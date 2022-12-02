Sometimes we stumble upon a hack that’s not entirely new but which is still pretty exceptional. So it is with [Hèrm Hofmeyer]’s guide to recreating a film cartridge for the Kodak Disc photographic format. It’s written in 2020, but describing a project around a decade old.
The disc format was Kodak’s great hope in the 1980s, the ultimate in photographic convenience in which the film was a 16-shot circular disc in a thin cartridge. Though the cameras were at the consumer end of the market they were more sophisticated than met the eye, with the latest electronics for the time and some innovative plastic multi-element aspherical lenses. It failed in the face of better compact 35 mm cameras because the convenience of the disc wasn’t enough to make up for the relatively small negative and that few labs had the specialized printing equipment to get the best results from the format. The cameras faded from view, and the film ceased manufacture at the end of the 1990s.
The biggest hurdle to creating a Disc cartridge comes in the cartridge shells themselves. It’s solved by sourcing them second-hand from Film Rescue International, a specialist in developing expired photographic film. The stages follow the cutting of a film disc, perforating its edges, and fitting it into the cartridge. It’s an exact enough process in the pictures, and it’s worth remembering that in the real cartridges it must be done in the dark.
This is an interesting piece of work for anyone with an interest in photography, and while the Disc cameras were always a consumer snapshot camera we can see that it would appeal to those influenced by Lomography. We wish we could get our hands on a Disc cartridge, an maybe CAD up a 3D printable version to make it more accessible.
4 thoughts on “A Dead Photographic Format Rises From The Ashes”
The following quote from the article brought out a small audible chuckle as I reminenced for a quick moment of a tale once described to me while I was involved in the graphic films industry during what seems as if another lifetime ago.
I my young adult career life was very consumed within the graphic arts community and my career was based on the production and technical aspects of the prepress printing trades. My specialty of interest and qualifications relied upon imaging and that of course primarily film based photomechanical processes. The central Capitol for so much of these trades was based in Rochester New York and academically the forefront of the technology and keeper of all wisdom of knowledge largely was Rochester Institute of Technology…. Of course it comes as no surprise that such a hallowed temple of grandeur that secured all given knowledge of all things imaged, processed and produced by photo exposure, chemical reaction and the physical properties of light behaviour, color theory and optical science be very heavily bequeathed and in association by none other than the Eastman Kodak Company as they are the main cornerstone and symbolic major entity of Rochester the institute and the town itself .
Excuse the long preamble, but a well known industry personality and esteemed professor often related a story where Eastman Kodak had revolutionary found the particularly usefulness in the employ of many disabled persons. The disability of blindness was an asset because such persons were fully adept at working in complete darkness and free from light. Such production process was on the lines of the film emulsion coatings. This is where huge rolls of polyester film substrates would be coated in silver halide suspensions within emulsified gelatin would be precisely applied onto a huge continuous web of substrate in coating buildings that stretched for hundreds of yards before being rewound on take-up reels on the other side. It was incredible the amount of coated bulk rolls of raw film component being created here. Equally the consumption of high commodity precursors was astronomical!
The use of the blind at their adaptability to work in such complete darkness was an incredible boon to the production on
these coating lines. But the system and policy soon exposed a major flaw. A full 10 hour shift of production run was completely exposed when the lights were left on and nobody realized it because everyone on that shift was blind only.
A major financial loss with silver being the major photo active precursor component!
Maybe someone else might be familiar with such fable and can chime in as to the validity of such tale?
Disc film looks like the perfect format to make a digital cartridge. The film frame size is a good match for some digital imaging sensors. There’s enough room in the cartridge for electronics and batteries. The catch is controlling it and interfacing with the Disc cameras.
Such has been said of making a universal “35mm,” digital film cartridge to make useful of 35mm slr film cameras.
Only thing close to that is propreitary digital camera backs such as found on limited medium format film cameras.
The packaging concerns make a 35mm concerted non-viable: at the very least you would need to eliminate the pressure plate (permanent camera mod) to fit the CMOs sensor, as film is only a few micrometres thick and sensors are not, and fitting all the batteries and processing electronics into the volume of a film cartridge is likely not possible with current hardware (see: the volume of even the most compact full-frame cameras vs. the volume of a 135 cartridge). And even if you solve both of those, the plkane of the sensor will be offset from the plane of the film (because of the filter stack and cover glass mandatory for a sensor), so focus will be incorrect.
This is why the handful of ‘digital backs’ for 35mm cameras (e.g. the Kodak DCS series) came with a dedicated modified camera, stuck far out and below the camera replacing the film door entirely, and used sub-full-frame sensors in order to insert the sensor plane – or modified the ‘film gate’ to accommodate the sensor stack. They were not convertible back to film.
That does not apply for the disc film cartridges, as the film plane is backset, the sensor required is small, and there is copious volume available for the single-chip solutions capable of directly driving a common 1/1.2″ sensor.
