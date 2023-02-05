Sundial Collection Is 2D Printed

We see a lot of clocks, and many of the better ones have some 3D printed elements to them. But [Carl Sabanski] shows us his kits for making sundials for either hemisphere using a conventional printer (you know, one that puts ink on paper), some styrofoam, and possibly some other materials like wire coat hangers, threaded rods, thumbtacks, glue, and different papers like transparencies or card stock.

In all, there are 21 different kinds of sundials. Some are pretty standard-looking fare, but there are others, like the pinwheel equatorial sundial or the cycloid polar sundial, which might be surprising. One even uses a CD as a kind of indicator.

These are great alternatives to paper airplanes and would probably form the basis of a pretty nice science project for a kid. Some of them are simple, and others, like the globe kit, might take a bit of work. All of them would be very amenable to modifications since the materials are readily available and inexpensive. We couldn’t help but think that some of the sundials could use a few 3D-printed helper pieces, but if you are handy with a CAD program, you can probably work that out yourself.

If you are interested in sundials, [Carl] has a website with more information. He is clearly very excited about sundials. We’ve seen some unusual ones before. We’ve even seen some that position themselves.