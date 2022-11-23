For hackers in the Northern Hemisphere, the seasons of wet and cold are upon us. Staying dry is every bit as important as staying warm, so what better than a hack or two to keep us warm and dry! All you’ll need is a bed sheet, some rope, and a run to the local hardware store, and a bit of knowledge. [NightHawkInLight] has us covered with the excellent video “Recycled Bedsheets Make The Best Waterproof Tarps” as seen below the break.
[NightHawkInLight] brings old traditional methods into the 21st century by turning away from oil, beeswax and canvas in favor of a recycled bed sheet made waterproof with silicone. The video goes into just enough detail so that you can reproduce their results without fear of working with the powerful solvent being used.
Cheap hardware store grade silicone sealant is thinned by naphtha, worked into the old bed sheet, and then hung out to dry overnight. The result? A perfectly waterproof sheet that’s just as pliable as before treatment. But how can you use it like a tarp, when there are no eyelets? If you watch the video for no other reason, check out the neat attachment trick at the end, where traditional technology is brought to the fore once again with nothing more than a rock and a slip knot.
We can imagine that the uses for such inexpensive, durable home made tarps are many. Perhaps one could put it to use when building your own Custom Cycling Camper.
8 thoughts on “Hardware Store Chemicals Transform Sheets Into Waterproof Tarps”
” But how can you use it like a tarp, when there are no eyelets?”
Grommet tool kit. Not expensive either.
He makes a great point in the video that a grommet kit tears the fibers, weakening the attachment point significantly. It’s a good point.
Naphta is banned in multiple place in the world. I guess White spirit will work as well.
While not being naphta, lighter fluid (zippo fluid) might do the job as well.
Xylene is comparable afaik.
Naptha with additives/bitterants that make it lousy for drug-making. (Why Naptha is generally banned)
The same method was used by [Skill Tree] to make a backpack that turns into a tent.
Shoe waterproofing sprays work similarly – it’s either silicone in solvent, or paraffin wax in solvent.
Just don’t use them indoors – or at least spray the stuff under a vinyl bag – your lungs will not feel well after inhaling even a little bit.
Sounds like a good way to get conformal coating on PCB boards. Mask off all the bits that shouldn’t have coating in them (ie microphones, speakers, the USB connector, or the hole in the sonalert) and dip in solvent dissolved silicone.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)