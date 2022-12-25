[Advoko] is an expert at milling logs into various sizes of boards. He typically uses nothing but a chainsaw to enable him to mill on-site without needing to bring any large or expensive equipment. The only problem is that sometimes he gets a little carried away running his mill non-stop until he has enough lumber for whatever project he is building, which has led to some repetitive strain injuries. To enable him to continue to run his mill, he’s created this self-propelled chainsaw jig.
The creation of the self-propelled chainsaw was a little serendipitous. [Advoko] needed to mill a tree which had fallen on a slope, and he couldn’t move the large trunk before starting to mill. To avoid fatigue while pulling his chainsaw upwards, he devised a system of rubber belts that would help pull the weight of the chainsaw up the hill. Noticing that if the chainsaw could have been operated downhill, it would essentially pull itself along the cut, he set about building a carriage for the mill to hold the chainsaw in place while it semi-autonomously milled lumber for him.
The chainsaw jig isn’t fully autonomous; [Advoko] still needs to start and stop the chainsaw and set up the jig. It does have a number of safety features to prevent damage to the jig, the chainsaw, and himself too, and over a number of iterations of this device he has perfected it to the point where he can start it on a cut and then do other tasks such as move boards or set up other logs for cutting while it is running, saving him both time and reducing his risk of other repetitive strain injuries. If you don’t fully trust the automatic chainsaw jig, take a look at this one which requires a little more human effort but still significantly reduces the strain of milling a large log.
5 thoughts on “Self-Propelled Chainsaw Reduces Injuries”
Now, that’s five words I never thought I’d hear strung together!
Terrifying to read, delightful to watch!
🤣 +1 and more!
i see remnants of these setups in the woods all the time. mostly used by libertarians to get around logging regulations. you are less likely to get questioned by a state trooper if you have a load of milled planks in your truck rather than a full log. others get around the regs by having large families, since everyone is allowed to fell two trees a year. i know a family that built a 3 story house in the boonies that way using a more traditional mill. try to convince a state trooper that a 4 year old can operate a chainsaw. its even more impressive when the 4 year old in question can operate a chainsaw.
I generally like the idea of lumber mills. A friend of mine just built a new home and purchased a mill jig for one of his saws and made some beautiful pieces of walnut from clearing his lot, including an impressive mantle for one of his fireplaces, a bar top, and several sitting benches that will last for decades.
That being said, there is a bit of a joke in the dog breeding world about how the Doberman breed came about. See, the Rottweiler is, somewhat wrongly, known for being a fierce breed, but was burdened with the mastiff stoutness. So swifter breeds like the Greyhound and German Shepherd were mixed in with it in order to “make those teeth go faster” as a practical working security/war dog. The result: the Doberman.
This project kind of reminded me of that. Now those teeth are faster.
Merry Christmahannukwanzica! Happy Festivus!
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)