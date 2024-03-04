Electric guitar pickups rely on steel strings interfering with a magnetic field, the changes in which are picked up with coils of wire. That doesn’t work with nylon strings, because they don’t tend to perturb magnetic fields nearly as much, beyond some infinitesimal level that some quantum physicist could explain. So what do you do? You follow [Simon]’s example, and build an optical pickup instead.
The concept is simple. You place an LED and a phototransistor in a U-shaped channel, and place it so that the string runs through it. You repeat this for each string. Thus, as a string vibrates, it interrupts the light travelling from the LED to the phototransistor. This generates a voltage that varies with the frequency of the string’s vibration. Funnily enough, this type of pickup will work just fine on both nylon and steel strings, if you were so inclined to try it.
[Simon] designed a nifty PCB with six LED-phototransistor pairs (using off-the-shelf interruptor sensors) for use with a nylon-stringed guitar. He reports that sound from the strings comes through clearly, but that there is some noise that is evident in the pickup’s output, too. Listening to the demo, it seems to capture the sound of the nylon strings well, it’s just a shame that the noise floor is so high.
If you prefer your guitar pickups to be the regular magnetic kind, you can always wind your own from scrap. Demo after the break.
6 thoughts on “Optical Guitar Pickup Works With Nylon Strings”
Maybe having two pickups per string in antiphase would get rid of some background noise?
I believe that’s vaguely how humbuckers works?
Yes! https://www.stringkingworks.co.uk/single-post/2019/11/28/humbuckers-polarity-and-phase
I’ve spent so much time trying to get those sorts of interruptors to behave properly as digital inputs that I didn’t consider that the analog nature of the phototransistors could actually be a *feature*.
I’m sure the noise floor is high from an audiophile/professional recording standpoint but so are a lot of conventional electric guitar setups. I’m amazed it works so well. Kudos to [Simon!]
Maybe mounting the pickups sideways would work better as when you strum it vibrates the string in a horizontal direction instead of a vertical one as he has shown.
The string does not vibrate only in the strings plane (parallel with the guitar face). Sometimes it’s a circular vibration. There are needed two sensors at 90 degrees. If there’s space enough.
It sounds pretty good to my ears! Even piezos and microphones pick up noise, especially live, on stage. I speculate that if these optical pickups were shielded from ambient light, the noise floor would be lower. Think of this as a proof of concept. Experimenting with higher quality photodiodes, the results might get quieter. These cheap photo-interrupters are not optimized to deliver high-quality audio. Lastly, these are oriented so they mostly pick up vertical vibrations (perpendicular to the body). That’s not the dominant vibration axis. LEDs above the strings and photodiodes parallel to the PCB might work better. Sally forth!
