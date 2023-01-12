One fun aspect of retrocomputing is that you get to max out all aspects of these systems without having to take out a bank loan, as tended to be the case when these systems were new. Less fun is that decades after systems like the Apple MacIntosch SE/30 were last sold, the 30-pin SIMMs that form the expandable RAM for these systems has become rather scarce. This has led many to make their own SIMM PCBs, including [Kay Koba] with a PCB for 4 MB SIMMs along with information on which memory and parity ICs are suitable for these SIMMs.
For systems like the MacIntosh SE/30 with 8 30-pin memory slots, the maximum capacity is 128 MB, but this comes with many gotchas due to its ROM being ’32-bit dirty’. While this can be circumvented by swapping in a ROM from a later MacIntosh variant, the less invasive way is to enable the MODE32 system extension and install eight 4 MB SIMMs for a total of 32 MB RAM. RAM chips for such 30-pin SIMMs can be scavenged from the far more common 72-pin SIMMs, along with any old new stock one may come across.
These 4 MB SIMM PCBs are offered for sale by [Kay] with optionally the SMD components (capacitors, resistors and LED) included in the package. The original PCB design is credited to work by [Zane Kaminski] whose GitHub profile leads to e.g. this 30-pin SIMM project.
Have you modded your MacIntosh or other retro system yet to the maximum RAM and storage limits?
2 thoughts on “Maxing Out Your MacIntosh With A 4 MB Memory Stick Kit”
I once upgraded a HP printer which had a 1MB internal memory and an expansion slot with a 128MB stick from my old computer, of which it could “only” use 63m. It printed só much faster after that.
Why would it print faster with more memory?
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)