Hackaday Podcast 216: FETs, Fax, And Electrochemical Fab

In this week’s podcast, non-brothers Elliot Williams and Al Williams talk about our favorite hacks of the week. Elliot’s got analog on the brain, courtesy of the ongoing Op Amp Contest, and Al is all about the retrocomputers, from a thrift-store treasure to an old, but still incredibly serviceable, voice synthesizer. Both agree that they love clever uses of mechanical parts and that nobody should fear the FET.
- Congrats to [Mr SDR] for guessing the sound of the week!
- Retrotechtacular: Putting Pictures On The Wire In The 1930s
- Make Your ESP32 Talk Like It’s The 80s Again
- Very Slow Movie Player Avoids E-Ink Ghosting With Machine Learning
- The Shuttle Engine Needed 3D Printing, But…
- Op Amp Contest: A Slice Of The ’70s
- Mystery 1802 Computer Was A Homebrew Project
