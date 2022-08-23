When it comes to cordless power tools, color is an important brand selection criterion. There’s Milwaukee red, for the rich people, the black and yellow of DeWalt, and Makita has a sort of teal thing going on. But when you see that painful shade of fluorescent green, you know you’ve got one of the wide range of bargain tools and accessories that only Ryobi can offer.
Like many of us, Redditor [Grunthos503] had a few junked Ryobi tools lying about, and managed to cobble together this battery-powered inverter for light-duty applications. The build started with a broken Ryobi charger, whose main feature was a fairly large case once relieved of its defunct guts, plus an existing socket for 18-volt battery packs. Added to that was a small Ryobi inverter, which normally plugs into the Ryobi battery pack and converts the 18 VDC to 120 VAC. Sadly, though, the inverter fan is loud, and the battery socket is sketchy. But with a little case modding and a liberal amount of hot glue, the inverter found a new home inside the charger case, with a new, quieter fan and even an XT60 connector for non-brand batteries.
It’s a simple hack, but one that [Grunthos503] may really need someday, as it’s intended to run a CPAP machine in case of a power outage — hence the need for a fan that’s quiet enough to sleep with. And it’s a pretty good hack — we honestly had to look twice to see what was done here. Maybe it was just the green plastic dazzling us. Although maybe we’re too hard on Ryobi — after all, they are pretty hackable.
Thanks to [Risu no Kairu] for the tip on this one.
8 thoughts on “Ryobi Battery Hack Keeps CPAP Running Quietly”
>Although maybe we’re too hard on Ryobi
Indeed such a vibrant green may not be to everyone’s taste (though I like it as it stands out against the mostly red airline tools and steel/black of hand tools really nicely), but it is hard to bash Ryobi for much – they have stuck with compatible battery in their cordless range for a very very long time and make tools that are pretty damn durable and cheap..
Damn slick execution here, and very much like a project I was talking over with my parents only recently – having that portable reliable backup battery for anything seems like a great idea, and if you have cordless powertools using that same easily exchangable battery is great, as you need plenty of the darn things anyway so can extend the runtime or have one on charge and on in use…
Ryobi tools were originally dark blue.
And the blue tools are still compatible with the latest batteries. I’ve picked up some amazing deals at garage sales. I don’t think a lot of people know the blue tools are forward compatible.
I still have a couple of the old tools in the ‘blue and yellow’ scheme, and I haven’t been able to kill them yet. Those ran off the original ni-cad packs and are almost old enough to vote and drink. :)
Ryobi also has a 40 volt system designed for their lawn and outdoor tools, but they have both a single pack inverter and a ‘generator’ that will allow one to gang four batteries and is moderately capable as an emergency power supply or as a replacement for a small gas powered generator.
I will state that if one opts to use one of the inverters to get some electrical tape to cover up the power light partly- that green indicator is really bright in the middle of the night…
And finally: TTI owns both the Ryobi and Milwaukee brands; you can see some of the Milwaukee genetics in some of the specialty ryobi tools (like the PEX crimper). I can also recommend the hot glue gun (the old ‘we started with a drill as a base’ model, not necessarily the newer ‘phaser’ style) enthusiastically- good ergonomics, heats up fast, and is a pleasure to use. They also make a dremel clone which is passable, but tends to trip out if you push it too hard. The soldering iron (also the first rev and not the dinky one) is no Hakko or any of the other nice brands, but it works well enough to get by.
I first read the headline as “…hack keeps crap running quitely.”
And since my workshop is filled with a lot of crap, it quickly caught my eye.
Hmm, I’m curios if the “notched connector” that gets mentioned is a standard two prong or an exotic (well, more exotic anyway) edge connector of some sort.
>There’s Milwaukee red, for the rich people
I think that would be “Hilti red”. Milwuakee is the budget red tool!
Rich or poor, a good quality tool makes the job go quickly, and correctly.
