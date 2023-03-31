Why A Community Hackerspace Should Be A Vital Part Of Being An Engineering Student

Travelling the continent’s hackerspaces over the years, I have visited quite a few spaces located in university towns. They share a depressingly common theme, of a community hackerspace full of former students who are now technology professionals, sharing a city with a university anxious to own all the things in the technology space and actively sabotaging the things they don’t own. I’ve seen spaces made homeless by university expansion, I’ve seen universities purposefully align their own events to clash with a hackerspace open night and discourage students from joining, and in one particularly egregious instance, I’ve even seen a university take legal action against a space because they used the name of the city, also that of the university, in the name of their hackerspace. I will not mince my words here; while the former are sharp practices, the latter is truly disgusting behaviour.
The above is probably a natural extension of the relationship many universities have with their cities, which seems depressingly often to be one of othering and exclusion. Yet in the case of hackerspaces I can’t escape the conclusion that a huge opportunity is being missed for universities to connect engineering and other tech-inclined students with their alumni, enhance their real-world skills, and provide them with valuable connections to tech careers.
Yesterday I was at an event organised by my alma mater, part of a group of alumni talking to them about our careers. At the event I was speaking alongside an array of people with varying careers probably more glittering than mine, but one thing that came through was that this was something of a rare opportunity for many of the students, to talk to someone outside the university bubble. Yet here were a group of engineers, many of whom had interesting careers based locally, and in cases were even actively hiring. If only there were a place where these two groups could informally meet and get to know each other, a community based on a shared interest in technology, perhaps?
It’s not as though universities haven’t tried on the hackerspace front, but I’m sad to say that when they fill a room with cool machines for the students they’re rather missing the point. In some of the cases I mentioned above the desire to own all the things with their own students-only hackerspace was the thing that led to the community hackerspaces being sabotaged. Attractive as they are, there’s an important ingredient missing, they come from a belief that a hackerspace is about its facilities rather than its community. If you were to look at a room full of brand-new machines and compare it with a similar room containing a temperamental Chinese laser cutter and a pair of battered 3D printers, but alongside a group of seasoned engineers in an informal setting, which would you consider to be of more benefit to a student engineer? It should not be a difficult conclusion to make.
Universities value their local tech industry, particularly that which has some connection to your university. You want your students to connect with your alumni, to connect with the local tech scene, and to ultimately find employment within it. At the same time though, you’re a university, you see yourselves as the thought leader, and you want to own all the things. My point is that these two positions are largely incompatible when it comes to connecting your engineering students with the community of engineers that surround you, and you’re failing your students in doing so.
Thus I have a radical proposal for universities. Instead of putting all your resources on a sterile room full of machines for your students, how about spending a little into placing them in a less shiny room full of professional engineers on their off-time? Your local hackerspace is no threat to you, instead it’s a priceless resource, so encourage your students to join it. Subsidise them if they can’t afford the monthly membership, the cost is peanuts compared to the benefit. Above all though, don’t try to own the hackerspace, or we’re back to the first paragraph. Just sometimes, good things can happen in a town without the university being involved.
8 thoughts on “Why A Community Hackerspace Should Be A Vital Part Of Being An Engineering Student”
I was part of a group who tried to start a hackerspace once. After the local university started it’s students only space the students had no reason to join. The remaining, non-students were too few to rent or buy a shop so we disbanded.
It never occurred to me that there might be something more to that than just their desire to provide something for their students but now I am wondering. To this day there is still no general-purpose makerspace in my city of almost 300,000 people.
Sadly all too common an occurrence. They (mistakenly) see community hackerspaces as a threat to their Owning All The Things.
I’d advise anyone starting a space to not target students as a result.
It might not always be because it is seen as a threat – just becoming aware a resource their students are wanting and using in the hackerspace that they can do ‘better’ as they have the budget and quite possibly the building already – Providing the best for their students when competing to get the best and brightest minds to come to their university does seem to be part of the business model.
The real question is surely if you ask as an outsider will they let you use their space, presumably for a fee but who can tell. For instance great sports facilities at my local university that get hired by many local schools and can be used by anybody (or at least could be last I looked). If they are not actually gatekeeping and preventing outside participation then I don’t see it as a problem at all – and how can you be sure they are gatekeeping if you don’t actually ask to join the ‘university owned’ space – they have no great need to advertise outside of the university.
I worked with an Electrical Engineer on a Maintenance Project. We were on the Production Floor, I was ‘Working’ while he was watching. I asked him to roll the welder over here, so I could use it.. He turned around and started pushing a Portable Pump Cart over to me..
Too Much book, and not enough Real World.
I think unfortunately that’s a big problem with education in many many countries and many different fields. I work in life science/ environmental science since 23 years and I’m still flabbergasted how clueless those “educated” Biology people (and related fields) are in a real live laboratory setting.
when i was a fourth semester apprentice when i had to co-host an advanced biology class for university students many of which never had used a pipette before….that was just embarrassing.
I’m not sure it is really embarrassing – it isn’t their area of speciality so it isn’t a shocker to find they don’t already know all about everything there – but they probably know a great deal you don’t in their area. There is a reason why you want cross discipline teams for most if not all projects and find the best people are the ones that want to understand why this is the ‘correct’ method here and develop some understanding of the other sides of the problem.
In Cap’s case with the wild variation in size and shape of welding machines along with so many differences in basic functional method I’d not expect somebody to recognise the tool for what it is if it is so far out of their usual skill set. The only welder they have ever seen might have been ultrasonic/laser/spot and on a tiny scale. Would Cap really know exactly which tool goes to which name for all the tools of the EE’s job, and be confident enough to grab the right one when they thought the gesture pointed rather more to left than the tool they thought it would be?
I left University specifically because they could not understand the concept that knowledge could be obtained by a source other than them. Personally, I don’t see them ever embracing hackerspaces. However, I would gladly hire a qualified Engineer that spent more time in a hackerspace than a classroom.
