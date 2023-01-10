When [Zach Hipps] was faced with a locked safe and no combination, it seemed like calling a locksmith was the only non-destructive option. Well, that or doing something crazy like building a safe-opening robot. Since you’re reading this on Hackaday, we bet you can guess which path he took.
So far, [Zach] has managed to assemble the custom chuck and spindle for the safe cracker. This construction is then mated with an appropriately precise Trinamic controller for the motor, which is perfect for this heist project. After some early consternation around the motor’s stall detection capabilities, the project was able to move forward with extra microcontroller code to ensure that the motor disengages when sensing a ‘hard stop’ during cracking.
Precision is absolutely essential in a project like this. When dealing with a million potential combinations, any potential misconfiguration of the robot could cause it to lose its place and become out-of-sync with the software. This was encountered during testing — while the half-assembled robot was (spoilers) able to open a safe with a known combination, it was only able to do so at slow speed. For a safe with an unknown combination, this slow pace would be impractical.
While the robot isn’t quite ready yet, the Part 1 video below is a great introduction to this particular caper. While we wait for the final results, make sure to check out our previous coverage of another auto dialing robot cracking the code in less than a minute.
5 thoughts on “Adventures In Robotic Safe Cracking”
The weird thing is that James Bond had a number of robotic safe openers. In”On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” it’s a big thing that has to be hoisted up to the office.
But in anotger, maybe You Only Live Twice,it’s a pocket gizmo, but requires he do more work. There may have been another one.
So Q didn’t work on a standard machine to make it work smaller and better.
Idk why he picked that pointlessly expensive motor if he’s just wanting to measure the point at which the motor begins to stall. Even a cheap TMC2209 stepper motor driver can detect that, or even just current monitoring the back EMF with any driver can spot the moment that greater resistance starts to occur, to the best of my current knowledge.
Also, wouldn’t it make more sense to have a microphone connected to so it can detect the event of when a plate makes that ever so slight drop as it hits the gap, rather than trying to just brute force it, as a safecracker would do by ear?
Not to denigrate the robot, but a standard 3-number safe dial isn’t that difficult to crack by hand. It takes some patience, but the technique is easy enough to learn from Youtube videos or the game Sophie’s Safecracking Sim (which is what finally got me into locksport)
The maybe 100 numbers on the dial. But it should work even if it is off by 1. So the actual combination is like 34 x 34 x 34, or 39K. But after dialing 3 times, you need to check if lock is opened. And this is going to take more force and more machines. Let’s say it takes 10 seconds to test 1 combination. Working non-stop, it is going to take 4.5 months straight to reach 50% combination. That is assuming the setup works perfectly and no miscount, slip, etc. For something brand new and never been tried. I just don’t think this is practical.
