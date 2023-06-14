Flipper Zero “Smoking” A Smart Meter Is A Bad Look For Hardware Hackers

Alright, we’re calling it — we need a pejorative equivalent to “script kiddie” to describe someone using a Flipper Zero for annoyingly malign purposes. If you need an example, check out the apparent smart meter snuff video below.
The video was posted by [Peter Fairlie], who we assume is the operator of the Flipper Zero pictured. The hapless target smart meter is repeatedly switched on and off with the Flipper — some smart meters have contactors built in so that service can be disconnected remotely for non-payment or in emergencies — which rapidly starts and stops a nearby AC compressor. Eventually, the meter releases a puff of Magic Smoke, filling its transparent enclosure and obscuring the display. The Flipper’s operator mutters a few expletives at the results, but continues turning the meter on and off even more rapidly before eventually running away from the scene of the crime.
We qualify this as “apparent” because the minute we saw this over on RTL-SDR.com, we reached out to reverse engineer par excellence and smart meter aficionado [Hash] for an opinion. Spoiler alert: [Hash] thinks it’s an elaborate hoax; the debunking starts at the 4:32 mark in the second video below. The most damning evidence is that the model of smart meter shown in the video doesn’t even have a disconnect, so whatever [Peter] is controlling with the Flipper, it ain’t the meter. Also, [Hash] figured out where [Peter] lives — he doxxed himself in a previous video — and not only does the meter shown in the video not belong to the Canadian power company serving the house, StreetView shows that there’s a second meter, suggesting that this meter may have been set up specifically for the lulz.
It should go without saying that Hackaday is about as supportive of hardware experimentation as an organization can be. But there have to be some boundaries, and even if this particular video turns out to be a hoax, it clearly steps over the line. Stuff like this paints a poor picture of what hardware hacking is all about, and leads to unintended consequences that make it harder for all of us to get the tools we need.
11 thoughts on “Flipper Zero “Smoking” A Smart Meter Is A Bad Look For Hardware Hackers”
Yes, that is a pretty bad move on someone’s part, as whoever lived inside would have a bunch of other potential problems, not to mention being wiothout power if it caused the power to fail.
That also why I hatyed the TV-Be-Gone product, as you be turning off somone else TV. What right do you have to do that?
Social media is about the attention (Hi Ma!). The rest appears to be secondary.
The sorry state of the modern world
Yeah, if the power were going off multiple times in a row in bad weather you’d normally disconnect or power off many of your devices to save them. Doing this could translate to quite a bit of property damage.
The TV remote product, or things like it, at least have a use when e.g. you’re in an empty lobby or the like, and the TV is high on the wall and the employees don’t know where the remote is. Often, there’s no actual preferred setting except maybe the channel; it’s just however the last person who cared enough to set it has left it.
It is fake. So there are zero issues other than Peter is a douche, but you could have guessed that anyway
The owner of that buildingis going to have to have a difficult conversation with their power company, if that’s a legit meter.
Clickbait staged videos aside, it would be interesting to find out if disconnector attacks on meters work as well as the Aurora attack on gensets does.
You can look at smart meter RF signals with rtl_433. TLDR: They are very complex with 16 bit CRC and tamper bits. I have done a bit of signal creation, but I don’t want to deal with that headache.
Fake video. You can operate the bistable relay all day long and you will not have any smoke. Simple as that.
That’s what the second video explained
Also – 811 is a “call before you dig” number in the US, but it’s a “non-urgent telehelth” number in Canada.
So this is likely a video shot in the US
