MCP23017 Went Through Shortage Hell, Lost Two Inputs

The MCP23017, a 16-bit I2C GPIO expander, has always been a tasty chip. With 16 GPIOs addressable over I2C, proper push/pull outputs, software-enabled pull-ups, eight addresses, maskable interrupts for all pins, and reasonably low price, there’s a reason it’s so popular. No doubt due in part to that popularity, it’s been consistently out of stock during the past year and a half, as those of us unlucky enough to rely on it in our projects will testify.
Now, the chip is back in stock, with 23,000 of them to go around on Mouser alone, but there’s a catch. Apparently, the lengthy out-of-stock period has taken a heavy toll on the IC. Whether it’s the recession or perhaps the gas shortages, the gist is — the MCP23017 now a 14/16-bit expander, with two of the pins (GPA7 and GPB7) losing their input capabilities. The chips look the same, are called the same, and act mostly the same — if you don’t download the latest version of the datasheet (Revision D), you’d never know that there’s been a change. This kind of update is bound to cause a special kind of a debugging evening for a hobbyist, and makes the chip way less suitable for quite a few applications.
It’s baffling to think about such a change happening nearly 20 years after the chip was initially released, and we wonder what could have caused it. This applies to the I2C version specifically — the SPI counterpart, MCP23S17, stays unaffected. Perhaps, using a microcontroller or shift registers for your GPIO expansion isn’t as unattractive of an option after all. Microcontroller GPIO errata are at least expected to happen, and shift registers seem to have stayed the same since the dawn of time.
The reasons for MCP23017 silicon getting cut in such a way, we might never know. At least now, hopefully, this change will be less of a bitter surprise to those of us happy to just see the chip back in stock — and for hackers who have already restocked their MCP23017 hoards, may your shelved boards magically turn out to have a compatible pinout.
21 thoughts on “MCP23017 Went Through Shortage Hell, Lost Two Inputs”
Eish! Why not give it a slightly different part number to distinguish it 🤦🏽♀️
Because that would cost more for packaging, website updating, yada yada lol
You have no idea what your talking about. Changes nothing for packaging. They had to update the site anyways to put the new data sheet up, yada, yada, yada…
This is outrageous for them not to change the part number in some way! This is going to burn so many people. Why? The countless purchasing agents just waiting for this to come back in stock so they can start building boards and shipping product again are NEVER going to think that its was changed in some way because of the same part #.
Hackaday, Now this is some real reporting!
> Perhaps, using a microcontroller […] for your GPIO expansion
I’m betting 20€ that I’ll donate to a charity of consensus if someone can show that a microchip-produced GPIO expander is not just a packaged PIC microcontroller with factory-burned firmware. I haven’t found a decap of that chip yet.
Well the FAE is going to get an ear full. I just released a new product with this chip that uses both pins as inputs. I used it because we had 500 it in our inventory. This change will require a board respin which the tooling alone will cost more then those 500 chips. I guess they don’t want our business.
What are they thinking!
Well did the two pins work as input on the earlier revision in the first place? Maybe it was a hidden silicon “feature”? ;-)
I’m guessing they remembered they had a failed batch in storage they realized they could unload. Or the first batch after they restarted was faulty; however would work for most use cases.
Either way they felt like unloading it.
I wonder how many chips / projects can be replaced by a modern RP2040 chip for example. Poor Arduino is losing a lot to them. Real Raspberry boards are at parity with bottom of the barrel Arduino knockoff boards while boasting much more in compute power/features.
From the linked to page: “NOTE: Please be advised that this is a change to the document only the product has not been changed.”
It looks like the device did not change, meaning it was always 14 bits of input but the docs were wrong all along.
I have some of them running with 8 inputs and 8 outputs. Bought the chips a year ago.
I know both GPA7 and GPB7 work as inputs on the I2C version of MCP23017-E/SS as I am using both as inputs on a product my company produces. So I don’t think their note it is correct.
Yup. I found this thread on the microchip forums from 2014 where the answer is “don’t use GPA7/GPB7” as inputs. They seem to have some issues, at least with the I2C part. So maybe there has always been a problem with these two pins and the documentation is finally been changed to deal with it.
https://www.microchip.com/forums/tm.aspx?m=831656&mpage=1
I think this must be correct – searching before google is polluted by this article gave these as #1 result: https://www.microchip.com/forums/m831656.aspx , quoting [Jonas]: “Problem confirmed by Microchip support. Don’t use pin 7 of Port A or B as inputs. ;-)”.
This was 2014, so they took their time – perhaps it’s just buggy input, not entirely broken, but not to spec timings either.
this threw me off too! however, I myself have a product that uses all pins as inputs/outputs, so I can be certain it always worked this way.
Part of me thinks that changing a chip’s internal functionality without updating the part number should be classed as a crime. Afterall, consider the chaos or outright damage it could cause to an electronic system if someone unknowingly puts in a chip of the old vs new type. Some people might want the old type, others might want the new type, there can be applications where substituting either for the other could be very damaging. Particularly nasty would be in an electromechanical system where one is relying on that, now missing, input channel for an end-stop switch. And imagine if you have a stock of these chips, some old, some new and you don’t know which are which? Furthermore a lot of sellers might actually have old ones in stock, old ones could be getting released by companies that temporarily hoarded them while new oens weren;t being made, a buyer won;t know which sort they are getting. I’ve seen companies change a part number just because a part used to come on grey tape strips and now comes on white, or because it was lead free in pratice but now its officialy lead free too, so why aren’t they changing the number when there is an ACTUAL FUNCTIONALITY CHANGE!
If they want to take shortcuts wit the silicon and change functionality, then sure, if the market will accept it. But to do this without changing the part number is a really silly move.
This part sounds extremely similar in capability to the TI TCA9555 chip.
NXP sells the 9555 as a PCA9555 instead of the TCA. Their is also a 9535 that is also similar. Neither are footprint compatible with the MCP23017, but both are available
A modified part number on the die would have been the right move. This dampens my trust in Microchip Technology products.
This reminds me of my IKEA Tundra laminate flooring. Due to flooding and later wear, I have had to replace a part of one room’s floor twice. The same product name and number (I would have never checked that, but if I did, I’d be none the wiser) has had three different connection systems that were incompatible. Twice I have bought half a room’s worth of Tundra then having to buy another half.
The quality has also gone down: while the first one showed minor wear after rolling a chair over it for 10+ years, the last version is already showing wear after half a year in my bedroom, where I never walk on anything other than soft-soled loafers or barefeet.
Just a question: Anyone have need of MCP23s17’s – I bought a partial reel of 1500 NOS ones [TSSOP], and was wondering if I should put them up on ebay?
