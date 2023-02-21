Modular construction toys like LEGO and Meccano are great for prototyping, but they aren’t so great for large builds. OpenStructures promises to be a modular building system for projects large and small.
Originally conceived in 2007 by [Thomas Lommée], OpenStructures is a modern, more robust reinterpretation of Grid Beam, which was itself a reinterpretation of the earlier Living Structures. By using a common standard (PDF), parts can be reused project after project as they would with LEGO, meaning you can spend more time building and less time cutting or figuring out joints. OpenStructures parts need connection points, part diameters, or part dimensions at multiples of 20 mm to be compatible. To fulfill the spirit of the project, parts should be designed for disassembly, use recyclable materials when possible, and be Open Source.
The system seems like a great starting point for prototyping furniture or other large builds more quickly than building everything on a case-by-case basis. By including diameters for round objects as well as square and rectangular profiles, OpenStructures is a more flexible (and aesthetically pleasing?) option than Grid Beam.
A couple more options for furniture-scale modular construction are these big LEGO bricks or copper pipe.
(via Low Tech Magazine)
3 thoughts on “OpenStructures Is A Modular Building System For The RepRap Age”
Looks great in all, but do we really expect everyone to just jump into 20mm spacing? I mean, some things will work with 20mm intervals, but there are more that will work in 1mm, 2.4mm and so on. This doesn’t solve the problem of standards adoption, like in https://xkcd.com/927/
If a large community popped up, like what happened with gridfinity, then I’d love to contribute, otherwise why waste time on something that’s doomed? And yes, I know that, to take off, this needs to have people willing to partake in this before it becomes mainstream.
Sounds a lot like it’s trying to be a new 80/20 system.
there’s so much random on their website its really hard to understand what they are trying to accomplish, and the vast majority of it is stuff you would build and never take apart, and some of it is just bazaar. Like what’s the of having an open source standard bit of leggo like holes for planters and face masks?
