bank, but since the e-bike battery is much larger than the small one, it would take a few cycles.
[Drew] takes a journey to a music festival and is happy to report better stability and the battery having fantastic range even without him pedaling. We love seeing a good project revisited, and we hope [Drew] gets some good use out of his camper. Video after the break.
2 thoughts on “Revamping The Camping Trailer With More Power”
Yep, I watched the whole video.
This time too!
We’re converting a cargo trailer to camping, and power is messy. Aside from the Tow Vehicle power used for running and tail lights, it can be used for charging the trailer battery. That’s no problem, just a solenoid to prevent draining the car when you’re parked. Then there’s shore power (120V at your campground), which can be used to power your 12V system, and provide 120. Then there’s an inverter if you want one (we don’t) for 120V when you’re not connected to shore power. And then there’s the solar controller which is designed just for charging, and to cut off charging when you’re topped off. And none of those boxes seem to be combinable, and take up room and weight. Actually the shore power converter includes the solenoid, but why can’t it do the solar charging too? And I’ve seen things that bundle an inverter with the 120V charge controller, but only for much more power than I need. Anyway, there’s wires everywhere, hopefully everything gets hidden away soon.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)