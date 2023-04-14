One of the most laborious tasks in PCB layout is the routing. Autorouting isn’t always perfect, but it is nice to have the option, even if you only use it to get started and then hand-tune the resulting board. Unfortunately, recent versions of Kicad have dropped support for autorouting. You can, however, still use Freerouting and the video from [Mr. T] below shows you how to get started.
There are three ways to get the autorouting support. You can install Java and a plugin, you can isntall using a ZIP file, or you can simply export a Specctra DSN file and use Freerouting as a standalone program. Then you import the output DSN file, and you are done.
Not only does [Mr. T] show you how to do a simple USB board, he also shows you how to rip up the autorouter’s work if you don’t like it. He also covers some tips to get the best results with the router.
For example, it is often advantageous to manually layout a few critical tracks before you run the autorouter. You can also use net classes to specify parameters for some tracks.
Overall, this is a worthwhile thing to do. After all, you don’t have to use autorouting, but it is nice to have it available if you want it. If you don’t like Freerouting, you can try a different solution. Of course, these routers use DSN, so you can use them with many different tools if you aren’t using Kicad.
2 thoughts on “Kicad Autorouting Made Easy”
> One of the most laborious tasks in PCB layout is the routing
Actually, I find the most laborious task is copying shapes and components from the datasheets, especially when the measurements are unclear or missing.
An essential part of good routing is component placement, and I think it’s much harder to do good component placement if you’re not doing the routing yourself. In the example, C1 should be moved closer to the chip (it’s a decoupling cap, should be next to VCC pin). Then D1 should be moved to where C1 is, and D2 to where D1 is. Once you get all the components placed well, the actual routing for this example becomes straightforward. When placing the components, I recommend looking at the schematic so you understand the function of each component, and can place it so that it performs that function well, and the signals flow naturally over the board.
In addition to the really good. Comment Artenz wrote, layout/routing can be therapeutic. Also who doesn’t love to see a beautifully routed board? Its craftmanshil and skill.
Just looking at the header image, who would routes that D+ signal from the pad like such?
Autorouters are a bit like AI. You end up spending just as much time holding their hand to get it right. But sometimes they can help/hint by giving some good ideas.
P.S. isntall? :p
