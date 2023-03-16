Throughout history, visions of the future included human-looking robots. These days we have plenty of robots, but they don’t look like people. They look like disembodied arms, cars, and over-sized hockey pucks concealing a vacuum cleaner. Of course there’s still demand for humanoid robots like Commander Data, but there are many challenges: eyes, legs, skin, and hands. A company known as Clone may have the solution for that last item. The Clone Hand is “the most human-level musculoskeletal hand in the world,” according to the company’s website.
The 0.75 kg hand and forearm offer 24 degrees of freedom and two hours of battery life. It sports 37 muscles and carbon fiber bones. The muscle fibers can cycle over 650,000 times. You can watch the hand in action in the video below.
There is a hydraulic pump that the company likens in size to a human heart. The hand can also sense for feedback purposes. If you want to build your own, you’ll have to figure it out yourself. The Clone Hand is proprietary, but it does show what is in the art of the possible. The company claims they cost under $3,000, but it isn’t clear if that’s their cost or a projected future retail price.
Of course, human hands aren’t always the perfect robot manipulator. But when you need a realistic hand, you really need it. We see a lot of attempts at realistic hands, and we have to say they are getting better.
10 thoughts on “Robot Hand Looks And Acts Like The Real Thing”
It looks like a person who’s suffering from cramps induced by a TENS machine.
$3000 is almost certainly parts cost. Retail $30,000, “install” add $50,000, warranty $75,000.
Yeah, I was gonna say: this is an astonishing price tag for something of this level of complexity. That alone is extremely impressive.
It has a monkey thumb. A little disappointing that they went through the effort to get the fingers right, but still didn’t properly joint the thumb.
That is very good. I am very impressed.
Prosthetics could benefit from this.
It’s like a mime doing the robot dance.
They really need to work on the jerky movement. It’s creepy AF!
And as @robertrapplean said, that thumb needs some attention.
It’d be a good alternative to some other prosthetic hands if they can iron out those two little issues, and provide haptic feedback to the user.
I meant to say, it is nonetheless, quite impressive.
Damnit HAD. You need a *bleep*ing edit button!
Really want to know how useful that hand can actually be – if it can’t actually grip anything enough to pick it up or lift any meaningful weight it is just a slightly creepy but rather realistic fake hand. They do have some details on the website, that suggest it might be useful but it is rather sparse.
Though even if it really isn’t very useful as an end effector looking that good is neat, the progress in somewhat functional and realistic looking in recent years is impressive.
https://youtu.be/guDIwspRGJ8
The hydraulic system is quite large compared to the size of the arm, even two such setups likely wouldn’t fit in an android body.
