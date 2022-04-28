DIY Arduino Based EV Charger Saves Money, Looks Pro

Electric vehicles (EVs) are something of a hot topic, and most of the hacks we’ve featured regarding them center on conversions from Internal Combustion to Electric. These are all fine, and we hope to see plenty more of them in the future. There’s another aspect that doesn’t get covered as often: How to charge electric vehicles- especially commercially produced EV’s rather than the DIY kind. This is the kind of project that [fotherby] has taken on: A 7.2 kW EV charger for his Kia.
Faced with spending £900 (about $1100 USD) for a commercial unit installed by a qualified electrician, [fotherby] decided to do some research. The project wasn’t outside his scope, and he gave himself a head start by finding a commercial enclosure and cable that was originally just a showroom unit with no innards.
An Arduino Pro Mini provides the brains for the charger, and the source code and all the needed information to build your own like charger is on GitHub. What’s outstanding about the guide though is the deep dive into how these chargers work, and how straightforward they really are without being simplistic.
Dealing with mains power and the installation of such a serious piece of kit means that there are inherent risks for the DIYer, and [fotherby] addresses these admirably by including a ground fault detection circuit. The result is that if there is a ground fault of any kind, it will shut down the entire circuit at speeds and levels that are below the threshold that can harm humans. [fotherby] backs this up by testing the circuit thoroughly and documenting the results, showing that the charger meets commercial standards. Still, this isn’t a first-time project for the EV enthusiast, so we feel compelled to say “Don’t Try This At Home” even though that’s exactly what’s on display.
In the end, several hundred quid were saved, and the DIY charger does the job just as well as the commercial unit. A great hack indeed! And while these aren’t common, we did cover another Open Source EV charger about a year ago that you might like to check out as well.
Using software (let alone an Arduino) for RCD operation is very dangerous. If the software hangs for any reason then goodbye RCD!
Adding in a watchdog would help, but I’d still be very nervous around this.
You could drive the relay control circuitry with an AC-coupled signal (and some sort of peak-hold circuit). The idea behind this is that you’d need to keep toggling the relay pin to keep the relay engaged – if the pin stops toggling (due to hung firmware) then the relay would release.
Sent this to a friend who is a forensic fire investigator with EE background…
“Most RCDs are ‘software’ nowadays; tiny little processor does A2D and then trips on the fault. Open up an RCBO and look inside.
“But, this guy broke the law – you are not allowed to put your own design inside a branded box (I’d hammer him in a legal case; remember, that is the type of work I do). The second part is the relays are not allowed to be single pole devices; the two must be interlinked (if the Live relay went short and stayed that way, the circuit remains live and does not protect). This guy tried to save a few £, but could land up being sued blind. The warranty on his car is also now void.
“Oh, and another thing, the RCD function is not legal either; it is meant to be a Type B i.e. able to detect AC, rectified AC (half and full wave), high frequency, and DC (battery feedback from the vehicle). Another law broken. Double stupid mistake.”
I suggested RCBO at the fuse box instead. His response:
“RCBO not allowed, must be 2-pole Type B RCD (RCBO only trips the Live pole leaving Neutral connected; lose the Neutral and all hell breaks loose – same applies to Solar PV installations)”
Now ignore the comment about warranty as I know where we are. And we can split hairs about the legality, etc.
But the rest from a safety background is super important – especially when HaD says “[fotherby] addresses these admirably by including a ground fault detection circuit”.
It’s easy to criticise, both the original post and the criticism. Hopefully, there is something to learn from both sides.
“Faced with spending £900 (about $1100 USD) for a commercial unit installed by a qualified electrician, [fotherby] decided” that he’d rather risk putting his house on fire and have his insurances show him the finger when he requests damage coverage.
This is pretty much the reason why things like that should be done by qualified electricians with certified hardware. The commercial unit has a lot less risk of causing a fire. If the fire is caused by a defect in the charger, the manufacturer is liable. If it’s cause by improper installation, the electrician is liable. They have their respective insurances for things like that.
A self-made and self-installed solution burning your and your neigbours house down? Tough luck.
And that’s how they continue to justify price gouging for something that is actually relatively simple. This had *nothing* to do with the quality of the installation or of the device itself; plenty of crap electricians and shitty commercial devices out there that will happily burn down your home as well.
