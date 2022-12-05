Dekatron Clock Tells The Time, Sans Semiconductors

Over the years, there have been several memory and display technologies that served a particular niche for a while, only to be replaced and forgotten when a more suitable technology came along. One of those was the dekatron: a combination memory and display tube that saw some use in the 1950s and ’60s but became obsolete soon after. Their retro design and combined memory/display functionality make them excellent components for today’s clock hackers however, as [grobinson6000] demonstrates in his Dekaclock project.
A dekatron tube is basically a neon tube with ten cathodes arranged in a circle. Only one of them is illuminated at any time, and you can make the tube jump to the next cathode by applying pulses to its pins. The Dekaclock uses the 50 Hz mains frequency to generate 20 ms pulses in one tube; when it reaches 100 ms, it triggers the next tube that counts hundreds of ms, which triggers another one that counts seconds, and so on with minutes and hours.
The Dekaclock uses no semiconductors at all: the entire system is built from glass tubes and passive components. However, [grobinson6000] also built an auxiliary system, full of semiconductors, that makes the clock a bit easier to use. It sits on top of the Dekaclock and automatically sets the correct time using a GPS receiver. It also keeps track of the time displayed by the dekatrons, and tells you how far they have drifted from their initial setting.
Both systems are housed in sleek wooden cases that perfectly fit the tubes’ retro aesthetic. [grobinson6000] was inspired to make the Dekaclock after watching another dekatron clock we featured earlier, and designed the GPS receiver to work alongside it. Dekatrons are surprisingly versatile devices: you can use them to make anything from internet speed gauges to kitchen timers.
it sounds pretty neat but, just as a matter of semantics, isn’t a dekatron tube a semiconductor? it conducts or doesn’t conduct in response to a control signal, which i thought was the definition
By this logic, electromechanical relays are semiconductors…
aren’t they? i’m surprised that this isn’t the common usage. i always figured relays, tubes, and transistors existed on a continuum of different kinds of semiconductors. but wikipedia, at least, says semiconductor only refers to “solid-state” semiconductors. i guess because the underlying motivation for the term was the discovery of “semiconductor substances”….before that, people didn’t refer to the tubes as “semiconduct devices”. i guess?
anyways even so, this may qualify? if i understand, the glowing gas is a substance that is conducting or not conducting? isn’t it a semiconductor substance? the innovation of a dekatron is that it’s not a vacuum tube…unlike vacuum tubes, the semiconductive aether it uses has substance.
don’t tell me a gas isn’t a substance :)
Interesting point of view. Incorrect, as others already noted, but interesting. :-)
Semiconductors are a material like silicon, germanium, gallium-arsenide, and another bunch of materials that change their electrical conductance when a force is applied. The force could probably be anything, but most commonly are electricity, light, magnetism and pressure.
So, as a tube doesn’t contain any material that changes its electrical conductance in response to a force, a tube is not a semiconductor.
A tube IS a kind of analog switch, like a transistor. What you are basically describing is a switch. :)
a vacuum tube doesn’t contain any material but dekatron tubes are not vacuum tubes. not all tubes are vacuum tubes.
these tubes do contain material (an excitable gas) and that material does change its conductance in response to … i guess in response to arc flowing through it?
By that logic, I am a semiconductor when I fiddle with the lightswitch. I feel so.. futuristic!
Isn’t this why we have 60hz grids? It just makes this kind of clock (well not exactly this clock, but ones that use mains freq for timing) a lot simpler to build? I think I remember reading that somewhere
We didn’t have a 60Hz grid last time I looked!
Not at all. It’s just a coincidence that our (United States) power uses 60Hz which is convenient for clock circuits. That frequency was originally chosen (by Westinghouse) as an optimization for powering lights (arc lights at the time) as well as induction motors from the same generators. Much of the world (all of Europe, China, etc.) currently use 50Hz.
