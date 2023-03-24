Plan To Jam Mobile Phones In Schools Is Madness

Mobile phones in schools. If you’re a teacher, school staffer, or a parent, you’ve likely got six hundred opinions about this very topic, and you will have had six hundred arguments about it this week. In Australia, push has come to shove, and several states have banned the use of mobile phones during school hours entirely. Others are contemplating doing the same.
In the state of New South Wales, the current opposition party has made it clear it will implement a ban if elected. Wildly, the party wants to use mobile phone jamming technology to enforce this ban whether students intend to comply or not. Let’s take a look at how jammers work in theory, and explore why using them in schools would be madness in practice.
Cellular Jamming 101
In general, mobile phone jammers work in a relatively simple fashion. They simply random noise broadcast radio frequency signals on the same frequencies used by cellular networks. If the signal from the jammer is powerful enough, it will drown out the signals from cellular base stations, and stop phones from making contact with the network. Typically, broadcasting noise at high power across cell phone channels is all that’s required to successfully jam all communication.
Depending on the amount of power you put out, and the antennas you use, you can vary the area affected by your jammer. Of course, measuring this area is an inexact science. In much the same way you can’t stop your home WiFi network from reaching outside the front gate, you can’t readily limit a cell phone jammer’s output to, say, the boundary of a schoolyard.
And therein lies the problem with using cellphone jammers in schools. Given that most schools are in built-up areas, Lorain High School hallwaythere is a high likelihood of jammers spilling over to mobile phone users in surrounding homes and businesses. The outcomes would be profoundly negative in all cases. At best, residents and workers would be deprived of access to connectivity they need to do their jobs and pursue their very lives. At worst, emergency calls could fail to connect, and lives could be put on the line.
It’s for this reason that cellphone jamming is very much illegal in Australia, and most everywhere else for that matter. It doesn’t matter whether you want to jam signals in your own home or business, or just have a jammer in your pocket to keep your devices in the dark on the go. Owning, using, or supplying a jammer is illegal in Australia. It’s thanks to a permanent ban put in place by the Australian Communications and Media Authority.
Interestingly, though, there is a limited exception to the permanent ban, and there has already been a live trial jamming technology within the state of NSW. Via a special exception granted by the ACMA, the government has implemented mobile phone jammers in the Lithgow and Goulburn Correctional Centers. Since mobile phones may enter a prison as contraband, the jammers act as an extra measure to help prevent their use. The jammers were first trialled in Lithgow beginning in 2013. The trial aimed to determine whether the jammers would unduly interfere with regular mobile phone users outside the jail. After the trial proved successful, an ongoing authorization was granted in 2018. A trial at Goulburn Correctional Center is ongoing. In this case, the Goulburn facility exists in a more populated area, and thus there is a greater risk of the jammers causing problems for surrounding residents. As per requirements of the ACMA, the devices used in Goulburn may not cause radio emissions above -128.5 dBm/kHz outside the prison facility. The intention of this measure is to make sure legitimate phone users outside the prison are not affected by the jammer.
It’s Problems All The Way Down
While the authorities have largely supported the use of jammers in prisons, schools are another thing entirely. Jammers would affect students, teachers, and staff alike. They would also affect parents at school drop off, and any contractors working in or delivering to the school. Few of these people would expect to be cut off from their phone service, but jammers don’t discriminate.
The blanket use of jammers in schools would thus present concerning safety issues. Any emergency calls would have to be made via landline. This could introduce great delays if somebody is injured out on a playground, on the outskirts of the school, or in a building without a phone line. Indeed, schools these days have far fewer landline phones due to the rise of the mobile phone. Plus, these are not accessible to students or visitors, either. It would be a tragedy for a student to suffer a medical emergency and not have help arrive in time because a jammer was blocking calls.
There are issues with the realities of jamming capability, too. Strong jamming will leak beyond school grounds and cause condemnation from surrounding residents. Meanwhile, if jamming is done conservatively, the jammers may not be effective at their job. Industrious teens with smartphones would readily find any jamming blackspots within days. In fact, you could likely map areas where jamming had failed by taking a drone up and plotting out clusters of disaffected teenagers.
Wait, What?
Curiously, there has been little talk of the specifics of the policy. However, one thing stands out: there has been talk of a proposal by a company referred to as “Educell” which has no visible online presence we could find. Speaking to media, NSW Labor Party leader Chris Minns also hinted that emerging technology could block students from making calls, texting, and using the internet, while allowing emergency access to those with medical conditions. If that is the case, that would require some kind of advanced cellular device within the school itself. It would have to force student phones across all networks to connect to it in place of existing conventional cell sites. Only then could it allow emergency calls while blocking other uses.
It seems unlikely such a device could fit within any school budget, nor gain the approval of network carriers to effectively pull a man-in-the-middle attack on their subscribers. It would also require a continually-updated white list to allow staff to use their devices while blocking those of students. Any visitors to the school would also be subject to blocking unless they had their number whitelisted as well. Alternatively, such a system could operate on a blacklist method, but then students could simply buy a new SIM card or provide the school with a fake number to avoid being subject to the restrictions.
