Power Loss Recovery Might Make 3D-Printed Blobs

[Geek Detour] had a mystery to solve. A round part he was printing had a distinct pattern of blobs. If you’ve been 3D printing for any length of time, you know that pauses in printing can cause blobs like this. He also showed a perfectly-printed version of the same part and claimed it was from the same printer with the same material and even slicer settings. So what was causing the blobs? You can find the answer in the video below.
As you might guess from the title, however, the issue was the power loss recovery feature built into the printer. While there’s a lot going on in the video, you can break it down to a few items, all of which you can fix in one way or another including the simple fix: turn off power loss recovery.
If you have never used a printer with power loss recovery, the intent is to make it so that you can pick up a print job where it left off if the power dies. To do this, the printer periodically writes some state information to the SD card. If your SD card is slow or you are trying to print from the same SD card, you can trigger this problem. But there is more to it than that.
The first problem is that smooth, round objects like this tend to generate a lot of gcode. You can control this in several ways, including at design time and by setting the resolution of the slicing. What’s more, you can ensure you have support for arcs in your firmware and instruct your slicer to emit arcs or use a plugin for Octoprint called arc welder. This can significantly reduce the amount of gcode involved in these arcs.
Another possibility is to increase the buffers in your firmware. If you can rebuild Marlin, this is not very hard to do. The problem is that using the power loss feature is also tying up the SD card, so the more you can read ahead, the more time it has to write to the card for power loss. There is an Octoprint plugin called Buffer Buddy, by the way, that can give you some insight into your printing issues, although it can also hang your printer, especially — we’ve found — if you have Meatpack enabled to compress gcode over serial, too. Even if you don’t want to install it, the discussion of why curved lines sometimes cause blobs even over USB is well-explained in the README file, not to mention the associated blog post.
We also were impressed with [Geek Detour]’s time-lapse videos which are quite cinematic and use a motion-control camera. If you want to know more about arc welding (the 3D printer kind, not the spark-and-metal kind), we’ve talked about it before. If you want to know more about making time lapses of your 3D prints, we’ve covered that, too.
5 thoughts on “Power Loss Recovery Might Make 3D-Printed Blobs”
So what is the alternative? Raspberry pi with backup battery and fast RAM?
And why do I need to know more than the current line of GCODE if power cuts?
Note: I don’t own a 3d printer. I only programmed a few CNC mills, first in simulators then real hardware.
Actually, on large robotic servo-controller platforms it is common to see cheap high-current lead-acid battery banks as part of a power-supply. This is simply because the platform motors instantaneous power requirements can peak well above the service capacity of the building etc.
Even a small project running 12v NEMA17 sized motors can have stall-currents peak well above those LED lighting-ballast power supplies popular with hobbyists. If someone runs the drive logic from the same supply as the motor drivers, than brownouts can certainly occur as the machine enters a peak load condition at random locations in the CNC motion paths.
Another common mistake is trusting your wall power. A cheap line-conditioner like a tripp-lite LC1200 is pretty much a required upgrade in areas with large AC-motors / compressors etc… Nice if you want stable measurement instrumentation or power supplies with fewer issues. =)
I have had this issue before when streaming over USB on extremely detailed curves. In my case though printing via SD card was the solution.
Disclaimer, I used to work for Ultimaker.
During development of the Ultimaker 3, we often looked at this. Mostly to save/avoid emmc flash/disk corruption Linux issues at the time. The problem was ‘how to detect power failure’ and ‘what can we do with N ms. Especially that last part, flush buffers to storage, was the most important thing, as we did not use SD cards, so we would have to store progress data in Linux anyway. Obviously you want were as little as possible to avoid disk wear.
The simple answer always came back to, why do you need this? To avoid a ruined 10 hour print or some such. Well resuming g is _really hard_ anyway. E.g.after power failure, the gcode only helps with so much, the bed probably needs to be recalibrated etc. What I the print warped and moved? SSO many things that can fail.
The, without a doubt, best solution? Always the same, which works on Ultimaker with SD cards too. A UPS! If you print enough and don’t want to risk failure? Get a 300$ or something UPS. When a print is well on it’s way, the bed temp can be lowered and it should be able to print quite a bit. If brownouts are the issue? A smaller UPS already help a ton.
There was never enough demand, but plugging the UPS into USB could even do smart things based power status, finish layer, turn off/low heaters, retract or what have you, and wait for power return.
“If you can rebuild Marlin”. No, Marlin was never any good, except as an outdated proof of concept. Use Klipper and be done in 5 s. Also, just use an UPS if you are in a country without a stable power grid (ours has 99.99% uptime, so I really see no need).
