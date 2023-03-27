Europe’s Proposed Right-To-Repair Law: A Game Changer, Or Business As Usual?

Recently, the European Commission (EC) adopted a new proposal intended to enable and promote the repair of a range of consumer goods, including household devices like vacuum cleaners and washing machines, as well as electronic devices such as smartphones and televisions. Depending on how the European Parliament and Council vote in the next steps, this proposal may shape many details of how devices we regularly interact with work, and how they can be repaired when they no longer do.
As we have seen recently with the Digital Fair Repair Act in New York, which was signed into law last year, the devil is as always in the details. In the case of the New York bill, the original intent of enabling low-level repairs on defective devices got hamstrung by added exceptions and loopholes that essentially meant that entire industries and types of repairs were excluded. Another example of ‘right to repair’ being essentially gamed involves Apple’s much-maligned ‘self repair’ program, that is both limited and expensive.
So what are the chances that the EU will succeed where the US has not?
The Proposal
At its core, the EC proposal involves the following:
- Within the warranty period, the seller must offer repair services, except when repair is more expensive than a replacement.
- Beyond the warranty period, customers must have access to repair options for all devices that are considered ‘repairable’ under EU law.
- Sellers are legally obligated to inform their customers about these options.
- Establishing of an online ‘match-making’ repair platform to connect consumers with repair services and sellers of refurbished devices.
- The ability to request full information on repair conditions and price from repair shops by customers.
- The introduction of a European quality standard for repair services.
What these measures seek to address is the inability of customers to have devices repaired, despite a willingness by the majority of Europeans to make use of such repair services. This should not be too surprising, as repair is often a more consumer-friendly option than a replacement. Imagine a washing machine or refrigerator that you have had in use for years with no problems, until something small like a seal or sensor needed replacing. In these cases it would be much less of a hassle to either replace it yourself or have someone replace it for you, rather than having to purchase a whole new device, having it delivered and disposing of the old one.
Naturally, this all relies on replacement parts being available and affordable. In the case of Apple’s repair programs, only some replacement parts are at all, and all too often for an entire assembly rather than a singular component. When the cost of repairing a device begins to approach the cost of replacing it, most will replace it, as a new device will come with a full warranty and be generally seen as the better deal.
If the EC proposal, once implemented, has the requisite ability to enforce fine-grained repair options, we may see the return of devices that are designed to be diagnosed and repaired. This would not only be a good thing for consumers, but also for the environment, as recycling is usually not the optimal solution.
Incentives
Attitudes towards consumer goods have changed over the past decades. Whereas repair shops were a common sight in the 1980s, and devices such as washing machines but also home computers like the Commodore 64 had repair and diagnosis manuals available for them. These featured not only full schematics and assembly diagrams, but also lists of individual replacement parts and the part number to use when ordering a replacement from the manufacturer. In a way, this provided a guaranteed revenue flow for devices, even after the customer had purchased them.
Compare this to modern-day smartphones, which do not come with schematics, rarely offer even full replacement assemblies, and use a bewildering amount of glue and screws that makes any repair an exercise in frustration. As demonstrated in a recent repair video by Hugh Jeffreys on an iPhone 14 Pro Max that suffered damage to the glass enclosure, even sourcing replacement parts from third-party sellers may not be enough to restore full functionality. Despite hours of tedious micro-surgery on the smartphone, Hugh ran into the final insult in the form of Apple’s insistence on matching serial numbers of individual components within the phone, leading to disabling features such as auto screen brightness adjustment.
The reasoning behind this is in a way understandable, of course. The revenue from new purchases will always be higher than for repairs, making planned and even forced obsolescence sensible approaches to maximize revenue. Yet at the same time, consumers are waking up to the benefits of repair, which is a selling point that companies such as Valve are leaning into, with products like their Steam Deck, for which you can actually purchase OEM replacement components, along with repair guides, even if schematics or a block diagram are still missing.
As with the original draft of the controversial Digital Fair Repair Act, the best case is that schematics and parts are made available to make board-level repairs possible. It has been demonstrated repeatedly in repair videos by Louis Rossmann and others that devices like a laptop often stop working due to something as simple as a shorted SMD capacitor, or power management chip (PMIC). Being able to rapidly diagnose and fix common issues would make such simple repairs much more economical, and having schematics would help repair shops to develop their own diagnostics.
