The IEE-488 or GPIB bus for controlling instruments by computer has existed now for many decades. It’s often implemented over USB or Ethernet here in 2023, but the familiar connector can still be found on the backs of pricey instruments. In the earlier days of GPIB when a powerhouse Linux laptop was decades away, what computer did the would-be GPIB user reach for? If they were a Rohde and Schwarz customer in the late 1970s the chances are it would have been the R&S PUC process controller, an 8-bit microcomputer that under its smart exterior turns out to be an enhanced Commodore PET. [NatureAndTech] has one for teardown, and you can see it in the video below the break.
Readers with long memories will remember that the PET had an IE-488 bus on a card edge connector, and it’s possible that’s why R&S took it as the basis for their machine. But this isn’t merely a PET in a fancy box, instead it’s a fully new PET-compatible computer, and it has some interesting features. There’s more memory than the original, a set of disk drives, and an expansion bus complete with a high-res graphics card allowing pixel graphics rather than text. Surprisingly though it has a BASIC interpreter it’s a hardware clone of the PET only, the ROM is unique to Rohde & Schwarz.
We think this machine is probably rare enough that we’re unlikely to see one in the flesh, but it’s been a fascinating thing to examine. You can join in with the video below the break, or you can look at the PET’s impact on a more recent scene.
9 thoughts on “This Rohde & Schwarz Computer Is A Commodore PET”
Should be “Rohde & Schwarz” (sorry, language nazi here, and old enough to remember R&S GBIP) :-)
Very rare and interesting fact however, and a curious decision. R&S was never in the habit of taking over other designs…everything had to be theirs. Being a Commodore fan as well, I find this machine fascinating.
R&S gear, along with HP, is the standard for the EMI test facilities I go to quite frequently. It’s all GPIB controlled, which allows the tech to do hands-off scanning. Even the antenna height, orientation and the turntable position are GPIB controlled.
HP invented GPIB (my dad helped with the design specification) and most of the early HP computers were at least somewhat intended as GPIB controllers for ATE. I don’t know how much the R&S stuff cost in the 70’s, but I know exactly how much the HP stuff cost, and I bet it was at least as much if not more than the R&S stuff. I just bought five R&S scopes, so I’m aware they’re pretty pricey, but some of the HP computers in the 70’s cost more than houses, and this was for a desktop.
That looks expensive.
… because it is R&S.
We have an R&S mug in our pool of coffee mugs at the office.
I joke that it cost £2M, but it did come with a free CMW.
Ah! Rohde und Schwarz. Commonly (and affectionately) referred to as “Rost und Schrott” by radio technicians in Germany.
“Rost und Schrott” = “Rust and Junk.”
Ah, yes. Wasn’t it also called “Rohde und Schwarte” unofficially ? ;)
I heard stories about lead plates being installed in pro equipment, to make it “feel” more professional and valuable.
Because, as we know, high weight is a justification for a high price. I believe that Brucker (?) did that at some point. Speaking under correction, of course.
Not actually a PET then. It’s a 6502 based microcomputer based around off the shelf parts, but in no way compatible with PET code. Don’t forget that the PET came before ULA or PLA chips, so everything was made from off the shelf parts with 74 series logic gluing it together. Superficially they may look similar, but the Devi is in the details.
Those old 8-bit architectures are pretty straightforward. Wouldn’t surprise me at all if the PET and the R&S designs both came from a MOS Technology applications note.
