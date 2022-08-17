Coils In The Road Could Charge EVs While Driving

One of the primary issues with EVs is that you need to pull over and stop to get a charge. If there isn’t a high-speed DC charger available, this can mean waiting for hours while your battery tops up.
It’s been the major bugbear of electric vehicles since they started hitting the road in real numbers. However, a new wireless charging setup could allow you to juice up on the go.
Electric Highways
Over the years, many proposals have been made to power or charge electric vehicles as they drive down the road. Many are similar to the way we commonly charge phones these days, using inductive power transfer via magnetic coils. The theory is simple. Power is delivered to coils in the roadway, and then picked up via induction by a coil on the moving vehicle.
Taking these ideas from concept into reality is difficult, though. When it comes to charging an electric vehicle, huge power levels are required, in the range of tens to hundreds of kilowatts. And, while a phone can sit neatly on top of a charging pad, EVs typically require a fair bit of ground clearance for safely navigating the road. Plus, since cars move at quite a rapid pace, an inductive charging system that could handle this dynamic condition would require huge numbers of coils buried repeatedly into the road bed.
Busses are the Beginning
Despite these challenges, the idea has been proven in the real world to a limited extent. The Online Electric Vehicle, or OLEV, was developed by the Korea Advanced Institute of Technology (KAIST), and used to power a shuttle bus in 2009. The system slowly expanded to four lines by 2016, with the buses charging wirelessly thanks to inductive power transmitters buried in the road along the bus’s route.
The second-generation of the system used on the buses transmits 100 kW of power wirelessly across an air gap of 17 cm at a power efficiency of 85%. This is achieved by using multiple power pickup coils mounted on a single vehicle. Much research went into finding the optimum coil geometries and electrical parameters to enable the system to run at this level. With power delivered from the road surface, the buses can rely on smaller batteries to get around, saving weight and improving efficiency. The system is buried in 5-15% of the roadway on the bus routes, and a vehicle detection system powers down the induction coils when not in use. While some of the routes have since closed, a shuttle service still operates at KAIST using the technology.
Other companies are also working in this space, too. Startup Magment is named for a portmanteau of “magnetic cement,” and is working on a special inductive road demonstration with the Indiana Department of Transport. Details are scarce, but the company is pioneering a special method of mixing ferromagnetic materials in with cement to produce a more cost-effective and efficient wireless charging road system. The company intends to use the system for non-road applications, too, like forklifts and electric scooters.
Another standout is Israel-based company Electreon operating a pilot program in Gotland, Sweden. First deployed in December 2020, the project has successfully run a 40-ton truck on a 1.65-km long test section of road. Again using copper coils buried in the road surface, it’s able to deliver around 70 kW of power to a moving vehicle at speeds up to 80 km/h. The company is also working on other pilot programs around the world, including a facility with Ford Motor Company to be installed near Detroit’s Michigan Central Terminal.
Not There Yet
The problem for such systems remains cost. For a start, burying power transmission lines and fancy coils in the road surface itself costs a lot to do in the first place. It’s expensive enough for new roads, and even worse when you need to dig up an existing road to put the hardware in afterwards. Estimates for one Swedish project indicated that a wireless system like Electreon’s would cost on the order of $2 million USD per km in a new build. This cost comes in around twice as much to install as more traditional methods of power transfer, like simple rails or overhead wires, while delivering much less power to boot. The latter are already proving their value in trucking tests in several locations around the world.
Maintenance is also a major issue. Burying anything in a roadway means that it’s a huge job to repair it if something goes wrong. At the least, it will require shutting down the road, and at worst, it will mean digging it up. Upgrading to higher-performance technology will similarly require invasive work to remove the old hardware and reinstall the new.
Finally, there’s the issue of standardization. Powering vehicles via inductive coils in the road is great, but cars and trucks will need special pickups fitted to receive this energy. The inductive pickup must be carefully tuned to the coils in the road, so there’s little chance of retrofitting a one-size-fits-all pickup that can traverse multiple electric roadway systems. Thus, in order to make such systems practical, one company’s system would have to be rolled out across broad sections of roadway, to the point where it became economically worthwhile for individual and commercial users to contemplate fitting their vehicles with pickup hardware.
It seems unlikely that we’ll be digging up our roads to fit charging coils anytime soon. After all, we’ve barely equipped our cities and towns with regular EV chargers, and they’re already a mature and established technology. However, in some applications, such as specialist bus or trucking routes, the technology may just catch on. From there, it could spread further, but only if the heavy investment makes sense.
