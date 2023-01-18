[Ivan Miranda] is all about big 3D prints. He’s now set about printing giant blocks in the vein of LEGO Technic to build himself a full-sized rideable go kart. The project is still in progress, but [Ivan] has made great progress with his design.
The benefit of 3D printing giant blocks like this is that they open up the possibilities for rapid prototyping of big projects. It’s already easy to snap together a little LEGO tank, boat, or car at the small scale. Bigger blocks would make that possible for larger builds, too. Plus, once you’ve got plenty of blocks, there’s no need to wait for the 3D printer to churn out parts. You can just play with your toolbox of existing components.
[Ivan]’s design has faced some teething problems along the way. He struggled to solve various coupling problems for joining the blocks in various orientations, and made iterative changes to solve the issue. Eventually, he realized if he just eliminated an offset between the top and side holes of his beam design, everything would neatly work out. Plus, he learned that he could print a tiny scale version of his big blocks in order to test out designs without using as much plastic.
We love the idea of having a garage full of adult-sized LEGO-style blocks for big projects. The only caveat is that you really need a giant printer like [Ivan’s] to make them.
3 thoughts on “3D Printing Giant LEGO-Like Blocks To Build Big Toys”
I certainly hope he’s going to make that back into filament because if not then that’s an epic waste of plastic.
The whole car looks like maybe 20 spools worth of printed parts, i.e. 20 kg.
Per person plastic waste is 100-200 kg/year in many countries, so in comparison it’s not so epic.
But yeah, best of course to recycle when you can.
Legos were after my time, but I did grow up with an erector set and Lincoln logs.
As an adult, I’ve realized that you can use handrail fittings and galvanized pipe, I’ve now got a box of various handrail fittings and a set of pipes in the basement – an adult version of the erector set for quick proof-of-concept.
I’ve also got a selection of threaded 2″ pipe and fittings – a big box of elbows, tees, and so on. I once made a pommel horse completely out of these things. Home Depot will cut pipes to length and thread them for you at the time of purchase. I disassembled that and used the pieces to make a bespoke stock shelf to hold some of my bigger wood/metal pieces.
I’ve since learned how to weld and how to cut and screw wood together, and have made many theatrical props in my time, some of which are architectural and allow actors to climb and walk on (and sometimes crawl through). Wood is readily available, and cutting it to size is easy.
Making adult-sized legos seems like an incredible time sink, there are readily available adult construction sets that you can just go out and purchase pieces for.
Time is more valuable than the cost of materials.