Finally, being able to get replacements for less common parts like specialized ASICs is essential, without having to gamble on likely harvested chips from random Chinese marketplaces. So with all this in mind, does the EC proposal have any teeth here that would force manufacturers to enable repairing?
Design For Repair
When we look at the proposal (PDF), in chapter 5, article 5 the ‘Obligation to repair’ is detailed. Here the wish is uttered that repairs can be regarded as a source of revenue, but without enforcement. Perhaps the most interesting element is found in the directive itself, in Article 5(3), that states that “Producers shall ensure that independent repairers have access to spare parts and repair-related information and tools [..]”.
In short, this proposal is at first glance rather similar to the ‘right to repair’ bills that have been put forward in the US over the years, one of which got mauled in New York. Although interesting as an indication of intent, it should be clear that this EC proposal has to make it through the European Parliament and further bodies unscathed to even stand a chance of making an impact.
Here another proposal by the EC against ‘greenwashing’ could perhaps be more effective. This concerns essentially regulations for the advertising of environmental claims, such as the use of recycled plastics and ‘carbon-neutral production’. These claims would need to be independently verified and communicated to the consumer using clear labeling that should provide more transparency about the true environmental impact of new devices.
As reported by The Register, the Right to Repair Coalition welcomed the EC proposal, but strongly feels that it doesn’t go nearly far enough in making repairing devices easy or affordable, also due to the relatively limited number of devices covered by the proposal.
Intellectual Property
Two of the most common arguments used against letting repair shops and consumers repair their own devices would appear to be regarding ‘safety’ and about giving competitors an edge. The former refers to the risk from poor repairs and low-quality parts, possibly installed by unscrupulous repair shops, which could ‘injure or kill’ consumers. This is a claim that holds little water; official parts and repairs are already responsible for significantly more harm, as Louis Rossmann has harped on repeatedly in his video blogs.
That competitors might make knock-off products or steal IP if full schematics were made available is the second big argument, yet the easy counter argument here is that to do diagnosis you do not need to have the production files, only enough connectivity data to pin-point the faulty part(s) that are making the system not work, after which you can replace it and send the customer on their merry way. And besides, we all know that Phone Company A has enough resources and incentive to reverse Phone Company B’s phone anyway.
Such arguments get increasingly more silly in the case of common household devices such as washing machines and refrigerators. When the fix of replacing a few seals or belt – maybe a compressor unit if it’s truly knackered – is a complex task, it should be clear that such household goods were never designed to be maintained. The increase in flimsy plastic bits in such goods that do not have an official replacement would attest to this notion.
Ultimately, the fight to be allowed to repair our own devices is one that is unlikely to end any time soon, and whether or not this proposal will emerge with enough teeth to help is an open question. What we as consumers can do, however, is to actively choose devices that are repairable.
33 thoughts on “Europe’s Proposed Right-To-Repair Law: A Game Changer, Or Business As Usual?”
The cost of a labor-hour in the EU is the limiting factor. Even before counting in spare parts, you’re looking at a cost between 50-100 Euros per hour for a typical job that takes 4 hours. One third is tax, another third is business overhead, and one third is the hourly wage of the person – roughly speaking.
So, with the cost to repair for just about anything starting from 200-400 Euros, fixing phones and televisions, fridges etc. simply doesn’t make any sense. You may just as well buy a new one either way.
The point though is that it allows users to repair items themselves, and in that case time is not or less or an issue.
For an iphone costing 1,000 euros …. it’s worth it.
But then how many iphones of that kind the shop needs to receive to keep in business ? If the EU included some hefty tax exemptions to registered repair shops, that would help too.
I would argue that everyone knows some one ( directly or indirectly) that can “fix that thing” . It would be a lot easier if that friend could find the parts or the schematics and probably would not cost 400 dollars.
Sure, but the question then is, is a 1,000 Euro phone worth it in the first place?
The average smartphone in the EU has been just under 400 Euros, according to statista.