Neither Hackaday nor the ACMA has seen detailed technical specifications on Educell’s tools. One suspects such flexible phone banning tools are more of a nice-to-have idea, rather than something that is readily practical with solutions available on the market.
Reality Check
In reality, the schools of NSW could instead follow the example of those in other states. Teachers have simply used their disciplinary authority to punish students for using their phones in class. Other schools have mandated that they remain in lockers during school hours, or in special Faraday cage-like pouches to ensure they’re non-operable. All these measures are far cheaper and simpler than implementing jammers. They also have zero effect on the surrounding community. Plus, they don’t stop staff, parents, and visitors from using their own phones for work purposes or in an emergency situation.
The proposal has quickly led to wild headlines comparing the treatment of students to prisoners. That, combined with the technical infeasibility of the proposal, may lead to this jammer policy getting quietly dropped for a more conventional ban on phones in schools. If not, though, expect the road towards school-based cell jamming to be a bumpy and uncomfortable one for everybody involved.
26 thoughts on “Plan To Jam Mobile Phones In Schools Is Madness”
Makes sense to me. Jam those phones. Or confiscate them and sell them on Ebay and use the funds to improve education.
Did you even read the article? They outline plenty of reasons that jamming the phones is a very bad idea. The rest of your comment is absurd as well…even if the idea you suggested wasn’t literally theft, the funds raised would be negligible compared to the effort involved to obtain them.
Yeah clearly we need to take the measured middle-of-the-road approach while gen alpha grows up developmentally disabled by this trash
No, there is no need for technology for something like this. This is a social authority and respect problem. Doesn’t make sense to put money into tech the kids will get around. And then you’re gonna upgrade the jammers every 3 years?
Take the kids’ phone away for a bit. It’s like you making due without a car for a week.
“Makes sense to me. Jam those phones. Or confiscate them and sell them on Ebay and use the funds to improve education.”
Internet access is a human right by now.
A smartphone also is a communication device.
Taking away such a device is like cutting someone’s landline or isolating a person.
It’s equals solitary confinement.
Especially if people are somewhat used to communication, they can’t immediately be “disconnected”. This may result in a psychological shock, in a form of anxiety. In these days, I mean. Some young people are literally gown up with a cell phone, they’re lost without one. As exaggerated as this may sound.
See what I mean? This is a questionable move, thus. Humans have a need for socal contacts. It’s their right, even.
So it’s not okay to to take them their communication devices away – their only means of getting in touch with friends and families.
Yes, you heard me. Their only means. It’s nolonger the 1990s. We can’t turn back time.
Other forms of communication are nolonger as widely available as they used to. They’ve died out.
Stationary telephones are rare and/or locked away. Public telephone booths are gone. Some homes don’t even have a landline anymore.
PCs and E-Mail are also no longer being popular. Some people solely rely on smartphones and instand messengers, do have a cheap laptop at best.
Pagers had been phased out, too.
The telefax had become a niche, in the 1990s by comparison, families had their own shiney new fax devices at home sometimes.
CB radio nolonger is a common thing, either.
In the 90s, it was still widely popular worldwide. You could call for help and someone would hear you.
My apologies for my poor English.
So how does any of this apply when a kid is in a safe environment and should be paying attention?
I don’t know. At least not straight away.
But I’ve been in such a “safe place”, too when I was visiting my unconscious father in hospital.
I tried to contact the rest of my family via cell phone, to tell them how he is, but the walls of the hospital blocked all cellphone signals.
My family was in panic, too, because they couldn’t reach me.
This was a very uncomfortable situation, in a “safe place”. They had no freely accessible telephones on the place, too.
You had to find staff people and ask them. But they were all busy. Running away from you.
In the end, I climbed on a chair on a wall down the floor, which had a window. With my hand raised up to the ceiling to get a signal.
And this was less than 2 years ago.
“it´s equal to solitary confinment”. Sure. in a classroom. Let me guess, you´re the one [] i**ot who is making calls at the theater ?
Well, the students still can morse code with their nails on the table, make semaphores with pens, never underestimate their creativity.
A teaching experience could ground you dramatically. Try!
If a student has an actual need for a phone (medical, …) get approval from office.
Other than that, if caught using in class:
“You can pick your phone up at the office when you leave Friday.”
So simple.
You can’t hold a pupil’s stuff overnight.
Well, just another legal correction to make.
Actually, I’ll just say what all the bozo gun lovers are thinking:
Equip the teachers with EMP guns.
“So simple.”
Except that it violates citizen rights.
At least here in parts of Europe, not sure how advanced Australia is. Maybe it’s as weird as the US, not sure.
Teachers who are taking away student’s property are commiting robbery/theft, AFAIK.
Likewise, it’s a coercion if a teacher doesn’t allow students to go to toilet when they ask for permission. Here in parts of Europe, at least.
Oh, and it’s no longer okay to physically punish students/pupils. Or children.
See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Children%27s_rights
No doubt, it seems that most countries have made it harder for teacher’s to do their job easily and effectively.
