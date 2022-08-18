If you’re a die hard sports fan, there’s nothing you love more than staying abreast of developments in the league, from top to bottom. [Kiu] had a family member that was big into NFL, so set about building them a remarkably cool ladder tracker.
The tracker displays the NFL league table with a ten-minute delay, thanks to a paid live data feed from MySportsFeeds.com. When an update comes in, miniature helmets representing each team in the competition are moved into the correct order. The helmets sit on little plastic tags that make moving them easy, reliable, and repeatable. Built using parts familiar to the 3D printer world, this tracker relies on steppers and V-rails for linear movement, under the command of an Arduino Nano.
It’s a build that would look great in any games room, and we bet a scaled-up version would look the business in an upmarket sports bar. Let’s be honest – the league’s top quarterbacks will all be fighting to have one of these sooner rather than later. That’s not to say it won’t sting to come home to your team’s helmet scooting down the board after a painful loss!
We’ve seen some other interesting sports tracking projects over the years, too. Video after the break!
6 thoughts on “Cute NFL Standings Tracker Uses Little Mini Helmets”
There are some teams where you just glue a stack of their helmets in the Last Place position, saving the trouble of moving them.
B^)
And every time a team changes their mascot, logo, or name, or when a team enters or leaves the league, you have to buy or remove a helmet. Which happens more often than you would think: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Football_League_franchise_moves_and_mergers
A simple web page would be so much more flexible and easier to read. Also, the music in the video was incredibly annoying, I had to watch on mute.
Well, at least the Packers will stay in Green Bay, but that doesn’t rule out a logo change. B^)
Music could have been worst … rap for example … So I too muted the music as wasn’t helpful in telling what is going on :) .
This wouldn’t be a project I’d tackle as it is a waste of wall space, but, hey, technically it looks like a ‘fun’ project :) . Neat! Hmmm. Wonder if you could change to a ‘box’ configuration (6×6 example) to save some room. The higher the standings the higher the helmet will be in the box. Highest on the upper left? Just a thought….
Give it 2 arms, one to hold the first helmet instead of parking it in a temporary spot.
Small correction, only the prototype was based on an Arduino Nano, now its running on an AVR64DA32.
