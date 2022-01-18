The Arudino is a powerful platform for interfacing with the real world, but it isn’t without limits. One of those hard limits, even for the Arduino MEGA, is a finite number of pins that the microcontroller can use to interface with the real world. If you’re looking to extend the platform’s reach in one of your own projects, though, there are a couple of options available. This project from [Bill] shows us one of those options by using the ATtiny85 to offload some of an Arduino’s tasks using I2C.
I2C has been around since the early 80s as a way for microcontrollers to communicate with each other using a minimum of hardware. All that is needed is to connect the I2C pins of the microcontrollers and provide each with power. This project uses an Arduino as the controller and an arbitrary number of smaller ATtiny85 microcontrollers as targets. Communicating with the smaller device allows the Arduino to focus on more processor-intensive tasks while giving the simpler tasks to the ATtiny. It also greatly simplifies wiring for projects that may be distributed across a distance. [Bill] also standardizes the build with a custom dev board for the ATtiny that can also double as a shield for the Arduino, allowing him to easily expand and modify his projects without too much extra soldering.
Using I2C might not be the most novel of innovations, but making it easy to use is certainly a valuable tool to add to the toolbox when limited on GPIO or by other physical constraints. To that end, [Bill] also includes code for an example project that simplifies the setup of one of these devices on the software end as well. If you’re looking for some examples for what to do with I2C, take a look at this thermometer that communicates with I2C or this project which uses multiple sensors daisy-chained together.
8 thoughts on “I2C To The Max With ATtiny”
I would suggest something like an NXP PCA9698DGG, 512 if you really need more GPIO from an Arduino, but each to their own….
I’ve seen these on Ali but would they handle lots of blue LEDs with high currents?
I still want to build a large dashboard one day that monitors various services that run on my servers.
I’ve tried MOSFETs and the alike, but I had nasty ghosting. Sadly I can code better than design circuits .w.
Please throw me a bone where to read. Someone must have achieved this. The circuits I’ve rebuild didn’t work due to ghosting.
Did you have a pulldown resistor?
Yes, tried a few values for pulldown. But I had no resistor to protect the gate. Some circuits show one, others don’t. Could I have damaged the gate?
Addendum: 2N7000 and BS170
You shouldn’t have damaged it, check the datasheet and look at the reference design but it should work like many other examples for n channel MOSFETs. They do work with a pulldown resistor if your signal only drives high. If your signal signal or gpio can drive it to ground too then you should need a pulldown resistor. Make a basic circuit on a breadboard with an led and resistor, a MOSFET and just use a wire connected to the gate to manually connect it to 5 V and ground. For that test don’t use any pulldown resistor. Then after that try toggling it with a gpio pin on a microcontroller, they can source or sink current and as long as the charge on the gate can go to ground when it’s supposed to be off it should work. If you are using it with something like a simple pushbutton though then that’s when you need a pulldown resistor, because the button will only connect it to vcc when pressed but when released it will just break the connection it won’t ground the gate. I don’t think MOSFETs really need a gate protection resistor, they should work fine without. Just make sure you don’t draw too much current through the MOSFET that will make it heat up and possibly burn out.
This is definitely not new, it is quite a basic thing to do with i2c, I used 6 Arduino nanos driving 3 steppers and potentiometers each communicating through i2c with an Intel Galileo for a high school project. This is just using i2c for what it’s designed for. Could have at least picked a better microcontroller. Using an ATTiny because you ran out of pins when it only has 8 pins, so two for power, two for i2c you are only left with 4 pins, not very useful and the argument you can place the ATTiny at a distance doesn’t really work because i2c doesn’t have much range, sure it will extend the distance a bit but not by much.
Ah hmm, has anyone used a sizable io wide port CPU to do a single clock to all devices buffered & synced with psuedo parallel data from all those multiple devices at same time, then to map these into arrays in the cpu with some indexing, it’s just a different way to do lots & lots of multiple serial input most easily though with output a minor masked variant of that by device type ?
Thanks for post, nice to see, cheers
