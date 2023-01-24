Translating And Broadcasting Spoken Morse Code

When the first radios and telegraph lines were put into service, essentially the only way to communicate was to use Morse code. The first transmitters had extremely inefficient designs by today’s standards, so this was more a practical limitation than a choice. As the technology evolved there became less and less reason to use Morse to communicate, but plenty of amateur radio operators still use this mode including [Kevin] aka [KB9RLW] who has built a circuit which can translate spoken Morse code into a broadcasted Morse radio signal.
The circuit works by feeding the signal from a microphone into an Arduino. The Arduino listens for a certain threshold and keys the radio when it detects a word being spoken. Radio operators use the words “dit” and “dah” for dots and dashes respectively, and the Arduino isn’t really translating the words so much as it is sending a signal for the duration of however long each word takes to say. The software for the Arduino is provided on the project’s GitHub page as well, and uses a number of approaches to make sure the keyed signal is as clean as possible.
[Kevin] mentions that this device could be used by anyone who wishes to operate a radio in this mode who might have difficulty using a traditional Morse key and who doesn’t want to retrain their brain to use other available equipment like a puff straw or a foot key. The circuit is remarkably straightforward for what it does, and in the video below it seems [Kevin] is having a blast using it. If you’re still looking to learn to “speak” Morse code, though, take a look at this guide which goes into detail about it.
Thanks to [Dragan] for the tip!
Thanks for posting. I’ve had several comments from hams who’s physical limitations do indeed impede upon their enjoyment of their favorite mode. They were excited about this project getting them back into it. Exactly what I’d hoped for. Mission accomplished.
Kevin, KB9RLW
Ultra cool! Such a simple idea, so elegantly realized. This is a great example of deciding when to switch from discrete analog components to microcontrollers. He preserved only the amount of circuitry needed to condition the signal so that the AVR could do the rest of the work, and probably saved a ton of tweaking the circuitry. He also produced a project that is simple enough to be a gateway drug into CW radio.
When he makes his first contact with this, he seems just a bit embarrassed about how excited he was to actually use it. I fully understand. And when the person (W1AW-7) he makes contact with in a live stream recognizes his call sign, HE seems just as excited.
One comment on the contact, and this isn’t for KB9RLW, but for W1AW-7, when you send CQ at 20 WPM, and somebody answers it at 15 WPM (not the actual speeds, but just an example), the courteous thing to do is to continue the conversation at 15. Many people can’t reliably receive any faster than they can send.
One more thing for Kevin: I haven’t looked at your code, so you may have already done this, but I would have put some hysteresis in the threshold, so that if it triggers at, say 1V, it won’t un-key until the signal drops below 0.5V, and won’t key again until it exceeds 1V again. This should help with the “tail” of the “dah”, and might make it possible to eliminate the pot altogether.
