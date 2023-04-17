A new Commodore C128 cartridge in 2023? That’s what [idun-projects] set out to do and, as you can see in the video below, did. I did the original C128 hardware design and worked with the amazing team that turned this home computer out in 1985. Honestly, I am amazed that any of them are still working 38 years later, let alone that someone is making new cartridges for it.
I also never thought I would hear about someone’s in-depth experience designing for the ‘128. The post takes us through [idun-project’s] decision to use the ‘128 and how modern expectations apply to all computers, even the old ones. Hot on the list was connectivity and reasonable storage (looking at you, floppy disks).
With newer expectations comes newer tools and, yes, operating systems. The project draws inspiration from the ACE “Advanced Computer Environment” created by [Craig Bruce] in the 1990s, a mere 20 years ago.
Tackling 6502 assembler programming in the new environment, [idun-project] set about the goal of making the C128 talk to a Raspberry Pi without burdening the Pi down too much, hence a cartridge based on the Parallax Propeller 1. Even overclocked, though, it was a challenge to match the 6502 bus.
Frankly, when I hear about a piece of C128 hardware surfacing, I expect it to look more like the one [Drygol] restored. Of course, if you have the Propeller, you could just emulate the whole computer.
3 thoughts on “A New Commodore C128 Cartridge”
I’m as reluctant to admit this as anyone, but there is no part of the 1990’s that was just 20 years ago…
This is an extremely impressive project, involving setting up a whole SBC as an interface between two other computers.
I share your reluctance and to that end perhaps we can use “20’s of years ago”?
If you thought new game for 40 years old computer was amazing, wait till you find Atari Age store! Mind blown!! New 2600, 5200, 7800, Lynx, and even Jaguar games along with Atari computers plus other 70s and 80s systems.
Now if HaD can do an article on growing a money making tree so I can afford to buy all the new games…
