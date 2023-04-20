Ask Hackaday: Split Rail Op Amp Power Supply

Water cooler talk at the office usually centers around movies, sports, or life events. Not at Hackaday. We have the oddest conversations and, this week, we are asking for your help. It is no secret that we have a special badge each year for Supercon. Have you ever wondered where those badges come from? Sometimes we do too. We can’t tell you what the badge is going to be for Supercon 2023, but here’s a chance for you to contribute to its design.
What I can tell you is that at least part of the badge is analog. Part, too, is digital. So we were discussing a seemingly simple question: How do we best generate a bipolar power source for the op amps on a badge? Like all design requests, this one is unreasonable. We want:
- Ideally, we’d like a circuit to give us +/- 9 V to +/- 12 V at moderately low current, say in the tens of milliamps. Actual values TBD.
- Low noise: analog circuitry, remember?
- Lightweight: it is going on a badge
- Battery operated: the badge thing again
- Cheap: we only have a couple bucks in the budget for power
- Available in quantity: we’ll need ~600 of these
Many of us immediately went with the “two 9V battery solution.” That’s certainly cheap and easy, but it seems heavy and fiddly for a badge. A DC-to-DC converter is probably the right way to go, but those may not be cheap or have low noise — we haven’t started down this path yet. We could do a single-sided boost and create a mid-rail virtual ground?
The Ask
We want to know your favorite trick for this! Nothing is too crazy to be out of bounds, and we know you can’t get your entire wish list, but we’d like to get as much of it as possible. We will also entertain the expensive, heavy, and noisy solutions just because we could use a good laugh. So if you were thinking of suggesting a dynamotor, go right ahead. (And take pictures!)
As long as you’re doing bipolar power design, you might as well enter it in the op amp contest, which is running right now. If you need some simulation practice with op amps, we can help there, too.
Why do you need a rail power supply for this application? Can you add a bias to the signals instead?
Might look at charge pump circuits like these:
https://www.analog.com/en/product-category/regulated-inverting-charge-pumps.html
With a linear regulator and good filtering, noise shouldn’t be too bad
In the old days of serial, you could steal a bit of power from the level shifter’s V+ and V- rail. Not low noise, but free ±5V if the part is there already.
If you don’t care about accuracy, a simple voltage multiplier fed by a micro PWM output is the cheapest. With an RC filter at the end might be good enough for noise.
Yeah, for the tens of milliamp range, some decent Switched Capacitor Converter with LDO’s are going to get it done and with the least space and weight possible. Since most of these come prepackaged together, minus the caps, it should be a lower BOM count to boot. If you wanna have a bunch of fun, you could make it custom and have it controlled by the “digital section.” Class G anyone?
I’ve found some success using split supply generators for LCD and OLED panel biasing. Parts like TI’s TPS65131 work well, and can generate up to +/-15V at 200-300mA per rail. Also, looking at other designs like the flybuck can generate split supplies cost effectively.
For DC-DC, interesting chips: R1283 (boost), LM27762 (charge pump). Depending on the PSRR of the opamps, an RC filter may be enough for cleaning up the supply rails.
For batteries, 2x A23 is an option. They are pretty cheap in quantity, though the 50mAh capacity is pretty small.
With modern rail-to-rail opamps, +-12V seems pretty much, and +-5V or +-3V could be worth considering.
