About two years ago, [Hyperspace Pirate] set to work on building his own two-seater submarine, because who doesn’t want to have a submarine when you have just moved to Florida? In the linked video (also attached below), he describes the reasoning behind the submarine design. Rather than going with a fully sealed submarine with ambient pressure inside and a hull that resists the crushing forces from the water, he opted to go for a semi-wet ambient pressure design.
What this essentially entails is a fancy equivalent of an old-school diving bell: much as the name suggests, these are sealed except for the bottom, which allows for water to enter and thus equalize the pressure. Although this has the distinct disadvantage of being not dry inside (hence the semi-wet), it does mean that going for a dive is as easy as letting the water in via the bottom hole, and to resurface only a small amount of air injected into two ballast tanks and a pump are all that are required.
So far this submarine has survived a few test runs, which uncovered a number of issues, but diving and resurfacing seems to be going pretty smoothly now, which is definitely a massive plus with a submarine.
(Thanks to [Drew] for the tip!)
6 thoughts on “Building A Homemade Ambient Pressure Submarine”
I assume he is not going down that far, as a rescue diver, I must mention that this is the same as diving, going down 30ft you start to begin nitrogen build up and must surface very slow, playing around and pressurized depth can be dangerous. The volume of air one breathes in at 33ft is 2x the density. so lets just say he goes down 33ft, breathing, then boom a leak, so he holds his breath and swims to surface, he will blow out his lungs as they try to expand 2x the size. – I didnt fully watch the video, maybe he is aware of this. (side note, when we have issue at depth, we breath out slowly by humming continuously as we swim to surface – its amazing how much air you seam to have as you rise)
Would it really blow out your lungs, or just force its way out of your mouth? Like a burp from another organ or something. Interesting stuff btw
It will tear your lungs. Holding your breath is easy, lung tissue is weak. One will drown in its blood filled lungs
Baro-trauma and volu-trauma are both very real things, (two distinct entities but related) seen in the critical care world as well. Even small amounts of lung trauma can give you a charming thing called “crepitus” where you skin is full of tiny air bubbles and crackles like pork rinds when you squeeze it.
I didn’t read further but I hope the submarine person at least has some recreational no-decompression diving training.
I can attest after working at a hyperbaric center for a summer that “the bends” is super real too.
Yeah, buoyancy control is critical in this case (no accidentally shooting from depth to the surface), and for ambient subs it can often be tricky due to the nature of the vessels (i.e. everything depends on the external pressure).
Personally I prefer 1 ATM subs instead. :)
Yes, it really will blow out your lungs or at least push bubbles into your blood stream or spine where they can do REALLY bad things. Paralysis is one possibility, death is another.
