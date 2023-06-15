We aren’t much into theories denying the moon landing around here, but [Dagomar Degroot], an associate professor at Georgetown University, asserts that the Apollo 11 quarantine efforts were bogus. Realistically, we think today that the chance of infection from the moon, of all places, is low. So claiming it was successful is like paying for a service that prevents elephants from falling through your chimney. Sure, it worked — there hasn’t been a single elephant!
According to [Degroot], the priority was to protect the astronauts and the mission, and most of the engineering money and effort went towards that risk reduction. The — admittedly low — danger of some alien plague wiping out life on Earth wasn’t given the same priority.
We honestly don’t find that very surprising. First, only on Star Trek and similar works of fiction is alien life so compatible with ours. We strongly suspect that alien life, when we find it, won’t really like the taste of us and vice versa. Besides that, even with what we have learned recently about the hardiness of life on Earth, the idea that life exists on the Moon seems pretty farfetched. We suspect people understood that in the 1960s, too, and simply went through the motions to quell fears from anxious bosses, politicos, and the general public.
It turns out if there is life on the Moon, we probably brought it there ourselves. If there are moon microbes, maybe that would solve our lunar power problems.
5 thoughts on “The Fake Moon Landing Quarantine”
There was some worry.
Mike Collins said multiple times, it was a good thing to go to the moon and return, but it could have been the worst thing.
Tongue in cheek mostly.
Given the astronauts walked through open areas to the trailer, it was clear the quarantine was not real. Otherwise, there would have been a biohazard tunnel.
And when I taught astronomy at a major online university, I would ask what it would mean if alien life could eat us. (Yes, I know, they want To Serve Man). No one could answer. One answer would be panspermia – life formed in one place and spread. Another would be what seems to be supported by evidence, that the building blocks of life as we know it (Jim) are so easily produced that life on other planets would use the same building blocks and therefore be similar.
Better precautions than wearing masks
At a minimum the moon now has a frozen population of fecal bacteria from the astronauts. Unless I’m mistaken they left their poo behind.
In the last few weeks, I read 3 Astronaut Books and it was great reminiscing! I watched the first Moon landing on our Motorola TV. The first Book was written by Gene Cernan, the second by Gordon Cooper and the third by Edgar Mitchell. They all commented on the quarantine even though Gordon did not make it to the Moon