Also mind that the typical customer for an out-of-warranty phone could buy a second hand phone of the same make and model for less than it costs to repair it, because it’s a years old model by that point.
However that second hand one may not be otherwise in the same condition, with things like phones you have all the BS of network lockouts and the like – there is a substantial chance it won’t actually do what they want. And it definitely won’t have all their apps and data on it, exactly as they liked it.
So even if a replacement second hand is cheaper the repair can be well worth it to them!
It really doesn’t have to be that expensive, many repair jobs don’t take an hour – heck common repairs are often going to end up on their own little custom fit repair line so you can process 3-4 in an hour! And as the cannibal points out those devices are really quite expensive – even at those prices it can be worth it.
The cost factor really does kill this EU bill though. By going for “Within the warranty period, the seller must offer repair services, except when repair is more expensive than a replacement.” all the company has to do is shrink the warranty periods they offer and heavily mark up the few spare parts they have been forced to carry – they are “more expensive” than the whole device on their own so we don’t have to do anything. “Oh EU inspector that simple rubber seal just costs too much in manpower, shipping and accounting to be made available as a spare, its a $300 part by the time we process the sale”
While the “Beyond the warranty period, customers must have access to repair options for all devices that are considered ‘repairable’ under EU law.” could have somewhat fixed that its far to weakly worded – ‘access to’ doesn’t mean sanely priced access to, and considered ‘repairable’ by whom – just how much will it cost the company to bribe the list maker compared to the profit they can make selling new stuff all the time… If that was “Beyond the warranty period, customers must have access to full device schematics and part lists to enable all repair options by the creation of compatible parts”
Every job takes at least an hour – in billing.
A real repair shop won’t bill a 5 min job as an hour. It isn’t worth it to them compared to the extra customers they will get for being sanely priced for that job. If you have to call the engineer out to you then there has to be a minium charge as all that travel time has to be accounted for – you are shipping one expensive expert out, likely with a van full of parts at great expense in comparison to the the mail it in to be fixed business model. With that model you don’t charge heaps for the simple to fix jobs – it is far better to charge sensibly and get lots of customer to keep your workers busy than charge heaps and so have to pay your worker to sit around all day waiting for a customer.
If build with repair in mind !most! (not all ) repairs on household or handheld , will be less than an hour ++ time saved to bring the broken unit to the dump.
I wish the right to repair would include, the right to buy continued updates to the system , the android phones I bought would max upgrade to the next coming version , which means max 2 years + safety updates then the software starts to get obsolete .
It depends on whether the device is common enough and standard enough so that someone knows how to repair it in less than an hour. For some device that hasn’t even been on the market for 10 years, good luck finding someone who has the experience.
Think of it like assembling flat-pack furniture. For someone who already knows how to do it, takes 15 minutes. For someone who’s seeing the thing for the first time, 2-3 hours easily. The first hour is spent scratching head and turning the schematics the right side up.
Not really – even if a device is unusual if it is built with serviceability in mind it will have to follow a certain logic in its construction. It might be a new model for the repair person, but they already have the right the thinking in mind to get there. If it really is a 15 min job maybe it turns into two hours at the outside, more likely it is now a 30mins to maybe an hour job…
In the same way a new bit of IKEA flatpack rarely needs the manual or takes any extra time on the stuff you have already done if you have been doing their style of flatpack recently enough – the design language is pretty consistent, the tools and assembly methods identical and for IKEA at least all the parts are really well marked in their own right so its easy to work out exactly how each part fits – thanks to that little dimple here and there that proves this is an interior/rear face that part x fits too where other flatpack might leave you to get the level/square out and mark the correct locations to drive the self tapper or just wing it blind with the whole thing loosely assembled etc.
Simple solution to weasel around this then. Make your repair fee a flat $1000.
>50-100 Euros per hour
is that for programmer in London City?
“In 2021, average hourly labour costs were estimated at €29.1 in the EU and at €32.8 in the euro area (EA-19).”
Even in Germany car shops charge 50-80/h.
Yeah, this is well-intentioned but unfortunately doomed. It will end up like the EU cookie banner law. Companies will loophole the hell out of it and ultimately it will only make things in general more cumbersome and obnoxious without actually providing many benefits. Oh, hey, there’s a cookie banner at the bottom of this page now.
