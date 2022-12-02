Electronic fuel injection was a big leap forward for engine control. However, early implementations often left something to be desired. This was the case for [Rob] and his Porsche 944, which had relied on an old-fashioned mechanical air flow meter (AFM). He decided to replace this with a modern mass air flow (MAF) sensor instead, and documented the process online.
AFMs are often a target for replacement on old cars. They’re usually based on a flap that moves a potentiometer wiper across a carbon trace which wears out over the years. They can also present an air flow restriction in some cases, limiting performance. MAF sensors instead measure the amount of air flowing through with a hot wire. The amount of current required to maintain the temperature of the wire indicates the amount of air flowing through the sensor. They’re less restrictive and readily available as they’re used in many cars today.
To run a MAF in place of the AFM requires a circuit to emulate the AFM’s output. [Rob] used a STM32 Cortex-M0 to read the MAF, and then output the relevant voltage to the Porsche’s engine computer via PWM and a low pass filter. To figure out how to map the MAF’s output to match the AFM, [Rob] built a rig to blow air through both devices in series, and measuring their output on an oscilloscope. This data was used to program the STM32 to output the right emulated AFM voltage for the given MAF signal.
It’s a great piece of work from [Rob] that has his Porsche running happily on new parts. We’ve seen similar hacks done to other cars before, as well! Video after the break.
10 thoughts on “Converting A Porsche 944 To Run A MAF”
I’m one to complain about long videos on HaD, but 7 seconds?
Couldda been a gif honestly ngl.
It probably doesn’t matter thaaat much, but if it was my vintage engine I’d be concerned about the algorithms in the ECU that compensate for intake temperature. An AFM measures volume and a maf measures mass. Depending on how stringent the ECU is programmed it will try to approximate the mass of the intake charge based on volume and temperature. This can run the risk of changing the AFR depending on temperature.
I had a BMW 325i from this vintage.
The compensation is the least of your issues.
The original flap has a contact potentiometer and a spring. The spring wears out and potentiometer wears. They are long out of stock. Mine would start oscillating at low engine speed and never got it fixed. The refurbished flap sensor was more than twice what I paid for the car.
I question the point of measuring the old worn out one to adapt the mass air sensor though.
The O2 sensor feedback will compensate for the Mixture difference because of the Volume VS Mass Issues..
However the VE Calculations will be off, so the Engine Ignition Table will be wrong.. But how much is anybody’s guess..
If you are able to get to the ‘Fuel Trims’ in the ECU, and adjust your MAF output to keep the trims close to Zero, then your close enough..
Came to cry about how I couldn’t do this in California, but a 1989 model year is over 25yrs old, meaning it is smog exempt so you can modify intake stuff all you want. Great hack.
Anything 1975 and newer still requires a smog in California.
Will they even notice? If you do it properly they might not. Also they use a 5gas analyzer to check the tailpipe emissions.
I smogged my VR6 and the paperwork said 4cyl on it. :shrug:
True story. I was very glad my 1976 was registered in VA, a state with permanent Classic Car registration and in accordance with the Service Member’s Civil Relief Act (SCRA), I was not required to change my registration until my current one expires….which VA’s never did.
My car is over 30 years old and still requires smog. Unless something changed recently California requires smog for all gas car made after 1975. If you could make it look stock enough you might get it passed CA smog. But judging from the wall sockets this hack was done in the UK (maybe?).
Very clever and handy