24 thoughts on “Coils In The Road Could Charge EVs While Driving”
Am I the only one who saw coils buried along the road and thought “linear motor”? I haven’t bothered to investigate whether linear-motor-buses would be a loony idea (or at least any loonier than any other aspect of the whole scheme). But since the ultimate goal is electromagnetic traction, maybe there are efficiencies to be had by skipping the charger/battery/motor middlemen. (Obviously the bus needs to have its own motor anyway, for driving into the service garage if nothing else.)
I don’t think you could bury a coil powerful enough to overcome that initial friction required to get a bus moving over that airgap. Not sure a coil able to exert enough force just to keep it moving would be at all practical to bury either. Though with how very large a bus is energizing coils to work against magnets down its entire length probably would be just about workable, especially if the magnets are on some sort of telescopic mount so the air gap can be reduced while still able to deal with road furniture. But even then you still have the massive challenge that the movement of the bus is entirely dictated by whatever is driving the coils in the road – presumably a computer in some control centre with no real eyes on the road conditions, or its one very long ‘fly by wire’ type system with no doubt horrible latency between the driver and the road coils.
Still linear rail seems like a way smarter option than this though…
But if you want to provide electric charge on the move pantograph and overhead wires have been used for well over 100 years now, its a well developed and actually quite efficient system that just needs the wearblock replaced occasionally – think motor brushes really, same sort of concept and similarly cheap.
Why not an overhead wire while we’re at it? far simpler and more efficient. And we could further improve efficiency by using metal wheels on metal tracks. May as well connect a bunch of cars together, too.
All the electric vehicle and transportation “innovation” I read about is just converging on reinventing trolleys and trains.
Not sure it would be cost-competitive with electric train lines, but it is for sure far less energy efficient, lower trough-output, less safe, much higher environmental cost (tires, brakes, need for another energy source when leaving the inductive track, short-lived in comparison to trains)
Overhead power lines, just like trolleys. Collapsible and extendable booms on car top. They can be on some roads only and be sufficient. Plus some solar cells on the roof …
Solar cells on the roof of a large electric vehicle do hardly anything. A 12m bus requires about 0.9kWh/km in city conditions, so say 25kWh/hour.
A typical bus could house 12*2.4=28.8m² of solar panels, which produce 150w/m² = 4.3kW under optimal conditions (sun is directly above), which is 17% of the power budget. But during half the day it’s none, during ⅓ it’s almost nothing and the remaining ⅙ only when you’re lucky, so say closer to 4% of the power budget.
Science tells us that that kWh/hour = kW
Software-triggered 100kW induction coils buried in the road, very cool. Can’t wait until this malfunctions and incinerates a cyclist.
We literally already have software-triggered multi-kW charging systems that if the software malfunctioned, vehicles would burst into flames. Not to mention all of the other safety-critical life-threatening systems controlled by software.
Dumb.
Why on earth would someone do this? It is hard to find efficiency data for wireless phone chargers, I found some test data, and energy loss is about 30% in best case, but dependent on phone position, if it wasn’t centered, it was worse. For single phone, where power is on order of 10W, this is almost acceptable. But this is for phone chargers, where distance between receiver and transmitter is less than 1cm. Clearance between road and bus is about 20cm, energy loss on that distance will be terrible. And even if it is mentioned 30%, 30% of power required for a bus is not acceptable loss.
On the other hand, we have tried and proven technology called overhead powerlines (aka trams, trolleys,…) that works cheap, efficient and reliable. But no, someone has to invent garbage like battery powered buses, wireless bus charging,…
“I found some test data, and energy loss is about 30% in best case”
Uh, yeah, this isn’t a slapdash design thrown together to cost under 2 bucks in quantity or something. Try efficiencies of more like 70%+ at 17 cm. That’s not theoretical, that’s measured. Yes, misalignment makes that worse but you’ve got smarts on both sides, that’s a manageable issue.
https://doi.org/10.1109/ECCE.2010.5618092
Yes, obviously, overhead powerlines have been around a long time but there are advantages to having systems that only require things to be installed where transportation companies already control.
Ironically efficiencies of 70% means exactly 30% energy loss. You were so excited to bash someone elses slapdash numbers, you didn’t realize your own slapdash numbers are identical.