The only thing this changes is increasing the risk of an insurance denial *in the unlikely case* of a fire. Insurance companies will also still happily screw you over even if you do everything “right”, if they can justify it.
While I admire the project … designing this for sake of saving money is risky for both human electrocution and fire.
At 1100 USD you buy insurance peace of mind.
Those screw terminals are certainly not “pro”.
7.2kW at 240V is 30A (I only see 1 phase coming in; blue, brown and yellow-green). Those relays seem rather small for 30A, we can’t see the PCB traces but those need to be beefy for 30A, and the screw terminals also seem rather flimsy.
If he’d used a proper relay, with screw connections, it should all be fine, as the crappy screw terminals he used now wouldn’t have been needed, and the current wouldn’t even run through the PCB.
If you bothered to read his article before you commented you would see that most of what you said are assumptions.
The relays are 40A, and he does show the PCB traces.
I’d rather use an installation contactor. (And a proper RCD…)
And I’m not very fond of these crappy terminal blocks either…
But maybe I’m spoiled by living in germany, where these things seem to be handled rather more professional….
Software RCD?! Nope… I love hacking together stuff but there’s stuff I want certified working 100%.
I want to know why you can’t buy the charger interface and install it yourself. Was considering a plug-in hybrid, and putting the charger on the side of the house. DW says “we have to pay to have that installed.” Nonsense, I was installing stage lighting systems for years before I met her. I’m on good terms with electricity and how to install it. It’s not considerably different than putting in a dryer circuit here in the US. Not sure why they don’t sell DIY chargers for install. That way the relays and electronics are tested and all you’re adding is the power.
But liability, liability, liability.
The inability to have a plug in with AWD is what cancelled the plug in hybrid idea.
Just came back from a visit to his page….Not a fan of the solder job on the relays.
I applaud the effort into making this unit safe with the GFI, but I have some real issues with the soldering on the board — some very bad connections.
The soldering of the mains wires to the board is truly worrisome. The lack of strain relief even though it’s inside the enclosure is also an issue for me.
I think the current iteration is a potential hazard. I do believe most of the issues are correctable and I hope the builder takes an objective look at this after seeing the comments here and fixes the device.
Personally I would have also gone for a SSR with screw terminals not soldered mains — The mains shown on his board violate on of the cardinal rules I was taught when I learned to solder. First make a good mechanical connection.
I also don’t believe soldering is the best for a switch load like this — just a minorly flawed connection and with that power level the heat generate could melt and loosen those mains. Also too many connections (potential failure points) on the mains.
Doing safety critical stuff in firmware is certainly possible, but I cringe if the word “arduino” is used within 20km of such a project. The arduino board seems to be pretty solidly soldered onto the mains PCB, but such add-on boards should not be in projects like this.
One of the advantages of software is that it can check itself.
For example, you can put an extra wire through the current transformer and then generate a fault current on purpose and check if your fault current is actually reported back by the current transformer & amplifier. Apparently this is incorporated in the project, so that’s a plus point.
I also do not understand the prices of these things. Pricepoint is probably so high just because they can ask it, under a vague claim of liability and insurance paperwork (Which does make some sense, but does not really justify the price point) Even this guy paid 120 pound for an empty box that should not cost more than EUR10 or so.
I do not like the Idea of PCB relays for such high currents. A nice beefy contractor on a DIN rail would be much more appropriate for a home built version.
Also, uC’s and a few opamps are cheap. Putting in two sense circuits and have them check each other is not too difficult to build, and it’s a quite common way of doing things for safety critical stuff. Those bright yellow PLC’s also used to be horribly expensive for no particular good reason. Both the “industrial” robustness, and the “safety critical” part add a bit to the cost, but most of the added costs are probably just because you have to buy the stuff anyway.
For lots of stuff in industry, price is not very important either, 20+ years reliability with no maintenance is usually much more important.
Also, Mike Harrisson has taken some of these things apart. Making a comparison may be nice.
Aliexpress 32A (7kW) portable EV chargers ( EVSE ) Zencar, Khons
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jT8IsAd9ea0
The insides of the Aliexrpess box seem to be pretty similar.
And there are probably also plenty of other video’s about these things floating around.
Whether it’s legal to make and install such stuff may depend on the country you live in, but in the end it is not much more then a relay, a simple pulse generator and an RCD (which has no stamps from any supervisory aouthority in this case).
