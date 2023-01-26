In the news among aviation enthusiasts, the ADS-B data aggregation and aircraft tracking site ADSB-Exchange has been sold by its founder to JETNET for a reported $20m. This type of routine financial news is more at home in the business media than on Hackaday, but in this case there’s something a little different at play. ADS-B Exchange is a community driven site whose data comes from thousands of enthusiasts worldwide connecting their ADS-B receivers to its feed API. The sale to a commercial flight data company has not gone down well with this community who are unsurprisingly unimpressed that their free contributions to the website have been sold.
This certainly isn’t the first time a site built on community data has flipped into big business, and while it’s unclear whether JETNET will do a full CDDB and boot out anyone not paying to play, we can understand the users feeling that their work has been sold from under them. On the other hand, how many of us can truly claim their open source beliefs wouldn’t start to buckle once somebody slides a $20m check across the table?
It’s evidently too late for anyone aggrieved by their ADS-B data being sold, but perhaps there’s something else to think about here. We have an established way to recognize open source software in the many well-known software libre licences, but we don’t for crowd-sourced data. Perhaps it’s time for the open-source community to consider this problem and come up with something for future sites like ADS-B Exchange whatever field they may be in, a licence which clearly defines the open terms under which contributors provide the data and those under which site owners can use it. Otherwise we’ll be here again in a few years writing about another aggrieved community, and we think that doesn’t have to happen.
9 thoughts on “ADS-B Exchange Sells Up, Contributors Unhappy”
How many people are going to continue to feed their data into ADSB-Exchange knowing that not only was their historical data sold out from underneath them, but also their ongoing data is being monetized with zero compensation to the contributor. JETNET is either going to have to start paying up or they are going to see their newly acquired data source dry up.
Some executive probably thought that he was being smart and just scored a free source for ongoing live data at a bargain basement price. Someone has a surprise coming.
To a certain extent, FlightAware and Flightradar24 do the same thing.
Flight aware started with the FAA ASDI feed, and augmented that with ADS-B receivers spread around the world.
This is perhaps different with the community support starting the data feed.
And for ships with AIS exists the same type of ecosystem. Private users operate some (most?) receivers…
(At least that is what I understand from that stuff.)
No one learned from CDDB.
https://musicbrainz.org/doc/FreeDB
This is very disappointing, I’ll be turning off my feeds today.
The key functionality (receiving and decoding) is based on the excellent (and open) dump1090, and while ADSB Exchange maintained a convenient pi image, there’s nothing there which can’t be recreated with open tools.
It’s different from CDDB as a) the ongoing data is more relevant than the historic data (even though historic is useful) b) the ongoing data is collected from a relatively small group of quite informed users, who have at least some technical ability.
I suspect that unless those people are paid for their ongoing data it will be going somewhere else soon…
I wonder if this upcoming deal was contributor to the owner being such a… lets say “unfriendly person”. Half of his comments across reddit were some form of insult to the OP.
Probably bough by JetNet so that certain flights will never be tracked publicly. I’m sure that they can monetise far more profit by filtering for a fee.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)