You can’t really take control of industry like this after you’ve outsourced ALL of it to foreign countries and tangled yourself up in global industrial politics. It won’t work until people nationalize and build their own stuff with pride again. We are told that this is impossible in ever-more hysterical and shrieking tones by people who have immense financial investment in globalization.
“What we as consumers can do, however, is to actively choose devices that are repairable.”
How would I know which devices are (easily) repairable and which not?
iFixit.
Easily you do not, at least in general, as few companies are really making effort to jump up and down on how repairable and affordable their spares are, or even if you can get any spares at all!
But if you can just go to the companies website with a 10 year old plus model number and see a list of available spare parts they will sell you its probably a good sign it was designed to be fixed. May even be service manuals. And that is suggestive their new stuff will be treated to the same. Also worth a quick look for the device you intend to buy on something like ifixit.
I can still find the parts listings for a pair of headphones I have, but none of those parts are actually available.
I did specifically say available!
Though just having a list of those parts is still a very good start – with the id code for that part and some searching you are often going to find a good refurb/NOS/working used part you can use and know it is drop in compatible!
“How would I know which devices are (easily) repairable and which not?”
That’s a great question! And it’s at the heart of the whole “let the consumers decide” movement. They have to know to make the right choices.
They require nutrition labels on food, energy-efficiency on appliances, etc. How about repairability ratings? How would you make that quantifiable?
Il existe, dans de nombreuses villes de France, et j’imagine ailleurs en Europe, des ateliers de réparation collaborative, qui échappe aux règles mercantiles, et ne font payer que l’adhésion (minime, voire gratuite pour les personnes les plus fragiles). Cela a donc du sens, si les lobbys ne détourne pas l’esprit de cette loi. Exemple : à Lyon : Réparons, Atelier Soudé (j’y suis bénévole).
They should add verbiage that requires full teardown drawings and schematics to be released once the manufacturer is no longer offering support for the product. A similar rule should apply to software as well.
Sure, the manufacturers are not helping when it comes to repairable devices. But in the end, even with a perfect repairable device, who wants to gamble?
5 Year old washing machine e.g.:
Technician takes a look = 20% of the price of a new machine.
Repair cost = 0% to 100+% of a new machine.
And then you still have a 5 year old machine, with one issue fixed (Hopefully).
In most cases its not any more of a gamble – that 5 year old machine has so many wear parts that when you have to get it repaired should be checked or replaced by default anyway and the rest of it is known good. The new one can be a dud from the factory, built cheaper so it will be a much greater ongoing cost, not as quiet/cheap to run, damaged in shipping (which may or may not apply to a repair job) – A new device isn’t always ‘better’ there.
Not to mention a big one for many business (and the older family member who can’t deal with changes very well anymore) is there is no retraining time to learn how to operate the new machines.
What if there was a standard or similar to certify the product as repair friendly and hence “environmental friendly marked”. Like CE or RYF but for repairability.
This is doable only as long as there is clear provision for parts and tools in there.
iPhones are a great example of why “Right to Repair” isn’t a magical panacea. A lot of “anti-repair” features come down compromises made for other competing reasons. For instance a phone that isn’t easily repairable, can be much more compact and/or waterproof, and can often built for much cheaper. In the iPhone case, another concern is ensuring that the encryption can’t be easily bypassed. The first step to trying to make the encryption robust is trying to enforce legitimate controlled hardware. I’m not going to claim that the digitizer or the screen brightening needs to be controlled for encryption, but one could make an argument that right-to-repair requires that you can easily swap memory modules or storage modules. This would obviously run counter to a goal of strong encryption. These types of trade-offs are not something I expect a bunch of government legislators to have the expertise to understand.
Rossman already trashed this useless EU bill in this video:
Louis Rossmann screams at EU for fifteen minutes – because they deserve it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aKw5pSR5uk
Fixing 1995 problems, nothing useful.
Brussels is captured by big corporate lobbyists.
The decisions regarding the finer details of any such RTR Bill will be made by some of the best Politicians that money can buy; sadly it’s not OUR money…
