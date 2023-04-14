Fail Of The Week: Car Starter Motors Aren’t The Best Fit For EBikes

A lot of what real engineering is all about is designing to the limits of your materials, with a healthy margin for error. On the other hand, seat-of-the-pants engineering often takes the opposite tack — working with the materials you have and finding their limits after the fact. While the former is more rigorous and better suited to anything where life and limb are on the line, there’s something to be said for the flexibility that informal engineering offers.
[Austin Blake]’s latest eBike is a case study in informal engineering. [Austin] started out wondering if a starter motor from a car engine would make a decent electric bike motor. Our first instinct before watching the video below was to answer that question with a resounding “No!” Yes, starter motors seem like a natural for the job, delivering high torque in a compact package. But starting a car engine is the very definition of a low-duty-cycle application, since it should only take a second or two of cranking to get an engine started. Pressing a motor designed for such a task into continuous duty seems like, well, a non-starter.
And to be fair, [Austin] fully acknowledges this from the start. He even retrofits the motor, wisely replacing the shaft bushings with proper bearings in an attempt to get a better duty cycle. And it works, at least for a while — with the motor, a homebrew battery, and an ESC mounted to a bike frame, the bike was actually pretty peppy. But bearings aren’t the only thing limiting a starter motor to intermittent duty operation. The short drive really heated up the motor, and even with a few ventilation holes knocked in the motor housing, it eventually released the Magic Smoke. The video has all the gory details.
As always, we like to stress that “Fail of the Week” is not necessarily a badge of shame. We appreciate it whenever someone shows us the way not to go, as [Austin] did here. And let’s keep in mind that he’s had success with this approach before, albeit with a much, much bigger starter motor.
8 thoughts on “Fail Of The Week: Car Starter Motors Aren’t The Best Fit For EBikes”
Now while its still absolutely not fit for purpose, if he had started (hahahahaha) with a gear reduction starter like a denso unit from a 90s toyota chances are he would fair better, they seem to do much better with excessive cranking. still, poor choice, as most folks have discovered, an alternator is a better base for modification as there rated for 100% duty.
Perhaps one of the PM starters off a motorcycle or more modern car than the horrible, crude shunt wound starter motors ?
They are great for a go-kart that goes up the block and back then on the charger again.
A “non-starter” Ha ha, Ho ho. It doesn’t get much better than that.
I was skeptical on the sheer basis of weight, but also had suspicions about the ability to be used on a continual basis without failure. What about cooling? Add a water jacket, water pump, and radiator. You might nieed a gas engine to run all of that, but you could always explain that it was just for cooling.
Neat to see Vruzend’s DIY battery assembly kit (or very similar) in use.
It’s a motor that is designed to pull 500 Amps on stall. What did you expect?
Why 36V? The magnetic field of the coils is proportional to current. But the dissipated power is proportional to the product of V and I. The number of turns, resistance, and current are designed to not melt the motor too quickly at 12V I would think. Triple the voltage and you triple the heat I think?
Is that BMS pulse width modulating?
This is definitely interesting, and the video fully acknowledges it’s not a suitable motor – but unsuitable is still an understatement; there’s a lot of better options. I believe a cheap or free angle grinder, with either a throttleable boost converter or a cheap inverter and other speed control mechanism would be a surprisingly good alternative. People generally tend to skip that and go straight to alternators or other things that can be driven as three phase or brushless dc motors, but for cheap and dirty it’d be pretty neat. You wouldn’t have to permanently modify any of the main parts, and it’d be an excuse to put a cable throttle on a variac if you went that route for speed control. (You could still use 21st century methods if you’d rather be boring)
