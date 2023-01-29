What do you do when you happen to come into possession of a safe of which the combination is lost to the sands of time? If you’re someone like [eNBeWe], you grab a stepper motor with driver module you had lying around gathering dust, an ESP8266 for the brains and a few other pieces to build your very own auto-dialer to crack that safe combination. The software has been made available on GitHub for those interested.
While other auto-dialers used with the fun hobby of safe cracking can generally find the combination in a matter of hours if not less, it took [eNBeWe]’s contraption two days to crack the combination. Much of this was due to the hacked together nature of the structure, with the glue joints among other weak points that’d probably not take too kindly to a lot of abuse. Since there was no particular rush to get into the safe, this worked out fine.
As an impromptu auto-dialer thrown together with parts that were lying around it seemed to perform just fine for the task, and we presume that this is the beginning of a beautiful new lock- and safe-picking hobby.
4 thoughts on “Opening A Safe With A Stepper Motor And DIY Auto-Dialer”
Bookmarking this one: I want to connect my dumb boiler to a ras pi with next to no risk of breaking the landlord’s boiler, or having to mess with mains relays.
The online comic http://www.the-whiteboard.com/autotwb3670.html has a thread on this subject running!
James Bond had at least two of these. I have no idea why the first design wasn’t kept. The second one was bigger.
I assume this uses a brute force algorithm, like trying out all the number permutations. I wonder if, with a mechanical combination locks, could a more efficient method be devised, similar to the methods used by cryptologists. Combined with a little knowledge about number sequences humans are most likely to use, this could reduce the solution time down from a few days to hours, or possibly minutes.