It’s funny, because wireless only really makes sense for something that stops every once in a while, like a bus, because otherwise you have to lay waaaay too many coils. But then, since it’s stopping anyway, you might as well hook it up to wires for the time.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SAE_J3105
https://www.nema.org/blog/view/2020/05/26/charging-infrastructure-for-battery-electric-buses
“Cities currently utilizing or deploying on-route opportunity charging of transit buses include New York, Portland, Salt Lake City, Vancouver, Minneapolis, and Los Angeles.”
(Edited b/c this is such a US-centric report, it breaks my head. 90-something% of all electric busses in the world are in China ATM. It’s just harder to find info on how they are charged. Anyone want to chime in?)
“But then, since it’s stopping anyway, you might as well hook it up to wires for the time.”
Eh, you can probably do the math and there might be an advantage where the connect/disconnect cycles, exposure wear, and the service life of the various connectors/mechanics becomes enough of an effect that something like this wins out. Don’t get me wrong, I agree that from my point of view it seems like you’d just want to have an automated magnetic connection or something, but it’s complicated enough that from my point of view I’d want to see both systems tested.
Pure fantasy in this reality, where they can’t even fix the potholes.
Those scenes in movies where people have quiet conversations in their cars as they drive on US highways are some sort of sick joke.
The reality of driving in the US is: constant pothole avoidance, cars all over the road due to poor maintenance of lane markings, too many useless road signs, arbitrary speed limits in the name of revenue generation. Front end alignments and tire replacement constitute the majority of car repairs.
I drive a full time 4WD vehicle with high ground clearance on the street because I need it every day to drive over unfinished utility work and half constructed crosswalks that never seem to be completed. I watch the other cars scrape their undercarriages on the protruding bits of concrete. The folks who lay down the pavement have side jobs fixing the roller coaster at six flags.
Nice roads is another one of those things that humans are simply not able to do.
The Romans could pull it off, somehow. Maybe we could learn a thing or two from them.
Do you by chance live in California? The roads around me, and in other parts of the country are silky smooth, but for some reason California can’t seem to figure it out. I will say, Portland, OR also has some nasty streets.
Seriously. Why induction charging? It’s expensive and inefficient.
Busses have to stop for a minute at bus stations all the time. Just use a pantograph and some overhead wires, and top up the charge every time the bus stands still for a while.
And it has the extra benefit that you can change the bus’s route any time it’s necessary.
I have been hoping for a way to make roads more expensive.
And how to make road not safe for peoples with a peacemaker!
Let’s build some inductive coils with ten thousand times more material than needed. At any point in the system only a tiny fraction of a percent of the charging system is in use. You’d be better off recharging conventionally during the 30 minute break when you change drivers for shifts.
The bus itself doesn’t need a break! — In the driver duties I make, drivers change buses all the time (8 different vehicles on a shift is no exception) and the bus takes “a break” (i.e. charging) independent from the driver!
Recharging at endpoints is done by other companies. We just happen to prefer charging in centralized locations – I am not the one who does the financial calculations but if you have a bus charging at an endpoint, you need to give the driver a break too. I find it more efficient to send the drivers all on breaks on two central locations (the main station and the bus depot) and charge all buses on the depot. At all endpoints, the timetable is such that the bus returns within a few minutes so no paid time is lost on not transporting paying customers.
In fact, we would like to charge a few buses at the bus station as well, but we don’t have the space, and we would need extra chargers (which aren’t cheap, a rule of thumb is ½ the price of the bus) as you need a charger for each bus at the depot as well during the night.
We use plug-in chargers (like a passenger car) in my area, this hardly takes extra time for the driver compared to a roof-mounted pantograph – something on the order of 45 vs 30sec for a full plug/unplug cycle. But we have buses that charge with 87kW max. Other areas charge with up to 520kW and they use pantographs as otherwise the plugs and cables would become too heavy to handle (the 87kW charging is already done with two sockets).
Seems not the brightest, though might develop something related to the tech paradigm of thinking.
Like I’ve noted with waste from power lines from not being shielded, with I guess the best being high magnetic permeability materials to shield…, that needs to be addressed first and foremost.
However, to combine the methods… my thoughts have been written before in comments where you do some optimal shape of the shielding material that is around the power lines in the roadways so to direct the energy to the section of the receiver on the vehicle to couple some power since the losses are going to be present anyways. Why not direct the losses to be used?
My idea seems more feasible that the articles system… however I doubt the roads designs are the best for the power grid… though maybe some optimal design can be accommodated to factor in better energy and mass efficiency.
