Ask Hackaday: The Ten Dollar Digital Mixing Desk?

There comes a point in every engineer’s life at which they need a mixing desk, and for me that point is now. But the marketplace for a cheap small mixer just ain’t what it used to be. Where once there were bedroom musicians with a four-track cassette recorder if they were lucky, now everything’s on the computer. Lay down as many tracks as you like, edit and post-process them digitally without much need for a physical mixer, isn’t it great to be living in the future!
This means that those bedroom musicians no longer need cheap mixers, so the models I was looking for have disappeared. In their place are models aimed at podcasters and DJs. If I want a bunch of silly digital effects or a two-channel desk with a crossfader I can fill my boots, but for a conventiaonal mixer I have to look somewhat upmarket. Around the three figure mark are several models, but I am both a cheapscate and an engineer. Surely I can come up with an alternative.
Cheap And Nasty Sound Cards To The Rescue!
An analogue mixer is an extremely simple device at heart, it simply sums a series of audio signals each of which has its own volume control fader. It’s so simple that one can be made with passive components only, and indeed there are extremely affordable mixers that do just that. Most small mixers however use straightforward op-amp gain stages and buffers, with adjustable ones for each channel. It’s possible to make one without too much bother, and indeed I considered exactly that. The problem was that the budget climbs with each successive channel towards the point at which I’d be better off spending a bit more and buying one. I’m not pricing for the most expensive faders on the market, but a reasonable quality linear potentiometer adds quite a bit per channel to the BoM.
At this point it occurred to me, can I use the PC as a live mixer with multiple sound cards? I can order a heap of very cheap and nasty USB sound cards for under ten dollars, so it won’t cost me much to try. I placed the order, and when they arrived I plugged them in and instantly had a computer with five audio jacks. Unfortunately I can’t just fire up Audacity expecting an awesome multi-channel experience. I have a load of sound cards to choose from, but I can only record from one of them at any one time. It’s time for a dive into Linux audio, to a level I’ve never needed to do before because, well, it’s always just worked, hasn’t it?
Who Knew There Was So Much To Linux Audio!
In the beginning, there was the Open Sound System, or OSS. My Linux in the 1990s was all about setting up web servers, so the first Linux sound subsystem passed me by. Instead like probably most of you, I’m used to ALSA, the Advanced Linux Sound System. This sits at kernel level and provides an interface to the disparate pieces of sound hardware there may be connected to the system. On top of that lie sound servers providing a further interface layer such as PulseAudio or Jack,and in many distributions the whole lot has been replaced by PipeWire.
All these promise mixing and multiple card support as their killer feature, so somewhere in that lot it should be possible to find what I want, right? Unfortunately not, because while they can all see a load of soundcards, none of the various machine configurations I tried could make applications see more than one of them at once. Perhaps a solution could be found in binding several cards together as a virtual ALSA card. But here yet again there’s no reward, because as the instructions point out, the real hardware will drift out of sync over time. I wonder whether my live mixer application would find this less problematic than a simultaneous multi-track recorder, but something tells me if it did, everybody would be doing it.
So I’ve conspicuously failed to make a cheap live mixing desk out of a thousand-dollar laptop and ten dollars’ worth of cheap sound cards. Plenty of you will be no doubt be queueing up to berate me for my less-than-1337 level of Linux wizardry, but the truth is I’ve never really concerned myself with the multimedia features before. I’m still curious though, can this be done? Answer me below in the comments!
11 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: The Ten Dollar Digital Mixing Desk?”
>it’s always just worked, hasn’t it?
No. You’ve just never really done anything with it. Basic stereo with no EQ is “fine”. Anything beyond that goes hairy really quickly.
Which reminds me; has anyone else noticed the fact that audio equipment or the audio mixing these days tends to emphasize a sort of upper bass to mid-range between 300-500 Hz to the point that it sounds like people are speaking through a plastic cone?
I’ve taken hearing tests and there’s nothing too much off with my ears, it’s just that all reasonably priced audio equipment and music sounds unnatural and terrible until I put a slight notch filter on it somewhere in the neighborhood of 500 Hz. That’s why I refuse to live without a global equalizer for my sound card.
My theory is that people are mixing for 2.1 and 5.1 setups with only a sub and some tiny tweeters, so there’s no mid-range and they’re cranking it up to compensate. Only problem is, it doesn’t make it sound any better.
I feel you may have missed some sarcasm there…
I’ve learned not to expect sarcasm from people who use Linux.
I’ve never tried to do this with Linux, but I did do this a solid 20 years ago with Windows, multiple PCI sound cards, and Cool Edit Pro. Used four sound cards to do 8 channel live reinforcement and/or home studio recording. Worked quite well back then.
The problem with a live mixer application will be latency. Even if you could somehow combine a load of soundcards into one virtual soundcard, you’d have two significant sources of latency working against you: the latency of USB (which will be exacerbated by hanging all of the soundcards off one USB lane – only one of them will get to talk at a time), and the latency of the resampling it’d require to mix all of the soundcards’ inputs down into a single card’s output. It’s going to be entirely too easy to end up with a noticeable (or worse, delay-scale) lag from input to output.
And then there will be all the ground loops… USB has a reputation for being *horrible* for clean sound. The folk who make $1000+ USB audio interfaces with kerjillions of audio inputs care about that kind of thing, and go out of their way to ensure that the audio bits are isolated, in power and noise, from the USB part. The makers of $2 USB soundcard keys can’t afford to, and don’t, care.
As to how one might go about it despite that, JACK supports this kind of thing directly, and so I suspect Pipewire would too – but one card (probably the one you want to hear the output from) will always have to be designated the master, as it’s that one that sets the sample clock; all of the other cards would be resampled and fed into JACK via alsa_in clients, one instance per card. JACK is likely the best hope of minimising latency, too – that being one of its major design goals. But even so, I’d be astonished to find that latency could be reduced to anything approaching usable.
You can set the USB polling rate to 1000 Hz (USB 1.1) up to 8000 Hz (USB 2.0) with the appropriate drivers, which basically eliminates the latency problem. The main issue is Linux + appropriate drivers.
Check craigslist. I see lots of mixer boards going for cheap here in NH, probably much more common in more populated areas. There’s 2 in my local area right now.
Probably easier and more intuitive than working with linux.
People want to become musicians as kids, then decide on a different path and want to sell their used mixers. We even got a half dozen of them donated to the makerspace.
sort of a solution,
Add an array of Teensies, digitize the audio data, collect all the few khz bandwidth data (over HID?) and may be use the PC or a raspberry pi or similar to do a data mixer…
SOCs have come to fairly powerful in terms of cost, processing power and power consumption.
One problem with this solution of multiple sound cards is that the sample clocks of the cards will be slightly different and out of phase with each other. Trying to mix the result will not turn out well. At the very least, they should be modified so they can all run from a single master clock.
As it happens, I work with TI PCM290x hardware for my job, and I’ve had some success recording multiple channels simultaneously in Windows using N-Track Studio. That software is not free but there is a free trial and the pricing is very reasonable. Unfortunately there’s no Linux version as far as I know, but there are versions for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS.
(I don’t have any business affiliation with N-Track, I’m just a satisfied very occasional user)
=== Jac
