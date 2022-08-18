Have you ever been tempted by those metal 3D printing services? [Carter Hurd] has, and puts them to the test with a wristwatch. (Video, embedded below.)
It’s fair to say that among Hackaday readers you will find a very high percentage of 3D printer ownership compared to the general population, but for most of us that means an FDM or perhaps even an SLA printer. These two technologies have both effectively delivered polymer printing at the affordable end of the market, but as readers will also be aware they are only the tip of the 3D printing iceberg. We know the awesomeness of your industrial 3D printer is defined by the size of your wallet, and while our wallets are small, we are offered a chance at the big time through the services of rapid prototyping companies that will print our models on these high-end machines. Thus [Carter]’s project video is as much about using these services as it is about making a wristwatch.
The watch movement comes off-the-shelf, but we’re treated to the production of an enamel watch face on a sheet of copper, and the testing phase of trying an impressive range of designs in polymer print before selecting one for metal printing. The metal parts are SLS printed, and he gives them a polish on some parts. The crown takes some very careful assembly, with an o-ring for an attempt at water resistance.
The result is a very nice timepiece which would make this a fascinating video in itself, but we think that the investigation of metal printing services makes this an essential piece of viewing for anyone.
4 thoughts on “Put 3D Metal Printing Services To The Test, By Making A Watch”
Bloody clickbait :P
You printed a WATCH CASE… NOT A WATCH. World of difference. Even an entry level SLA printer can manage a super high quaity watch case (Albeit in resin,but castable resins mean you can actually go further and make everything in metal :P )
Agreed. A watch case does not require a lot of precision in comparison to the actual movement.
Numbers and prices for “high end” metal printers seem to be a TS/SCI.
I only found one number for the EOS M 100, entry level printer, build volume Ø 100 mm x 95 mm, 200 W color laser, need 1,7 kW and hard air, 350.000 USD without anything else.
Can someone fill the void? Other devices? What do I pay for 1 kg titan for EOS?
Asking for a friend, kidney for sale!
It is really compelling that you could 3D print, as he has here, features that would be impossible or incredibly difficult to CNC and therefore graduates this from reproduction to original art.
I’ll have to think about that for my next steampunk project.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)