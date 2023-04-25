Retrotechtacular: Putting Pictures On The Wire In The 1930s

Remember fax machines? They used to be all the rage, and to be honest it was pretty cool to be able to send images back and forth over telephone lines. By the early 2000s, pretty much everyone had some kind of fax capability, whether thanks to a dedicated fax machine, a fax modem, or an all-in-one printer. But then along came the smartphone that allowed you to snap a picture of a document and send it by email or text, and along with the decrease in landline subscriptions, facsimile has pretty much become a technological dead end.
But long before fax machines became commonplace, there was a period during which sending images by wire was a very big deal indeed. So much so that General Motors produced “Spot News,” a short film to demonstrate how newspapers leveraged telephone technology to send photographs from the field. The film is very much of the “March of Progress” genre, and seems to be something that would have been included along with the newsreels and Looney Tunes between the double feature films. It shows a fictional newsroom in The Big City, where a cub reporter gets a hot tip about an airplane stunt about to be attempted out in the sticks. The editor doesn’t want to miss out on a scoop, so he sends a photographer and a reporter to the remote location to cover the stunt, along with a technology-packed photographic field car.
After the “snapper” gets some shots of the stunt by hanging onto the roof of the van, which honestly seems more dangerous than what the pilot is attempting, the real fun begins. He passes the exposed film into the photo lab section of the van, where a darkroom tech processes the film using what appears to be the standard wet process. How exactly this is accomplished while the van is speeding toward the nearest telephone pole isn’t detailed; some things you just have to take on faith.
Once the van reaches a telephone pole, they need to connect the van to the telephone network. After donning pole-climbing gaffs and period-correct PPE — a fedora — the reporter climbs the pole to make the connection. The old “press card in the hat band” trick used to buy you a lot of leeway, we suppose. Inside the van, the now-developed photograph is wrapped around the drum of a scanning machine, which aims a narrow beam of light onto the black-and-white image. Reflected light is picked up by a phototube, which translates it into an audio tone that goes straight into the earpiece of a wonderfully retro candlestick phone. Back at the newspaper, a receiver translates the audio tones into varying brightness on a neon bulb, which exposes a sheet of photographic film wrapped around an identical drum to reproduce the image in minutes.
The genius bit about this setup is its completely analog nature. As long as the sending and receiving drums are the same size and rotating at the same speed, there’s no need for any kind of synchronization signals or handshaking. And the fact that the output of the receiver was ready to rush down to the press room in time for the evening edition must have been a boon to the editors.
But really, the gem of this piece was the visualization of the facsimile process using two rolls of string, and how an image could be serialized and deserialized. Encoding a message on a string wrapped around a drum and then randomizing the string by balling it up seems like a low-tech way to exfiltrate information under hostile conditions, as long as your recipient knows what size drum to use for decoding. There’s your Hackaday fieldcraft lesson for the day.
Thanks to [Mike Bradley] and [Keith Olson] for the tip.
8 thoughts on “Retrotechtacular: Putting Pictures On The Wire In The 1930s”
> Encoding a message on a string wrapped around a drum and then randomizing the string by balling it up seems like a low-tech way to exfiltrate information under hostile conditions, as long as your recipient knows what size drum to use for decoding.
The Scytale cipher!
Cool! I remember seeing one of these machines as a kid around 1960. I thought it was pretty amazing then, and for that matter, it still is.
The Hellschreiber is a similar technique, that used very simple hardware for transmitting text and even pictures. It’s still being used by amateur radio operators for transmitting information (and for fun).
How would you keep the drums in sync, though? Even a very small discrepancy would cause distortion of the resulting image. Consider how difficult it is even today to keep vinyl turntables rotating a the correct speed.
That drum looked like it was rotating about once a second; if we assume a square image of 200 lines, that’s 200 seconds. A 0.1% speed difference would be a cumulative distortion of 0.2 lines or the equivalent of 40 pixels (if the picture used pixels, which it doesn’t). Realistically you’d need 0.01% accuracy for a distortion of 4 pixels. How would you do that with the technology of the day? Assuming I got the maths right, of course.
Mains frequency synchronized (Although I am not sure whether there was one big mains frequency locked grid in the 1930’s)
US mains was synchronized for the first time in 1978, in Europe full synchro happened only in 2011. It took several years for ex-soviet nations to replace their turbogenerators and transformers before they became compliant with EU grid.
Each end probably just used the local 60Hz mains frequency to establish the proper rotational speed. No need for separate grids to be synchronized. It probably did involve some tinkering and adjustment if one end was a little off.
I might be getting my mental model wrong but a mismatch would lead to the photo being stretched.
This would be relatively easy to fix if needed when the photograph was reviewed (you could probably tell from the distance between the edges of the photograph if nothing else).
If you’re imagining that the photograph was a perfect fit around the drum edge to edge then that would be a problem as it would cause slippage I believe.
It would lead to the photo being skewed (formed into a parallelogram). Nothing a competent photo editor (in a darkroom of the ages) couldn’t fix. A mismatch over time of transmission would be more of a problem.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)