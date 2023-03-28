It’s Difficult To Read An Audiophile Guide As An Analogue Engineer

Sitting on a train leaving the Hackaday Berlin conference, and Hacker News pops up Julian Shapiro with a guide to HiFi. What Hackaday scribe wouldn’t give it a click, to while away the endless kilometres of North European Plain!
It’s very easy as an analogue electronic engineer, to become frustrated while reading audiophile tracts, after all they have a tendency to blur superficial engineering talk with pseudoscience. There’s a rich vein of parody to be found in them, but nevertheless it’s interesting to read them because just sometimes the writer gets it and doesn’t descend into the world of make-believe.
This one is probably par for the course, we raised an eyebrow at the idea of comparing different speaker setups merely from sampled recordings, and rolled our eyes at the usual price-tag worship, but at least some of the acoustics stuff isn’t from another planet. The stand-out quote that motivated its write-up here though is the following, where he addresses the relationship between the audiophile industry and the audiophile press:
Also, note that almost all hifi reviews are positive. This is because reviewers typically return products without review when they dislike it. They do this to maintain relationships with manufacturers and to give them another chance with new products in the future.
Perhaps unwittingly it reveals in a nutshell the problem with the audio reviews. He’s dead right in that HiFi reviewers return positive assessments as a matter of course to maintain relationships with manufacturers, but omits the crucial point that they do so to maintain the hefty sums those manufacturers spend on advertising in their publications. We’d suggest that better reviews would come from a truly independent publication giving the only HiFi verdicts that matter, blind tests and measurements from a high-end audio analyser, but we suspect that the industry lacks the courage to do so. Until that happens, almost everything remains subjective, and coloured by advertising budgets.
Want the straight dope on audio? Read our Know Audio series.
JBL loudspeaker header image: JPRoche, CC BY-SA 3.0.
3 thoughts on “It’s Difficult To Read An Audiophile Guide As An Analogue Engineer”
Get into the vintage HiFi scene if you want to see and read some truly devout mysticism. Fresh snake oil is good but it has nothing on a well aged, vintage snake oil for giving your ears that golden sheen. Forums full of the ancient texts of the cargo cult. Measurements? ABX testing? Wash your mouth out!
This infects *all* markets though, not just audiophile hardware. Back in the early days of mountain bikes, I was involved in the industry at an intermediate level. People (importers, manufacturers) sent parts to bike mags for reviews, reviews would be published if you were a big advertiser and the product was half decent. If the product was rubbish it would be sent back and no mention of it made. If you were a small up and coming business, you’d get favourable reviews on stuff that was not so great because of course you’d end up advertising if it picked up.
Truly independent reviews are few and far between, and people don’t buy magazines for only reviews, so they’re never independent. The internet could be that source of independence (there’s no need for a website to rely on advertising from related suppliers) but in reality I’m not sure that happens.
In the early days of online reviews, before they were monetised/weaponised by the likes of Tripadvisor, they were refreshingly useful. Nowadays, not so much.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)