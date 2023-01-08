Over the decades there have been many programming languages, some of which have flowered briefly, and others that have stuck around despite newer, better, and faster competition. Few languages embody this last group more than FORTH, over five decades old and still cropping up wherever a simple, elegant, fast, and compact stack-based programming language fits the bill. [Alexander Williams] has now taken it somewhere new, with a FORTH in RISC-V assembly which runs on the GD32 series of microcontrollers that are RISC-V lookalikes of the popular STM32 ARM parts.
We have to admit to last having used FORTH on an 8-bit home computer in the 1980s, aside from a moment’s idle play on discovering that the Open Firmware on Apple computers is a FORTH interpreter. Thus we’re intrigued by this implementation, but not from a position of FORTH expertise. We’d expect such an efficient language to be extremely quick though, so it’s definitely something to keep an eye on for when a suitable dev board comes our way. If it interests you, take a look at the GitHub repository.
6 thoughts on “Forth Cracks RISC-V”
What! Is FORTH really still alive? I’m not sure I remember any of it now, it’s been so long…
It’s alive ! Aliiiive !!!
I see Forth mostly in projects where somebody builds yet another Forth interpreter. I rarely see projects written in Forth.
The upcoming missions MAIUS-2 and BECCAL are running Forth (Mecrisp-Ice) in their FPGA firmware:
https://www.iqo.uni-hannover.de/en/arbeitsgruppen/quantum-sensing/research-projects/space-atom-optics/
But Forth is a great start. I’ve never used it, but reading about it forty years ago, I realized it would make a great monitor. You need some basic things when starting a CPU, and Forth provides that. And potentially, you can write your assembler or Basic interpreter in it. A great way to bootstrap.
Congratulations, nice to see diversity in Forth on RISC-V!
I am the author behind Mecrisp-Quintus, which is also a Forth written in RISC-V assembler, running on exactly the same hardware, and including compiler optimisations like constant folding and register allocation. Forth has been around for a long time, but learnt to fly in terms of performance!
