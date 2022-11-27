I Need A Hackation

In recent times, the “staycation” became a popular alternative to forays far afield: you could take time off and enjoy your local surroundings without having to get stamps in your passport. But I don’t need to go to a museum or visit an amusement park, much less catch up on Stranger Things. I’ve got a project burning in my brain, and what I need is a few days of good solid time in the basement workshop to make some headway. What I need is a Hackation.

Some projects make great after-work distractions, but this one is hard and requires my full brainpower. It’s just not a beer-and-a-project project. So during the week is out. That leaves weekends, but that’s prime time for hanging out with the family. Sure, I can get work in a few hours of good mid-day think/work time in on a Saturday or Sunday when my son is out playing with friends, but there’s something about devoting a whole day or more to cracking a tough nut.

Of course, I’m fully aware that I’ll probably not get it finished in just a day, and that I’ll want another day, or yet another. So be it. Isn’t that the way it is when you’re at the beach in the summer as well? Shouldn’t hacking be at least as high on the priority list as a trip to Disneyland?

Have you ever taken a Hackation? Because that’s what I need. And please tell me there’s a better name for it.

  1. Thank you for this term and concept, Elliot.

    I’m on the last day of an 8-day staycation, which has been mostly housework. I did some project-type stuff in the initial days, but quickly came to reckon with all the mundane stuff that I was behind on, and spent a lot of time just doing that. While I feel “fine”, I guess, I certainly don’t feel as recharged as I’d expect after a vacation.

    I think this “hackation” idea, a dedicated couple of days to just go hard on a project — housework can wait — might be exactly what I was missing. Prioritizing, pushing aside distractions, and reveling in the thrill of focus and accomplishment. Yessssss. Time management never was my strong suit, but this might help.

    Very curious to see if others have successfully implemented something like this, and if so, if they have any tips to share.

  3. Retire. Then life is an endless “hackation”.

    Or get the right kind of job so you are essentially getting paid for hacking.

    That has been the story of my life, though not in that order.

  4. >I’ve got a project burning in my brain

    You are lucky, my brain is empty from constant bombardment of internation conflicts and climate on TV and the internet. On top a noisy neighbourhood. Bad surroundings are an absolute creativity killer for me. I cannot wait to be in France next spring just to calm down.

    1. A few days ago (one of the few project-projects I did do at the beginning of my staycation), I tore down the old crap shelf that had been holding my cablemodem and router and stuff for the last few years, bolted a nice rack to the wall, and moved all the equipment into it.

      I happened to take lunch during that time when it was all unplugged, and I decided to read a chapter of a book while eating. A paper book. It was weird. I could feel myself wanting to check for comments and responses on various sites where I post, but I had to just let those things go.

      Try unplugging, literally, yank the cord out of the thing, for a few hours a day. I dare ya.

      1. Wise words. Anything (internet included) that subjects you to interruptions can kill the focus required by a non-trivial project. When I have something to work on, I’m in the basement, with radio or tunes running, and my phone and other interrupters remain upstairs.

