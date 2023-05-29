Supercon 2022 showed that hackers are starting to come together again in Maker Faires, conventions, and festivals. [Toby Chui] plans to be one of those hackers and wants something to give to fellow attendees. Thus, the $3 Macro Pad was born.
We’ve seen our fair share of macro pads, so a simple four-key pad isn’t exactly novel. However, the focus on size and cost makes it stand out. The pad is the size of a business card, making it easy to give away. For a microcontroller, [Toby] used a CH552G, which is cheap and compatible with the Arduino IDE. Although, with 10 GPIO, a matrix layout could have supported a full-sized number pad, the diodes required would have added to the cost significantly. A cheap PCB and 3d-printed base make up the device’s bulk.
[Toby] provides a handy tool for assigning keys from your browser without coding. However, the source code is on GitHub if you want to develop a more complicated scheme. This isn’t the first time we’ve featured the CH552 chip, and it likely won’t be the last.
4 thoughts on “Macro Pad Cheap Enough To Give Away”
Nice!
(Though at first thought, upon seeing CH552 in the Title Photo, I thought it was a relative of the 555 B^)
That would be the 558, and I re all another quad timer with similar number
I can’t find the keycaps and the switchs themselves in the BOM, and I think they represent the vast majority of the cost in any macropad.
I have been considering building one here to help with some ill-projected business applications, but have not decided on an easy way ( that doesn´t involve a 3d printer ) to build a “body” that would look like a mouse, for the left hand, with the pad buttons spaced on the fingers position. This “4 in a row” buttons end up a little tiresome to use after some time…