A teacher’s job is clear. A students job is clear. Anything that disrupts the teacher from teaching, or the student from learning, is a problem. If the student won’t give permission to have the phone confiscated, kick him out of class, and make the parents pick him up.
Any laws that prevent this, are dumb.
You’re assuming it’s the students fault, but maybe they’re just the victims of society or incompetent parents?
There’s a reason why law makes a difference between young people and adults.
Young people are still developing. Their brains aren’t fully evolved yet, they do suffer from puberty etc.
Getting them under control through force and fear is not the best idea, maybe.
Why not use inverse psychology and try to make class interesting and fun to students? Try to make them to want to learn? Countries like Sweden seem to be successful, or so I heard.
I would have thought that having class attendees place their ‘labeled’ turned off phones in a closed but reachable location would be the best of all worlds. The kids are not dumb they just have to learn restraint. Making an excuse that the parents could not reach the student is ridiculous. The school should have phones and several persons who sit near or monitor the office phones. If you want to speak to your child, call the school and ask them to fetch the child and bring them to the office or allow the child to retrieve their phone from the crib and go outside the classroom to call.
I am a US Ex pat Brit, born in 1942. We did not have cell phones back then. If you needed to call a parent to pick you up or take you somewhere the school bus was not going, you went to the school office to make the call, even in a Secondary Modern (High School) with 1,000 students.
Adrian
Is there a reason you can’t just check the phone into a cubby at the door or bin in front of the desk something? Putting aside the argument if this *should happen, if they decide it will happen and get everyone to sign off on it, def agree jamming is about the dumbest way to go about it.
In these circumstances “follow the buck” reins supreme. What shadow contractor /tech company full of promises is set to make a ton of cash off this, and how do they “support” elected officials?
That’s the real story.
Typical misguided, kneejerk reaction from a local government authority, albeit one on the other side of the planet. They never think these things through properly. Away from jamming, I believe those faraday pouches are available at your favourite online retailers for quite reasonable prices. That would be the way to go, or confiscate the thing if the student is caught using it. If they are repeatedly caught, parents involved and an outright ban from having the device anywhere on school property with no exceptions.
There are reasons jammers are illegal to sell or use in many jurisdictions around the world and this article outlines them perfectly.
How do you allow staff and emergency access but block kids?
Two obvious ideas –
Is it possible to block newer stuff like 4/5g but allow frequencies for basic voice calls? The issue is probably kids online rather than making voice calls, so even limiting them to slower internet access will make it frustrating enough to watch TikTok.
Block mobiles but allow Wi-Fi. Staff will be on Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi calls are pretty standard these days.
I’d imagine something along these lines might be possible.
However, none of this deals with internet less gaming, which is likely still annoying for teachers.
Furthermore, there’s often a disconnect between official school rules, e.g. my kids’ school: (don’t bring a mobile or if you do leave it at reception for the day) vs the teachers in practice (ok class, get your mobiles out and go to this URL for the quiz)
Voice calls in most places are now VoLTE or VoNR, aka Voice over data like sip. No way to just block phone data while allowing voice calls. Sure you could control wifi, but they can always hop off and use cellular.
And idea might be to put wire mesh in classroom wall (aka faraday cage) so they have to connect to wifi, which you can control.
Really? Emergency Access? I don’t recall this being a problem back in the 80s when I was in school. Now, seems like people are treating the cell phone as a mandatory item or a ‘need’ to have. It isn’t. Weird world we are living in.
I say, just check your phone at the door, and you get it back as you check out. Simple. Or don’t allow kids to bring them to school in the first place!!! Again we didn’t them as kids, why do today’s kids? Again strange world we are living in today.
Build a Faraday cage around the whole of the school grounds in the shape of a huge steel dome to make sure the jamming signal does not leak out. Job done.
I don’t think a controlled jammer output in the right places is the end of the world – your contractor/teacher/parent etc will be able to know and adapt to any limitation. Presumably the workers on site get wifi-calling set up or something. However surely the simple and less problematic solution is to just put up a 5G antenna or two on the school grounds so it becomes the default high signal connection and then throttle the buggery out of that link in class time…
For folks passing through they won’t actually be cut off. But while the kids have the device they can not effectively get their desired use out of it (maybe even copy the school in on which numbers are in use – it is a small invasion of privacy for the child BUT at the same time the school are responsible for them while they are on the grounds. Making it arguably part of their job to invade the child’s privacy for their own good). And being 5G the range the signal travels is crummy in the first place so there will be other antenna nearby that anybody off the school grounds should end up on that operates normally…
RF jamming is a terrible idea for all the reasons mentioned here, but I’m 100% in agreement that kids should not be using smartphones in school, period. If a parent really really needs to have a way to get in touch with their kid during school hours, well they still make dumbphones.
Yeah, like we did. Parent calls the principal office which then someone goes down and either talks with the teacher, or gives him/her a note if that ‘important’. Simple.
When I was in high school, no cellphones existed. Not much in the way of computers.
“Need” doesn’t exist until something creates it.
I’ve never had a cellphone.
