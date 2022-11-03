These days, if you wire your house with anything less than gigabit, you might end up throttling your Internet connection. If you wired things up using two pairs per device back in 100BASE-T days, however, you’ll want to redo your cabling before you buy new switches. Now, some of us are already starting to equip ourselves with 2.5G hardware — which may require new cabling once again. Would you like to opt out of the Ethernet cabling upgrade rat race, at least for a while? Do like [Stefan Schüller] did, and use fiber optics for your home networking needs!
[Stefan] walks you through everything you’d need to know if you ever choose to look into fiber for your networking needs, and explains the design decisions he’s made — from splicing fiber optics himself, to building a PC to do routing instead of getting a hardware Small Form-factor Pluggable (SFP) equipped router. He also describes pitfalls, like SFP modules requiring reconfiguration to work with different router brands, and having to buy a fiber splicer with an eye-watering pricetag.
In the end, he shows a cost breakdown, and says he’s quite happy with the upgrade. While the costs might seem prohibitive compared to running Ethernet, upgrading to fiber will have your equipment function at top speed whenever you need it – who knows, perhaps in a few years time, 2.5G will no longer suffice for new advancements in home technology needs, and we’ll see more SFP modules in hackers’ hands. After all, modern TVs already use fiber optics for video data transfer.
18 thoughts on “Say No To Obsolescence, Wire Up Your House With Fiber”
Pulling fiber to every room would be a bit too expensive for me right now, and most of the cable drops aren’t going to need more than gigabit for a while yet. But I probably will switch over to fiber for the links between switches and for the server space.
You say that now, but down the line what if the New Best Thing™ uses wavelength(s) incompatible with your current fibre substrate
This is why I figure I’ll just bite the bullet and put conduit in everywhere. Everything is compatible with a run of conduit!
Except water. :-D
Posts like this make me glad to only be on the periphery of hacker culture. These home network setups are amazing to read about, but I also really enjoy not having to worry about networking speeds or upgrades.
Seconded.
Considering even gigabit internet is eye-wateringly expensive where I live (yay monopolies!) I’m inclined to stick to wireless for my house. The speed seems to be increasing faster than wired at this point anyways.
If I were to rework my house to the extent required to support a new technology (I only have co-ax), and take a shot at future-proofing, I would likely just go ahead and put in conduits, zone pipes, and such to allow pulling wire, fiber, whatever comes along. Thus, I could be assured that the future would bring only RF solutions.
Honestly.
One don’t wire a thing to “X Gb/s”….
Cat 1 cables can send 10 Gb/s just fine. But not far.
Cat 5e is fairly good as far as 10 Gb/s goes, reaching over 20 meters isn’t hard. And most homes don’t need runs that long most of the time.
Cat 6 is though preferred for 10 Gb/s, if one wants longer distances, but it isn’t a remote requirement for every single connection.
One can get more fancy than this, but generally it isn’t needed.
Not to mention that a surprising amount of products don’t even use 1 Gb/s.
Few people have an ISP delivering over 1 Gb/s either. (and for those who has such often don’t get such speeds from a webserver regardless, since servers have more people on the line than just you.)
Internal traffic on the local network is however a different story. Here the sky is the limit in terms of “requirements”. I for one wouldn’t mind a 100+ Gb/s connection to my storage server, but my wallet do care about such needless upgrades.
Lucky to live in a city which provides symmetricl 1Gb/s fiber at an inexpensive flat rate ($70.00/Month). I have often seen servers that are not able to serve files at matching speeds. The one useful/practicle aspect is I can upload backups offsite in a reasonable amount of time.
So, as Billy Pilgrim often commented: “So it Goes…”
I’m seeing that POE is going to be used more and more, Fiber cannot supply power to your security cameras and your wifi AP (if you put your AP in its most favorable spot it will probably be far away from your router). Today you can buy POE light fixtures for general purpose lighting of hallways and rooms.
10 gig cat6a shielded Ethernet cable is really cheap compared to the installation cost so just do it. The wires in cat6a are bigger gauge and will support POE with less resistive losses. With shielded cable you don’t have to worry so much about those pesky electrical codes concerning running Ethernet cables near power cables.
You will be spending $400 for a spool of cat 6a cable instead of $250 for a spool of cat6 and many thousands for labor and other parts. Cat6a is bigger but much less prone to kinks and is actually a lot easier to pull than cat6.
If you are pulling cables don’t go cheap on the drill bit. Get a super nice bit that’s intended for furniture. Yes it’s expensive but you will really appreciate it after drilling a hundred holes.
Today’s subject in our advanced networking class is drywall repair.
Seems like most of my cabling in Cat 5 with a few Cat 6 runs. I have two networks. One for my internal ‘private’ network where printers, servers, desktops, and SBCs run on, and then the ‘outside’ network for internet. I prefer hardwired to wireless where it makes sense. So far 1Gb seems sufficient for all internal things I do. I have no clue why you’d need more than that to serve files and print jobs.
Fiber seems ‘overkill’.
My backups are to local external drives and some moved off-site. No way would I put my ‘stuff’ in the cloud. That never has made sense to me and never will.
Internet seems plenty fast on the cable modem. Not sure why you’d need faster here either.
You can use your cable company coax for your home network using MoCA adapters …
@$131 for each cable adapter pair(Amazon), I am not sure that is the route to go.
Unless you have fiber to your house…… like the above, CAT6 should suffice, otherwise put your device next to your server or figure out how to run conduit
“These days, if you wire your house with anything less than gigabit, you might end up throttling your Internet connection.” – Hahahahahaha. No. Most of the UK is still on 80mbit/20mbit maximum due to Openreach being terrible at rollout. Cable isn’t everywhere either.
Wi-Fi 6 gives me about 500mbs through my 1 gb fiber to the Internet. Was going wire the house and use Wi-Fi temporarily but three years later…haven’t found an actual need.
What about that UTP cable containing two fiber cores inside the same sheath? would that leave enough of a tail to splice a fiber jack onto later?
That’s what the ISP’s installers use around here. But it’s more used for patching the VOIP from the new fiber router back to the old POTS at the building’s cable entry point
