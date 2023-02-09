ChatGPT has been put to all manner of silly uses since it first became available online. [Engineering After Hours] decided to see if its coding skills were any chop, and put it to work programming a circular saw. Pun intended.
The aim was to build a line following robot armed with a circular saw to handle lawn edging tasks. The circular saw itself consists of a motor with a blade on it, and precisely no safety features. It’s mounted on the front of a small RC car with a rack and pinion to control its position. [Engineering After Hours] has some sage advice in this area: don’t try this at home.
ChatGPT was not only able to give advice on what parts to use, it was able to tell [Engineering After Hours] on how to hook everything up to an Arduino and even write the code. The AI language model even recommended a PID loop to control the position of the circular saw. Initial tests were messy, but some refinement got things impressively functional.
As a line following robot, the performance is pretty crummy. However, as a robot programmed by an AI, it does pretty okay. Obviously, it’s hard to say how much help the AI had, and how many corrections [Engineering After Hours] had to make to the code to get everything working. But the fact that this kind of project is even possible shows us just how far AI has really come.
9 thoughts on “Does Programming A Robot With ChatGPT Work At All?”
No one seems to be talking about how these chat “AI” are just repeating what they learned.
Nothing new or novel is coming out of this. It is just a lazier way to search for stuff.
Granted, it is “searching” a highly varied sum of many technical bits o information, but it isn’t giving you anything NEW that you couldn’t learn from reading the top 20 search results.
Which is also part of the problem.
Some of the wrong answers it gives are because the question or answer was misinterpreted. But many are because the pool of things that got fed in are just wrong information from the internet.
If I want to get my sources, I can follow the citations.
How do you get a convincingly argued answer from a chatbot?
You can’t treat it like a person. I can’t say “ok I trust this professor to give me good info on X because they are an authority”.
So, their answers fall into “random commentor/blogger on the internet” levels of trust. Which doesn’t account for much.
(Yes; I see the irony…)
99.999% of humans are just repeating what they learned. You’re not Isaac Newton. Most employers/other people seeking minds for tasks will not care if it’s parroting. It’s functionally the same in all but the most transcendental cases (you and I have never accomplished the transcendental in our lives).
The big secret of AI is not that it’s “merely” the Chinese room experiment. The deep dark Lovecraftian secret is that YOU are the Chinese room experiment.
Also: “ok I trust this professor to give me good info on X because they are an authority”—have you seen these trusted professor’s twitter accounts? They are still just random bloggers on the internet in nearly every case. They will also get replaced by AI eventually.
The difference is humans, in general, ‘know’ what they learned and then can apply that to every day life and modify and use it to fit the conditions at the time. Even reject what we have learned over time too. We aren’t just parrots, repeating what we heard. For example changing a tire. Some time in our life we are told how to do it. Intuitively we can then go out and change the tire because we know what it ‘means’. The AI would have to be ‘trained’ to do that and still not ‘know’ what it is doing. At least that is how I think of it.
Agreed with above. Just a ‘twist’ on a search engine concept. I have no problem with that… As long as we treat it as such and not more than it is.
AI is going to come for all laptop jobs first (it already ate 99% of translation jobs). If you’re reading this while wfh on a laptop, get ready because you WILL be superfluous. No backsass on this one, it’s happening.
Everyone works on a laptop. Are you excluding no one from this proclamation?
People really just type out anything on this internet.
It’s good for simple stuff, to save yourself some time messing about on stack overflow for example. That’s about the limit though. I tested it out a few weeks ago, asked it something along the lines of “create a ROS 1 SLAM package from first principles, written in python, that subscribes to laser scans from the /laser topic and produces a costmap”
It’s response was a python script that called Gmapping as a library.
Technically correct, but in reality not what I asked for or wanted. It would have probably worked, but you could just use the Gmapping package (detracted) without having to make any custom packages to interface with it.
I think anything more complicated than asking it to structure some data with an example, isn’t realistic. You might get lucky, but I suspect all the examples of it doing anything complicated took a lot of coaching. Probably more time spent than just writing the code yourself.
This is a fad now and we should stop with the daily reports on “AI did this” topic or at least shelve them to a separate section for the true enthusiasts. These videos are similar to “look how easy it is to build X” on TikTok. Nothing is as easy as it is presented, lots of extra work goes behind the camera and the results are not guaranteed.
For example there was a post a few weeks ago about an e-ink frame thing that displays AI generated portraits. I tried said AI – it could not generate anything even close to acceptable quality. So the original poster probably spent considerable amount of time refining the results or editing them at which point are they truly AI generated?
The hype machine is in full swing though.
