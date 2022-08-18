If you’ve ever tried to drill a hole on an angle with a power drill, you’ve probably drilled some pretty shocking holes. To do it right, you really need some mechanical assistance, and this jig from [Kartik_Nandrui] should do the trick.
The device uses a guide that sits on the surface to be drilled, with a pair of angled connectors that fit two wooden dowels. These connect the guide to a corresponding sleeve that fits around the drill body. The sleeve then slides up and down the dowels, allowing the drill to move in a straight line towards the targeted area.
It’s a useful hack, but we can see room for some improvements that would take it to the next level. Having a way to lock the angle of the guide base would be great for accuracy. As it’s 3D printed, it would also be simple to create a version with a curved guide base that could fit over pipes, or other designs to fit complex geometries like roof sheeting or other corrugated materials.
Sometimes the most interesting hacks are the ones that get us thinking about our own potential projects. If you’ve got any creative tool hacks you’ve been brewing up in the lab, be sure to let us know!
6 thoughts on “Angled Drill Guide Helps You With Those Tricky Holes”
Psst… glue a protractor to the side
Alternative method. Find a scrap block of hard wood. Drill a nice perpendicular hole into it. Use a drill press if you have one. Take the block to the radial arm saw or a miter saw and cut any angle you think you need. rotate your jig when you’re using it if you think you need a compound angle. it will wear out eventually because you’re running a drill through a wood block, but it might not take that long to make a new one.
Looks like there is (or is supposed to be) a pin for locking the angle.
The addition of a holder for a drill bushing would go a long way too. If you can shorten the effective length of the drill it will be more rigid.
Drilling wood at an angle is what drill point auger bits are for. Start perpendicular then rotate to the angle you need. A hand Brace make this drill even easier than using a power drill.
Came to say this, essentially. Start your hole perpendicular to the plane, go in just a wee bit, then pivot to the correct angle and finish the cut. It just takes a little practice. I also use my thumb and forefinger along the bit as a guide… Not recommended, but it’s common practice on a construction site.
Sorry. There is nothing new here? I had a similar metal guide for years. I believe that it was from Stanley.
One quick search shows current products:
https://www.harborfreight.com/angle-drill-guide-95622.html
https://www.amazon.com/angle-drill-guide/s?k=angle+drill+guide
https://www.amazon.com/ANGLE-DRILL-GUIDE-increments-settings/dp/B006ZBCS1M
The Amazon tool ($41) and the HarborFreight ($15.47) seem identical except for the price! Check the pictures.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)